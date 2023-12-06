Deep methane
12-06-2023

Melting 'fire-ice' unleashes deep methane from beneath the seafloor

Earth.com staff writer

Climate change is increasingly recognized as a critical global issue, and a recent study has shed new light on one of its less understood consequences: the release of methane from deep ocean sources. 

The research reveals that a frozen form of methane trapped deep in the ocean is melting and releasing the potent gas due to climate warming.

Methane hydrate

The study was conducted by an international team of researchers who used advanced three-dimensional seismic imaging techniques. They focused on the dissociation of methane hydrate, also known as fire-ice, off the coast of Mauritania in Northwest Africa. 

Methane hydrate is an ice-like substance containing methane, stored in large quantities under the ocean floor. As the oceans warm, this methane thaws and releases both into the sea and the atmosphere, contributing to global warming.

Significant findings

The study findings are significant. In one particular case, dissociated methane migrated over 40 kilometers from the deepest parts of the continental slope, released through pockmarks on the ocean floor. 

This discovery challenges the previous assumption that hydrate in such deep regions was not vulnerable to climatic warming.

Unexpected discovery 

Study lead author Professor Richard Davies of Newcastle University noted the unexpected nature of this discovery.

“It was a Covid lockdown discovery, I revisited imaging of strata just under the modern seafloor offshore of Mauritania and pretty much stumbled over 23 pockmarks,” said Professor Davies.

“Our work shows they formed because methane released from hydrate, from the deepest parts of the continental slope vented into the ocean. Scientists had previously thought this hydrate was not vulnerable to climatic warming, but we have shown that some of it is.”

Hydrate stability zone 

The study indicates that even deep-seated methane hydrate is susceptible to climate change, and its release can significantly impact the atmosphere.

“This is an important discovery. So far, research efforts focused on the shallowest parts of the hydrate stability zone, because we thought that only this portion is sensitive to climate variations,” said Dr. Christian Berndt of GEOMAR in Kiel, Germany.

“The new data clearly show that far larger volumes of methane may be liberated from marine hydrates and we really have to get to the bottom of this to understand better the role of hydrates in the climate system.”

Study implications 

Methane is a potent greenhouse gas, second only to carbon dioxide in its abundance and impact. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, methane constitutes about 16 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. Thus, understanding and addressing methane release is crucial for climate change mitigation.

The study’s results are pivotal in predicting and managing the impact of methane on our changing climate.

The research team plans to continue investigating methane vents along ocean margins and aims to forecast areas where massive methane seeps could occur due to planetary warming. They are now organizing a scientific cruise to drill into the pockmarks and establish a closer link to past climatic warming events.

The research is published in the journal Nature Geoscience.

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—-

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

RELATED NEWS
12-06-2023
Plant nurseries are the primary pathway for introducing invasive species
12-06-2023
Beneficial plant bacteria likely to decline due to climate change
12-06-2023
Rare and mysterious "red sprite" captured by astronaut in low Earth orbit
12-06-2023
"Coronal hole" in the Sun prompts aurora alert for southern states
12-06-2023
People are a greater threat to wildlife than climate change or anything else
12-06-2023
Melting 'fire-ice' unleashes deep methane from beneath the seafloor
12-06-2023
Crows exhibit more self-control than other bird species
12-06-2023
High blood pressure is commonly shared by couples worldwide
12-06-2023
How dinosaurs influence human aging 65 million years after extinction
12-06-2023
"Global Tipping Points Report" shows humanity on a disastrous trajectory
12-06-2023
Is there life on Mercury? Possibly in the planet's craters
12-06-2023
High-fat foods and stress: A damaging combination
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved