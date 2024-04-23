Mars is releasing mysterious methane burps – but why?

Mars may be a cold, desolate place, but it’s a planet packed with secrets. One of the most intriguing mysteries of Mars has been swirling around the puzzling presence of methane gas. This gas, mostly produced by living organisms on Earth, has NASA’s Curiosity rover sniffing around in Mars’ Gale Crater.

Mars methane behavior

This Martian methane has an erratic, unpredictable behavior that defies current scientific understanding. It appears at night within Gale Crater, only to vanish during the Martian day. Additionally, its levels fluctuate dramatically with the seasons – sometimes surging, sometimes remaining undetectable.

To make matters even more perplexing, spacecraft orbiting Mars, equipped with sensitive instruments specifically designed to detect methane, can’t find any trace of it in the wider atmosphere. This contradictory evidence and lack of a clear pattern of origin have left scientists puzzled.

“It’s a story with a lot of plot twists,” said Ashwin Vasavada, Curiosity’s project scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California, which leads Curiosity’s mission.

While the tantalizing possibility of methane as a sign of life (current or ancient) remains, most scientists believe geological processes occurring deep beneath the Martian surface are the more likely culprits.

However, even those theories fail to fully explain the variability and inconsistency of methane detections. This mystery demands a deeper and more nuanced understanding, motivating scientists to investigate and explore all potential explanations.

Salt: A methane trap on Mars?

NASA researchers have recently proposed a fascinating explanation for the methane’s disappearing act. They suggest that the methane might be temporarily stored beneath a hardened seal of salt within the Martian soil.

To understand this, imagine the Martian soil as a mixture of frozen water and various salts – much like a very salty ice cube. This mixture is likely a result of Mars’ past when it might have had liquid water. Scientists theorize that as temperatures fluctuate, some of this salty ice may melt slightly.

However, in the thin Martian atmosphere, this meltwater quickly evaporates, leaving behind a concentrated, hardened layer of salt on the surface. This salty crust could potentially act as a temporary barrier, trapping any methane gas produced below.

The really intriguing part of the theory is how this methane might escape. The researchers suggest that these salty seals aren’t permanent. Fluctuations in temperature or disturbances – even something like a Mars rover driving over the surface – could potentially cause cracks or breaks in the salt crust.

These openings could allow the trapped methane to release in sudden bursts, creating a “methane burp” detectable by Curiosity. This would explain the localized, sporadic nature of the methane detections.

Martian regolith and salt

This hypothesis isn’t simply speculation. A research team led by NASA scientist Alexander Pavlov has conducted a series of controlled experiments to test its validity. They meticulously recreated Martian environmental conditions within a laboratory setting.

This involved using samples of Martian regolith (soil) with varying salt concentrations, mimicking the presence of perchlorates commonly found on Mars. The samples were then subjected to temperature and pressure fluctuations that mirrored those experienced on the Martian surface.

Significantly, the experiments yielded promising results. Under specific conditions, particularly with a specific range of salt concentration, the researchers observed the formation of a hardened surface crust within the simulated Martian soil.

This finding supports the theory that such a salty seal could indeed form on Mars. Furthermore, the experiments demonstrated that the presence of this crust effectively trapped gas beneath its surface, lending credence to the idea that methane could be temporarily stored in this way.

These laboratory results provide a strong foundation for the salty seal theory, suggesting it may be a viable explanation for the methane’s puzzling behavior on Mars.

Why study methane on Mars?

Methane matters on Mars for several compelling reasons. Primarily, its presence and behavior offer crucial clues in the ongoing investigation into whether the Red Planet could have ever harbored the conditions necessary for life to exist. Here’s why:

Methane as a potential biosignature

On Earth, a significant portion of methane is produced by biological processes – the activity of living organisms. While non-biological processes can also produce methane, its detection on Mars raises the tantalizing possibility of either current microbial life or the remnants of ancient life that once thrived on the planet.

Martian geochemistry

Even if methane on Mars proves to be entirely geological in origin, studying its source and how it disappears provides valuable insights into the planet’s geological activity and history. These processes could shed light on the presence of subsurface water, past volcanic activity, or other unique Martian phenomena.

Astrobiology and beyond

The implications of methane’s presence and its potential origins extend beyond Mars. Determining whether life could have existed on our neighboring planet helps us understand the broader question of whether life might exist elsewhere in the universe. It could inform the search for habitable environments on other planets and moons within and beyond our solar system.

Thrill of the unknown

Beyond its significance for astrobiology, the mystery of Martian methane represents a captivating scientific puzzle. Its unpredictable behavior challenges our current understanding of the planet’s chemistry and geology, driving scientists to develop innovative theories, conduct rigorous experiments, and push the boundaries of exploration.

Future directions

While the salty crust hypothesis offers a potential explanation for methane’s behavior, it necessitates further rigorous testing and validation. Researchers need to investigate whether other salt compounds prevalent on Mars exhibit similar properties and could form temporary seals capable of trapping methane.

To gain a comprehensive understanding of methane dynamics on Mars, dedicated instruments capable of continuous, widespread methane monitoring are crucial. Unfortunately, the Curiosity rover’s current capabilities allow for only intermittent methane measurements, limiting the ability to track real-time fluctuations and spatial variations across the Martian surface.

“Some of the methane work will have to be left to future surface spacecraft that are more focused on answering these specific questions,” Vasavada said.

Until then, the Martian methane mystery keeps us guessing. Who knows what further surprises the Red Planet holds?

