Mediterranean sharks face growing threats despite conservation efforts

Overfishing, illegal fishing, and the rising market for shark meat are putting over 80 species of sharks and rays in the Mediterranean Sea at serious risk.

A recent study highlights these threats and emphasizes the urgent need for improved strategies to conserve these vulnerable species, known as elasmobranchs.

Regional legislation and conservation efforts

Researchers examined existing protective measures for elasmobranchs across 22 Mediterranean coastal states, stretching from Spain and Morocco to Israel, Lebanon, and Syria. They identified more than 200 measures – ranging from national legislation to NGO-led conservation efforts – addressing various aspects of elasmobranch protection.

European Union (EU) countries generally implemented more of these measures than non-EU countries, with Spain having the highest count. The study found that governments were responsible for 63% of these measures, primarily focusing on legal requirements.

However, significant differences were noted in how effectively these laws are monitored, with no single source tracking national progress on shark conservation.

More protection is needed for Mediterranean sharks

Although legislation to protect them exists, sharks are increasingly being caught both intentionally and accidentally, often to meet the growing demand for their products.

The study calls for enhanced monitoring at landing sites and better control measures. It also emphasizes the importance of public education and providing incentives for fishers to use equipment that minimizes harm to shark species.

Lydia Koehler is an associate lecturer at the University of Plymouth and a member of the IUCN World Commission on Environmental Law.

“Sharks have been part of the marine ecosystem for millions of years with an evolutionary history that predates the dinosaurs. There are over 1,000 species of elasmobranchs worldwide, and they fulfil a variety of ecological roles, whether as apex predators that maintain healthy populations of prey species or a food source for other predators,” said Koehler.

“However, many shark species in the Mediterranean have seen drastic declines in the past few decades with over half of the species being threatened by extinction, largely due to overfishing and related pressures such as bycatch. Finding effective ways to conserve them is, therefore, of critical importance.”

Challenges in shark conservation

The study uncovered substantial differences in conservation efforts among Mediterranean countries, which may be influenced by varying resources, expertise, and political will.

“This study has shown substantial differences in countries’ efforts around shark conservation. That may be linked to access to resources, available expertise and capacities, and a general willingness to develop and implement measures in light of other competing pressures,” said Jason Lowther, an associate professor of law at the University of Plymouth.

According to Professor Lowther, achieving positive outcomes for these species requires not only government support but also sustained political will across election periods and a steadfast long-term commitment to driving change.

“It also requires the integration of communities in the Mediterranean region, and our view is that this work presents a starting point in that process.”

Recommendations for protecting sharks

Based on their findings, the researchers have proposed several strategies to better conserve elasmobranch species in the Mediterranean.

Increase transparency: Improve reporting templates to enable detailed tracking of conservation actions and recognize contributions from various stakeholders.

Engage fishing communities: Expand cooperation with local fishers and integrate social science insights to develop effective governance strategies that consider community dependencies.

Extend spatial conservation measures: Enhance management and objectives of existing marine protected areas that host sharks to improve conservation outcomes.

Increase compliance to reduce bycatch: Strengthen the enforcement of existing laws to decrease incidental shark captures and improve data on bycatch.

Expand funding: Seek additional funding opportunities, especially for collaborative cross-country initiatives aimed at protecting threatened shark and ray species.

Tailor research to policy needs: Coordinate research across the region to provide robust data for stock assessments and a deeper understanding of population trends, which can inform better regulatory measures.

Moving toward a sustainable future

The study calls for concerted efforts to protect sharks and rays, emphasizing that legislative measures alone are insufficient without proper monitoring and community involvement.

By improving transparency, promoting cooperation with the fishing industry, and enhancing enforcement, stakeholders can work towards effective conservation strategies.

Sharks play a crucial role in marine ecosystems, and their decline poses significant risks to ocean health.

This research provides a critical foundation for future efforts to preserve these species, highlighting the importance of sustained political will, interdisciplinary research, and community engagement in safeguarding the Mediterranean’s marine biodiversity.

The study is published in the journal Biological Conservation.

