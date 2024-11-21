Meal timing has a major influence on our health

Remember when your mom advised you to eat dinner early? Turns out, she was right all along. A recent study by scientists from the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) and Columbia University found evidence that backs up this age-old wisdom.

The study, published in the open access Nature group journal Nutrition & Diabetes, suggests that consuming over 45% of our daily calorie intake after 5 p.m. can lead to increased glucose levels.

This uptick in glucose carries potential health risks, irrespective of a person’s weight or body fat levels.

Meal time and glucose levels

The experiment was conducted at Columbia University‘s Irving Medical Center in New York, under the guidance of Dr. Diana Díaz-Rizzolo, a postdoctoral researcher and member of the Faculty of Health Sciences at the UOC.

“Maintaining high levels of glucose over long periods of time can have implications including a higher risk of progressing to type 2 diabetes, an increase in cardiovascular risk due to the damage that high glucose levels do to blood vessels, and increased chronic inflammation, which aggravates cardiovascular and metabolic damage,” noted Dr. Díaz-Rizzolo.

Until now, it was commonly believed that the primary repercussion of late dinners was weight gain, mostly because people tend to opt for unhealthy, ultra-processed foods at night.

Timing of meals

However, the importance of this study lies in its ability to demonstrate that the timing of our meals can independently affect glucose metabolism, regardless of the number of calories consumed throughout the day or an individual’s weight and body fat level.

For their research, the team examined 26 individuals aged between 50 and 70, who were either overweight or obese and had prediabetes or type 2 diabetes.

They divided the participants into two groups: early eaters who consumed the majority of their daily calories before evening, and late eaters who consumed 45% or more of their calories after 5 p.m.

Despite both groups consuming the same amount of calories and the same types of food, their meal timings were different.

Intriguingly, it was found that late eaters had poorer glucose tolerance despite their weight or diet composition. They also tended to consume larger quantities of carbohydrates and fats in the evening.

Why late eating affects glucose

Dr. Díaz Rizzolo, an expert on obesity, diabetes, and aging-related topics, explained the science behind this.

“The body’s ability to metabolize glucose is limited at night, because the secretion of insulin is reduced, and our cells’ sensitivity to this hormone declines due to the circadian rhythm, which is determined by a central clock in our brain that is coordinated with the hours of daylight and night.”

Cultural considerations

It’s important to recognize how meal timing varies across cultures, as dietary habits differ widely. For example, Mediterranean cultures often have their largest meal in the late afternoon, while Northern Europeans eat dinner early.

Adapting dietary advice to fit these cultural contexts can improve its effectiveness. Future research should explore how considering cultural, environmental, and social factors in dietary guidance could boost adherence and results, thereby improving global public health.

By understanding meal timing in cultural contexts, dietary recommendations can better fit diverse habits worldwide.

The path to a healthier lifestyle

This study reveals an essential aspect of our daily nutrition – the timing of our meals.

“Until now, personal decisions in nutrition have been based on two main questions: how much we eat, and what foods to choose. With this study, a new factor in cardiometabolic health is beginning to become increasingly important: when we eat,” concluded Dr. Díaz-Rizzolo.

The path to a healthier lifestyle, according to the results of this study, should include a focus on eating the bulk of our food during daylight hours.

“The highest levels of calorie intake during the day should be at breakfast and lunch, instead of at teatime and dinner,” said Dr. Díaz-Rizzolo.

She also recommends avoiding ultra-processed products, fast food, and carbohydrate-rich foods – especially at night.

While more research is needed to explore the implications of this study further, the results thus far provide food for thought on meal timing and cardiometabolic health.

The study is published in the journal Nutrition and Diabetes.

