Martian phenomenon causes spectacular glowing clouds on the Red Planet

Mars has never stopped amazing those of us back on Earth. This dusty neighbor has its quiet moments, yet it also gives us reasons to perk up and pay attention. Right now, NASA’s Curiosity rover continues to explore rocky outcrops and prepare its instruments for new discoveries.

Rover planners have even managed to conduct science on two wintry targets, named Snow Creek and Winter Creek, making the most of a spot that turned out to be prime for drilling and up-close study.

Curiosity sees seasonal changes

The rover team prioritized remote imaging of formations both near and far. ChemCam tested several spots for composition clues, while cameras were fixed on a series of bedrock structures that might hold secrets about Mars’ climate history.

The reason for this focus is clear: clouds and dust storms help shape the planet’s environment. Even NASA’s daily dust-devil surveys reveal how dynamic the skies can be as the seasons change.

“We also see impressive dust clouds that can spread hundreds of kilometers,” commented Dr. Daniela Tirsch from the German Aerospace Center.

Mars Cloud Atlas

Scientists have put together a large map showing how Martian clouds evolve, with thousands of images combined to form what some folks call a “Cloud Atlas.”

For about two decades, cameras aboard orbiters like Mars Express have captured passing hazes and wide dust plumes. Specialists then singled out various cloud shapes, many similar to ours but tinted by Mars’ thinner air.

“Clouds on Mars are just as diverse and fascinating as those we see in our skies on Earth,” said Dr. Tirsch, who is a planetary geologist.

It has been a real eye-opener, especially the unique “cloud streets” that resemble endless corridors in the sky.

High-altitude crystals that glow in twilight

Mars has water-ice clouds that can appear at heights up to 60 miles (100 km). These light wisps can look bright in dawn or dusk images, because the sun hits them long after it has slipped below the horizon at ground level.

Researchers have described them as noctilucent clouds, a term borrowed from Earth’s own shimmering twilight shows.

Some also contain carbon dioxide crystals, and they often form in exceptionally chilly parts of the upper atmosphere.

Why dust matters for Mars’ clouds

In addition to observing clouds, scientists keep tabs on dust storms because these fine grains can rise high, linger, and affect everything from ground temperatures to orbital views.

Over the years, orbiters have observed swirling storms that cloak huge areas in a matter of days.

Some are local. Some can spread enough to blanket an entire hemisphere. If dust lifts into the atmosphere at the right spot, it can spark weather patterns that churn and expand.

During Mars’ southern autumn and winter, skies often fill with more particles, which feed those dramatic dust curtains that can be seen from orbit.

Life of a Martian cloud

Most clouds on Mars form when trace amounts of vapor (mainly carbon dioxide, plus a little water) gather onto dust particles.

Because Mars holds far less moisture than Earth, ice crystals end up quite thin. Still, they can leave a mark on the planet’s energy balance.

Water-ice clouds can cluster around volcanoes, following gusts and updrafts. Some, like the well-known elongated plume near Arsia Mons, develop and stretch out at surprising speeds, then vanish within a few hours of daylight.

Rover perspective on hazy horizons

From the ground, Curiosity catches glimpses of clouds drifting overhead. These vantage points offer vital information that orbiters might miss, such as the speed of passing wisps or the finer textures of dust events swirling near the rover’s route.

Although the planet’s surface is silent compared to Earth’s, its weather scene is busy above. Dust devils still dance across the crater floor, and new-year clouds gather color at sunrise.

Fresh insights keep pouring in

Observations of these lofty ice crystals and shifting dust storms continue to guide mission teams. By mapping how clouds shape the seasons, researchers can refine our overall understanding of Martian weather.

Over time, these rovers and orbiters will likely piece together more clues about the interplay between water vapor, dust, and temperature cycles. Each new image or measurement adds to a better picture of conditions that shaped Mars through its long history.

