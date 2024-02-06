Mediterranean diet keeps the brain sharp even in old age

Adhering to a Mediterranean diet could sharpen mental acuity in older age, potentially offsetting dementia symptoms, suggests a new study led by researchers at Rush University in Chicago.

The investigation revealed that individuals maintaining a Mediterranean diet regimen exhibited superior cognitive function performance, irrespective of Alzheimer’s disease markers observed post-mortem.

The study highlights additional lifestyle factors – non-smoking, minimal alcohol consumption, and regular exercise – as contributory to cognitive health.

Key advantages

The Mediterranean diet’s efficacy against cognitive decline is attributed to its balanced nature, promoting satiety and reducing the inclination towards unhealthy snacking.

This dietary pattern promotes a healthy weight, mitigating obesity-linked vascular issues detrimental to brain functionality. The diet’s high fruit and vegetable content, rich in antioxidants, further supports its neuroprotective benefits.

Focus of the research

Data from the Rush Memory and Aging Project, encompassing autopsy data from 1997 to 2022 and a follow-up period of up to 24 years, served as the basis for this research. The analysis involved 586 deceased individuals, averaging 91 years at death.

Participants were assigned a healthy lifestyle score based on smoking status, weekly exercise (minimum of two and a half hours), alcohol intake, adherence to the Mediterranean diet, and cognitive activity levels. This scoring, ranging from one to five, correlated directly with cognitive functioning prior to death, assessed annually through 19 tests.

Optimal nutritional approach

Posthumous brain examinations for Alzheimer’s markers – amyloid beta and tau tangles – revealed that a healthy lifestyle potentially mitigates cognitive decline despite the presence of the disease’s physical indicators.

Published in JAMA Neurology, this study positions the Mediterranean diet as an optimal nutritional approach.

A collection of research validates the diet’s role in prolonging life expectancy and enhancing quality of life, underscoring the importance of dietary choices in managing dementia risk, including Alzheimer’s and Lewy body dementia, which collectively impact millions.

Additional health benefits

The Mediterranean diet is widely recognized for its numerous health benefits, primarily due to its emphasis on whole foods, plant-based ingredients, and healthy fats.

This diet pattern, inspired by the traditional eating habits of countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea, focuses on the consumption of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, seeds, herbs, and spices. Olive oil, a primary source of fat in the diet, is celebrated for its heart-healthy monounsaturated fats.

Heart health

One of the most notable benefits of the Mediterranean diet is its positive impact on heart health. Research has consistently shown that adhering to this diet can lead to lower risks of cardiovascular disease, including heart attacks and strokes. This is partly because the diet helps in managing blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and inflammation, all of which are risk factors for heart disease.

Weight management

The Mediterranean diet also plays a significant role in weight management and diabetes prevention and control. Its high fiber content, from whole grains and legumes, helps in feeling full longer, thus potentially aiding in weight loss or maintenance. Furthermore, the diet’s balance of healthy fats and carbohydrates can improve insulin sensitivity, reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Cancer risk

Beyond these benefits, the diet has been associated with a lower risk of certain cancers, such as breast and colorectal cancer, thanks to its high intake of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds found in fruits, vegetables, and olive oil.

Mental health

Mental health can also benefit from following a Mediterranean diet. Some studies suggest that it may help reduce the risk of depression and anxiety, although more research is needed to fully understand these connections.

