Men who are married are more likely to achieve optimal aging

Aging is an inevitable part of life, shaping our physical and mental well-being as we journey through the years.

Over the centuries, the institution of marriage has been both revered for its emotional support and scrutinized for its complex dynamics.

Today, a fascinating new study adds yet another dimension to marriage’s significance: its potential role in promoting optimal aging, particularly in men.

Matrimony and optimal aging

A recent Canadian research project has come up with some interesting findings related to matrimony and the aging process. The study examined over 7,000 individuals, predominantly middle-aged and older, for approximately three years.

“This study investigates the prevalence of successful aging among older Canadians who were never married, divorced, separated, or widowed and the sex differences of trajectories of marital status on successful aging in the Canadian context,” noted the researchers.

The results were eye-opening. Men who were either married or got married during the study period were twice as likely to experience optimal aging compared to their never-married counterparts.

In contrast, among women, respondents who had never been married were found to age optimally compared to those who experienced widowhood or divorce during the research period. Intriguingly, the researchers found no significant difference in optimal aging between married and never-married women.

Optimal aging in men and women

Study lead author Mabel Ho is a recent doctoral graduate from the University of Toronto’s Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work (FIFSW) and the Institute of Life Course and Aging.

“Little is known about the relationship between marital trajectories in old age and successful aging. Our goal was to see whether different marital trajectories were associated with physical health and well-being, and whether these relationships varied for men and women,” said Ho.

The concept of optimal aging, as defined by the researchers, involves an absence of any serious physical, cognitive, mental, or emotional conditions that inhibit daily activities.

Moreover, it incorporates high levels of self-reported happiness, robust physical health, and sound mental health.

The study focused on the top 40% of participants who were earmarked as successfully aging at the onset of the study.

“Previous studies have shown that marriage is associated with better health outcomes for both men and women, while men who were never married generally had the poorest health outcomes,” said study co-author Professor David Burnes.

He suggests that the mutual encouragement between spouses to pursue positive health behaviors can be a driving factor behind this phenomenon.

Social connections and healthy aging

The study highlights the significance of social connections and lifestyle factors in aging optimally. Senior adults who had regular contact with family, friends, and neighbors were more likely to age optimally compared to their socially isolated peers.

Similarly, maintaining a healthy body weight, staying physically active, eschewing insomnia, and abstaining from smoking were pivotal in fostering optimal health during the twilight years.

Eleanor Pullenayegum, a senior scientist at The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids), noted the importance of regular social interaction, especially in old age.

“Having regular contact with relatives, friends and neighbors can help older adults feel connected, reduce their sense of loneliness, and improve their overall well-being,” said Pullenayegum.

Senior author Esme Fuller-Thomson, director of the Institute for Life Course & Aging at FIFSW, emphasized the importance of sticking to healthy habits such as quitting smoking.

“In our study, those who were former smokers were much more likely to be aging optimally than those who continued to smoke,” said Fuller-Thomson.

Creating supportive environments for everyone

The study highlights the need to consider sex-specific differences when developing programs and services for older adults.

“Our findings can inform the development of programs and services to engage and support older adults, particularly those who were never married or experienced widowhood, separation, and divorce in later life,” said Ho.

The study paves the way for further investigations and potential policy changes that can help us create environments where everyone, irrespective of their marital status, can age optimally.

“Additional research is needed to illuminate the causal pathways between marital trajectories and successful aging, and to further clarify the implications of this research for gerontological social work practice,” concluded the researchers.

The study is published in the journal International Social Work.

