Midnight snack: The best foods for a good night’s sleep

Eating certain foods before bed can either improve or disrupt your sleep, according to experts at Bed Kingdom. Here are some insights into what you should and shouldn’t consume for a better night’s rest:

Benefits of eating peanut butter before bed

Peanut butter, consumed as a late-night snack, can boost sleep quality, stabilize blood sugar levels, and support muscle growth. Rich in nutrients, vitamins, and heart-healthy fats, peanut butter contains tryptophan, which aids in relaxation and sleep induction.

Other nuts like almonds, walnuts, and cashews also support healthy sleep due to their melatonin, magnesium, and zinc content.

String cheese for late-night cravings

If midnight cravings strike, consider snacking on string cheese. Its protein and fat content can satisfy hunger and support a peaceful sleep. String cheese also contains tryptophan, aiding in faster sleep onset.

Dark chocolate as a midnight snack

Contrary to popular belief, dark chocolate might be beneficial for sleep when consumed in moderation about an hour before bed.

Dark chocolate’s serotonin-boosting properties promote calmness and relaxation, while its antioxidants and flavanols can reduce stress levels. Combining dark chocolate with bananas and almonds can further enhance these effects.

Popcorn for movie nights

Popcorn, rich in fiber and carbs, can be a sleep-friendly snack during movie nights. It aids in serotonin production, a key component of good sleep. Popcorn’s tryptophan content also helps regulate sleep patterns.

Does turkey induce sleepiness?

Although turkey contains tryptophan, an amino acid that regulates sleep and mood, it does not instantly induce sleepiness. Post-meal tiredness is more likely due to carbohydrate-rich meals rather than turkey itself.

Foods to avoid before bed

Eating certain foods close to bedtime can negatively impact your sleep quality, so it’s best to consume them earlier in the day.

Tomatoes

Their high acidity can lead to indigestion, heartburn, and acid reflux, which could disrupt sleep if consumed close to bedtime.

Chips

High salt content in chips and salted nuts can dehydrate the body, leading to disturbed sleep.

Instant noodles

These ultra-processed foods are associated with poorer sleep quality, disturbances, and longer sleep onset times.

Chicken and high-protein foods

Foods like chicken, salami, and pepperoni – high in protein and tyramine – may keep the brain stimulated and disrupt sleep due to the energy required for digestion.

White bread

With its high glycemic index, white bread can spike blood sugar levels, leading to energy rushes and disrupted sleep patterns. Opting for wheat bread, which is higher in fiber and complex carbohydrates, can be a healthier alternative for evening consumption.

In conclusion, choosing the right foods before bedtime can significantly improve sleep quality, while others can hinder it. Being mindful of these dietary choices is key to achieving a restful sleep.

