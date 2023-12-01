12-01-2023

Sharks need better protection to maintain functional diversity

Earth.com staff writer

A study led by the University of Zurich reveals a concerning gap in the conservation efforts for some of the ocean’s most endangered species: sharks, rays, and skates. 

These creatures, belonging to the elasmobranch group, are crucial for maintaining the ecological balance in marine environments. However, their survival is at risk due to inadequate protection.

Functional diversity 

The research was focused on the functional diversity of sharks, rays and other elasmobranchs. Functional diversity refers to the various ecological roles these creatures play in their ecosystems. 

This aspect of biodiversity, along with taxonomy (species variety) and phylogenetics (evolutionary history), forms a comprehensive understanding of biodiversity. 

How the research was conducted 

The researchers analyzed a global dataset containing the traits of more than 1,000 elasmobranch species to assess their functional diversity including richness, uniqueness, and specialization.

The analysis pinpointed several critically endangered species that are vital for maintaining the functional diversity of elasmobranchs. 

Critical insights 

“We identified the top endangered species crucial for maintaining the architecture of elasmobranch functional diversity, including the longfin mako shark, Ganges shark, daggernose shark, shortfin mako shark, and scalloped hammerhead shark,” explained Professor  Catalina Pimiento, who led the study.

These species contribute significantly to the intricate tapestry of ecological roles within marine environments.

Functional diversity hotspots 

Spatial analysis revealed that the richness of elasmobranch functional diversity is predominantly found along continental shelves and around oceanic islands. 

The experts identified 18 unique functional diversity hotspots, which only slightly overlap with those identified by other biodiversity facets. 

Study co-author Dr. John Griffin of Swansea University noted that many of these hotspots are under severe threat from industrial fishing.

Fishing pressure 

“Many of the hotspots vital for elasmobranch biodiversity converge with fishing pressure along the coast of China, others fall around oceanic islands and high seas,” said Dr. Griffin.

“In line with previous global analyses we found that hotspots of fishing pressure are mainly distributed along the coasts of China and Europe (both in the Atlantic and the Mediterranean),” wrote the researchers.

“Smaller fishing pressure hotspots occur on the coasts of the US and Canada and along the Atlantic coast of southern South America (southern Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina), west Africa and in the Sea of Okhotsk in Russia.”

Lack of protection 

Alarmingly, the study revealed that the multiple facets of elasmobranch biodiversity remain inadequately protected within the global Marine Protected Area network, leaving these species vulnerable to various threats.

“Overall, our results highlight acute vulnerability of the world’s elasmobranchs’ functional diversity and reveal global priorities for elasmobranch functional biodiversity previously overlooked.”

The study is published in the journal Nature Communications.

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—-

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

RELATED NEWS
12-01-2023
Lack of sleep leads to risky decision-making
12-01-2023
Sentinel warning calls seem to be universally understood by birds
12-01-2023
Mars Odyssey orbiter captures unprecedented images of the Red Planet
12-01-2023
Ultra-high-resolution Earth images captured from orbit
12-01-2023
Volcanic winters weakened the dinosaurs before the asteroid hit
12-01-2023
A 'lost' meteor shower named Andromedids offers a celestial surprise this weekend
12-01-2023
Human perception: Our brain sees not what we see, but what we expect
12-01-2023
NOAA issues strong "Geomagnetic Storm" warning due to massive solar flares
12-01-2023
Scientists have trained an AI algorithm to ‘taste’ wine
12-01-2023
The "aurora zone" will expand further south this year as the solar cycle peaks
12-01-2023
Saturn’s majestic rings will vanish in 18 months
12-01-2023
Brittle stars have no brain but still manage to learn
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved