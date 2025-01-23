Marine protected areas have 'spillover benefits' protecting life well beyond their boundaries

Marine protected areas are proving to be a game-changer in boosting “catch-per-unit-of-fishing-effort” without harming marine ecosystems.

Large-scale marine protected areas (LSMPAs), such as Revillagigedo in Mexico, are leading the way.

These vast conservation zones, many of which have been established recently, could hold the key to safeguarding migratory species while potentially enhancing fisheries’ success rates beyond their borders.

This promising development was recently highlighted in a scientific study published in the journal Science.

The age of conservation: A win-win for all

The study presented several real-world instances where LSMPAs dramatically increased catch rates outside of their boundaries.

The research findings showed an average jump of 12 to 18 percent in the fishing productivity of waters near protected areas. These “spillover benefits” seemed to be consistent across various tuna species.

The spillover effect ranged from 2 to 11 percent, and it was particularly beneficial for bigeye tuna.

Spillover benefits get stronger over time

Nations prioritizing conservation efforts are reportedly reaping the highest economic benefits.

For instance, nearly all of the spillover benefits derived from the Revillagigedo protected area in Mexican waters were directed towards Mexican fishing vessels.

Study co-author Juan Carlos Villaseñor-Derbez is an assistant professor at the University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science. He also serves as a core faculty member at the Frost Institute for Data Science and Computing.

“We found that the spillover benefits, measured as the change in catch rates, are strongest just outside the boundaries of these MPAs and get stronger over time. The effects were strongest for the MPAs that were heavily fished prior to protection and are now well-enforced,” explained Villaseñor-Derbez.

The findings highlight the growing importance of well-managed marine protected areas in balancing conservation and economic interests. These areas can offer a promising blueprint for sustainable fisheries worldwide.

Marine protected areas and tuna stocks

Understanding the links between LSMPAs, tuna stocks, and fisheries becomes crucial when we consider global targets such as protecting 30 percent of the world’s ocean area by 2030.

The study is also relevant in the context of the United Nations’ Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction Agreement, which aims to safeguard biodiversity in international waters.

The researchers evaluated data from 9 LSMPAs across the Pacific and Indian oceans.

An intriguing feature of this study was the creation of a global tuna catch database that was developed solely from publicly available data. This hasn’t been feasible during earlier investigations into large-scale MPA impacts.

Expansion of large-scale marine protected areas

In 2004, the world had a single large-scale MPA – the Galápagos Marine Reserve in Ecuador.

Fast forward two decades, and we now have over 20 such protected spaces, including the Papahānaumokuākea in the Northwest Hawaiian Islands. Most of these conservation zones coexist with tuna fisheries.

This proliferation of LSMPAs enables us to test their impact on the populations of important tuna species like ahi and skipjack that underpin a global industry valued at over $40 billion.

One striking revelation from the study was a 10% increase in bigeye tuna catch rates near the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument, the world’s largest no-fishing zone.

Ultimately, large-scale marine protected areas seem to be ushering in an era of sustainable fishing, where conservation and higher catch rates go hand in hand.

This serves as a reflection of the power of balanced coexistence – a perfect example of the harmony we can achieve when we respect nature’s boundaries while fulfilling our needs.

Challenges and future prospects

While large-scale marine protected areas (LSMPAs) offer promising solutions for balancing conservation and fisheries, their long-term success hinges on several critical factors.

Effective enforcement, adequate funding, and international cooperation are essential to ensure these protected zones achieve their intended goals.

Without proper surveillance and compliance, illegal fishing activities could undermine the progress made in enhancing tuna stocks and preserving biodiversity.

Another challenge lies in balancing the needs of local communities that rely on fishing for their livelihoods.

Although spillover benefits from LSMPAs have shown positive trends, the transition period before these benefits materialize can be challenging for communities that depend on immediate access to fishing grounds.

Policies are needed to support sustainable fishing practices while providing economic alternatives during the adjustment period.

Sustainable ocean management

Looking ahead, expanding LSMPAs to meet global conservation targets will require strategic planning and collaboration.

Advances in satellite monitoring and data-driven fisheries management could enhance the effectiveness of these protected areas, ensuring both ecological and economic gains.

If implemented effectively, LSMPAs could serve as a cornerstone of sustainable ocean management, enhancing resilience in marine ecosystems amid climate change and increasing human pressures.

The full study was published in the journal Science.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–