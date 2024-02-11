Mangroves and saltmarshes are much better at storing carbon than previously believed

Mangroves and saltmarshes, long recognized for their ability to store large amounts of carbon and mitigate the greenhouse effect, are proving to be even more invaluable in the fight against climate change than previously understood.

Important new research from the University of Gothenburg has unveiled that these ecosystems are potentially twice as effective in carbon sequestration as earlier studies suggested.

Natural habitats that are inundated by tidal waters serve as robust ecosystems for capturing significant quantities of carbon. This carbon is stored not only in the plants themselves but also in the muddy soils beneath them.

Carbon, bicarbonate, and mangroves

Recognizing the critical role these environments play in climate mitigation, several governments have initiated blue carbon market programs.

These initiatives aim to incentivize landowners to restore and conserve mangrove and saltmarsh ecosystems, drawing parallels with efforts to protect rainforests.

The University of Gothenburg’s latest research report sheds light on an aspect of these ecosystems that has been largely overlooked until now.

Gloria Reithmaier, a marine chemistry researcher at the university, explains, “We have discovered that mangroves and saltmarshes store additional carbon that is exported to the ocean as bicarbonate when the tide recedes. This bicarbonate, which remains dissolved in ocean waters for millennia, helps stabilize pH levels and may contribute to reducing ocean acidification.”

Bicarbonate, a benign compound also found in baking powder, plays a crucial role in the ocean’s ecological balance. It is essential for the formation of shells and coral skeletons, serving as a building block for marine life.

Implications for climate change mitigation

The significance of bicarbonate in these ecosystems had been previously underestimated in climate change mitigation models.

Reithmaier, along with international collaborators from 12 countries, conducted a comprehensive analysis of intertidal carbon transport across 45 mangrove swamps and 16 salt marshes globally.

Their research revealed that when the export of bicarbonate to the ocean is taken into account, the capacity of these ecosystems to trap carbon effectively doubles.

“Our findings indicate that the amount of bicarbonate exported is comparable to, or even exceeds, the carbon stored in the soil. This suggests that prior assessments of blue carbon sources might have significantly undervalued the potential of mangroves and saltmarshes in climate change mitigation,” Reithmaier notes.

She further emphasizes the importance of this discovery, stating, “Our results show that blue carbon ecosystems are more effective in mitigating climate change than previously thought. Protecting and restoring these vital mangrove and salt marsh ecosystems is now even more crucial.”

Protecting mangroves and saltmarshes as carbon sinks

In summary, this research underscores the need to reassess and amplify conservation efforts for mangroves and saltmarshes.

By acknowledging the full scope of their capacity to sequester carbon, particularly in the form of bicarbonate exports to the ocean, these ecosystems emerge as even more powerful allies in the global effort to combat climate change.

Their protection and restoration not only preserve biodiversity but also offer a more potent solution to one of the most pressing environmental challenges of our time.

More about mangroves and carbon

As discussed above, mangroves stand as resilient guardians along coastlines, playing a pivotal role in protecting our planet.

These unique ecosystems thrive at the interface of land and sea in tropical and subtropical regions around the world. They are a complex, interdependent network of plants and animals, forming a buffer between land and ocean.

Benefits beyond boundaries

Mangroves provide a multitude of ecological and economic benefits. They shield coastlines from the devastating impacts of hurricanes and tsunamis, reducing wave action and preventing erosion.

Their dense root systems filter pollutants, improving water quality for coral reefs and seagrass habitats nearby.

Additionally, mangroves serve as vital nurseries for fish, supporting biodiversity and bolstering fisheries around the globe.

Mangroves are carbon warriors

One of the most remarkable functions of mangroves is their unmatched ability to sequester carbon. These ecosystems capture carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, storing it in their biomass and soil for centuries.

This process makes mangroves a critical ally in the fight against climate change, underscoring the importance of their preservation and restoration.

Despite their importance, mangroves face significant threats from human activity and climate change.

Deforestation for aquaculture, agriculture, and urban development has led to the loss of mangrove areas at an alarming rate.

Rising sea levels and increasing temperatures also pose existential threats to these ecosystems.

Conservation efforts

Recognizing the invaluable role of mangroves, conservationists and governments worldwide are taking steps to protect and restore these ecosystems.

Initiatives include establishing protected areas, enforcing sustainable management practices, and engaging local communities in conservation efforts.

These actions are vital for the survival of mangroves and the myriad benefits they provide to humanity and the planet.

In summary, mangroves are a crucial part of our global ecosystem, offering protection, sustenance, and stability to coastal communities and marine life alike.

It is our collective responsibility to ensure these vital ecosystems continue to thrive for generations to come.

By supporting mangrove conservation and restoration, we can safeguard our planet’s health and resilience in the face of environmental challenges.

More about saltmarshes

As discussed previously in this article, saltmarshes grace the coastlines of our planet, primarily in temperate and high-latitude regions.

These productive ecosystems lie between land and sea, where saltwater meets fresh, creating a unique habitat that supports a diverse array of life.

They play a crucial role in coastal ecology, offering more than meets the eye.

Hub of biodiversity and protection

Saltmarshes act as vital nurseries for fish and shellfish, crucial for the commercial fishing industry and marine biodiversity.

Their dense vegetation provides habitat and food for a myriad of species, from migratory birds to invertebrates.

Beyond supporting wildlife, these marshes buffer coastal communities against storms and floods, absorbing wave energy and reducing erosion with their complex root systems.

Saltmarshes, carbon, and bicarbonate

Among their numerous benefits, saltmarshes excel in carbon sequestration.

They capture and store significant amounts of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere in their soil, making them powerful allies in the fight against climate change.

This process, known as “blue carbon,” highlights the global environmental importance of saltmarshes.

Facing threats head-on

Despite their importance, saltmarshes are under threat from urban development, pollution, and climate change.

Rising sea levels and increased storm intensity pose significant challenges, leading to habitat loss and degradation.

The encroachment of human activities further exacerbates these pressures, threatening the delicate balance of these ecosystems.

Conservation and restoration efforts

The conservation of saltmarshes is gaining momentum, with efforts focused on protecting these areas from further degradation and restoring damaged habitats.

Conservation strategies include implementing protective legislation, promoting sustainable land use practices, and engaging local communities in restoration projects.

These actions are essential for preserving the ecological and protective functions of saltmarshes.

In summary, saltmarshes are indispensable to the health of our planet, offering protection, supporting marine life, and fighting climate change.

Their preservation is an environmental imperative and also a necessity for the sustainability of coastal communities. By valuing and protecting saltmarshes, we invest in the resilience of our coastlines and the overall well-being of our planet.

The full study was published in the journal Nature Communications.

