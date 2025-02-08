Meditation rewires the emotional centers of the brain

Meditation has long been associated with relaxation and mental clarity. Many cultures have used it for centuries to promote emotional balance and spiritual growth. Modern science is now beginning to reveal the biological effects of meditation, particularly its benefits for the brain.

A recent study by researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai provides remarkable insights into how meditation affects brain activity.

By using advanced brain recording techniques, the study highlights how meditation influences key brain regions responsible for emotional regulation and memory.

The findings offer a new understanding of how meditation might support mental well-being and contribute to potential therapies for mood disorders.

Brain’s response to meditation

For years, scientists have explored the connection between meditation and brain function. While previous research linked meditation to improved mental health, the exact neural mechanisms remained unclear. This study aimed to address that gap by focusing on deep brain activity during meditation.

The researchers used intracranial electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings to examine brain activity in the amygdala and hippocampus.

These two regions play a major role in processing emotions and forming memories. By analyzing brain waves, scientists could observe the immediate impact of meditation at a neural level.

The study was led by Christina Maher, a neuroscience PhD student at Mount Sinai.

“Traditionally, it has been challenging to study these deep limbic brain regions in humans using standard methods like scalp EEG,” noted Maher.

“Our team was able to overcome this challenge by leveraging data collected from a unique patient population: epilepsy patients with surgically implanted devices that allow for chronic EEG recording from electrodes implanted deep in the amygdala and hippocampus.”

“It was quite amazing to uncover changes in brain wave activity in these key regions, even during first-time meditation.”

Impact of meditation

To conduct this research, scientists worked with eight neurosurgical patients who suffered from drug-resistant epilepsy. These individuals had responsive neurostimulation devices implanted in their brains, allowing for continuous monitoring of deep brain activity.

Unlike traditional scalp EEG, which only records surface-level activity, these implants provided a more precise and detailed view of brain function.

The participants had little prior experience with meditation. Before the experiment, they completed a five-minute audio-guided introduction. They then engaged in ten minutes of “loving kindness” meditation, a practice that involves focusing on thoughts of well-being for oneself and others.

Afterward, the individuals rated their depth of meditation on a scale of 1 to 10. The average reported score was 7.43, indicating that even first-time meditators could engage meaningfully with the practice.

Meditation’s influence on brain waves

One of the key discoveries of the study involved changes in specific brain waves.

Scientists focused on beta and gamma waves, which are linked to attention, memory, and emotional processing. These waves play a crucial role in mental health and are often affected in conditions such as anxiety and depression.

Study senior author Dr. Ignacio Saez is an associate professor of neuroscience at Mount Sinai.

“We found that loving kindness meditation is associated with changes in the strength and duration of certain types of brain waves called beta and gamma waves,” said Dr. Saez.

“These kinds of brain waves are affected in mood disorders like depression and anxiety, so the possibility of being able to willfully control these through meditation is pretty amazing, and may help explain the positive impact that these practices have on individuals.”

This finding suggests that meditation might offer a natural way to regulate mood and improve mental health. By engaging in meditation, individuals could potentially strengthen their ability to control emotional responses, reducing stress and anxiety over time.

Creating a real-world meditation environment

One of the study’s unique aspects was its setting. Instead of conducting the research in a traditional hospital or laboratory environment, scientists used the Quantitative Biometrics Laboratory at Mount Sinai West.

This space was designed to create a calm and relaxing atmosphere, free from the distractions commonly found in medical facilities.

By allowing participants to meditate in a naturalistic setting, the researchers improved the study’s ecological validity. This means the results are more likely to reflect real-world experiences.

The ability to observe brain activity in such an environment strengthens the case for meditation as a practical tool for mental well-being.

Future research directions

While the findings are promising, the study had certain limitations. The sample size was small, with only eight participants. The study also focused on a single meditation session rather than tracking the effects of long-term practice.

More research is needed to determine whether these changes in brain activity persist over time and how repeated meditation might strengthen these effects.

“This study provides a foundation for future research that could contribute to developing meditation-based interventions to help individuals modulate brain activity in areas involved in memory and emotional regulation,” said Dr. Saez.

“Meditation is noninvasive, widely accessible, and doesn’t require specialized equipment or medical resources, making it an easy-to-use tool for improving mental well-being.”

“However, it is crucial to note that meditation is not a replacement for traditional therapies. Instead, it could serve as a complementary low-cost option for individuals experiencing challenges with memory or emotional regulation.”

Next steps in meditation and brain research

The Mount Sinai research team plans to build on these findings by conducting follow-up studies. Future research will explore the connection between brain activity and mental health outcomes.

Scientists aim to determine whether meditation can produce lasting changes in mood and emotional regulation.

A key focus will be understanding how ongoing meditation practice influences brain function over time. If researchers can establish a link between meditation and long-term mental well-being, this could open the door to new therapeutic applications.

Meditation could become a widely recommended practice for individuals struggling with anxiety, depression, or cognitive difficulties.

Role of meditation in mental health

As scientific interest in meditation grows, more studies will likely explore its impact on the brain. The ability to measure brain activity in real time provides valuable insights into how meditation shapes neural processes. If future research confirms these effects, meditation could become a mainstream tool for improving mental health.

For now, this study serves as a compelling starting point. It demonstrates that even a brief meditation session can produce measurable changes in brain activity.

As researchers continue to investigate meditation’s potential, individuals seeking mental clarity and emotional balance may find encouragement in these findings.

Meditation, long regarded as a practice for personal well-being, may soon be recognized as a powerful tool for enhancing brain function and emotional resilience.

The study is published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

