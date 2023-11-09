Most colorful image of the universe ever taken shows beautiful cosmic collision

NASA’s esteemed James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) and its predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope, have joined forces in an awe-inspiring cosmic endeavor. Their target: MACS0416, an expansive galaxy cluster located approximately 4.3 billion light-years from our home planet.

This collaboration has yielded a stunning panchromatic image that seamlessly blends visible and infrared light, offering one of the most comprehensive views of the universe that we’ve ever seen.

MACS0416: A cosmic collision

MACS0416 is a dynamic scene of two colliding galaxy clusters that are in the process of merging into a colossal single entity. This incredible process provides a unique opportunity to observe the universe’s evolutionary mechanisms in action.

The image produced by the telescopes is a treasure trove of information. Not only does it highlight the galaxies within the cluster, but it also features a multitude of distant galaxies sprinkled across the cosmic canvas.

These objects vary in brightness over time, a phenomenon likely caused by gravitational lensing — the bending and amplification of light from distant galaxies by the massive gravitational influence of MACS0416.

Frontier fields program

Initiated in 2014, the Frontier Fields program is a groundbreaking Hubble project that laid the groundwork for this type of deep-space observation. Hubble’s pioneering efforts in this field have led to the discovery of some of the faintest and youngest galaxies ever observed.

The JWST enhances this MACS0416 view by reaching further into the early universe thanks to its advanced infrared capabilities. “We are building on Hubble’s legacy by pushing to greater distances and fainter objects,” explains Rogier Windhorst of Arizona State University, the principal investigator of the PEARLS program.

Decoding Cosmic Distances Through Color

In the resulting MACS0416 image, colors are not merely aesthetic but informative. Shorter wavelengths of light are represented as blue, while the longer ones appear red, with intermediate wavelengths coded green. This color-coding helps astronomers determine the relative distance of galaxies — the bluest being the closest and the reddest, more distant.

Some galaxies in the image appear redder due to their high cosmic dust content, which absorbs the bluer colors of starlight. This interstellar dust plays a crucial role in the life cycle of galaxies, affecting everything from star formation to the way we observe these distant objects.

Scientific purpose of MACS0416 image

While the image serves as a feast for the eyes, it also serves a critical scientific purpose. Researchers, including those from the CANUCS team, seek out transient phenomena — objects whose brightness varies over time. Their findings in this field are prolific, with 14 transients identified within the cluster.

The MACS0416 cluster has earned the nickname “Christmas Tree Galaxy Cluster” due to its colorful appearance and the twinkling nature of the transient phenomena within it. “We can see transients everywhere,” says Haojing Yan of the University of Missouri in Columbia.

Monitoring for Transients with Webb

The discovery of numerous transients in a short period suggests that ongoing monitoring with the JWST could unveil even more of these cosmic events, providing invaluable insights into the dynamic universe.

Among the transients, one stands out — Mothra. Located in a galaxy from the universe’s younger years, it’s magnified by at least 4,000 times. The presence of Mothra, alongside the previously identified “Godzilla,” showcases the power of gravitational lensing in revealing the universe’s wonders.

Mothra’s visibility in both JWST and archival Hubble images points to a rare and persistent alignment, hinting at the presence of an additional magnifying mass within the cluster.

Researchers speculate that it could be a globular cluster or another massive object, the exact nature of which remains a compelling mystery to be unraveled.

Through the combined efforts of the JWST and Hubble, our understanding of the universe continues to expand, bringing the farthest reaches of space a little closer to home.

—

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.