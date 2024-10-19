Music can reduce pain and anxiety after surgery

Music might be the secret key to easing patients’ recoveries after surgery. According to research presented at the American College of Surgeons Clinical Congress 2024, the soothing influence of music extends beyond the soul and eases physical discomfort too.

Researchers at the California Northstate University College of Medicine have found compelling connections between music and post-operative recovery.

Where did this fascinating theory come from? It started with a meticulous examination of 3,736 studies on music‘s role in post-surgery recovery.

From this massive repository, 35 research papers were narrowed down – each revealing a unique narrative about patient outcomes such as pain, anxiety, heart rate, and opioid use.

Benefits of music post surgery

So, how does listening to music impact a recovering patient? The results of the collective studies provide some interesting insights.

There was a noticeable decrease in self-reported pain levels among patients who tuned into music after surgery. The Numeric Rating Scale and Visual Analogue Scale showed 19% and 7% reductions in pain respectively.

The analysis also revealed a 3% decrease in patient-reported anxiety levels. Furthermore, an intriguing reversal was observed in the use of morphine. Patients who listened to music used less than 50% of the painkiller on the first day after surgery.

A decrease in heart rate (around 4.5 fewer beats per minute) was noted among the music-listening patients, promoting effective circulation of oxygen and nutrients, which aids in recovery. Besides, a lower heart rate means a reduced risk of tachycardia, a condition that can lead to dangerous heart rhythms.

Music reduces stress after surgery

“When patients wake up after surgery, sometimes they feel really scared and don’t know where they are,” said Dr. Eldo Frezza, senior author of the study and a professor of surgery at California Northstate University College of Medicine.

“Music can help ease the transition from the waking up stage to a return to normalcy and may help reduce stress around that transition.”

Another interesting observation was made at this juncture. Unlike other therapies like meditation or Pilates, which require considerable effort and concentration, listening to music is a passive experience. It can be adopted instantly after surgery without any cost or extra effort.

“Although we can’t specifically say they’re in less pain, the studies revealed that patients perceive they are in less pain, and we think that is just as important,” said Shehzaib Raees, first author of the study and a third-year medical student.

“When listening to music, you can disassociate and relax. In that way, there’s not much you have to do or focus on, and you can calm yourself down.”

Future of music in surgeries

As we look to the future, the intersection of music and medicine holds the promise of groundbreaking advancements.

Emerging technologies, such as personalized music therapy playlists and AI-curated sessions, are on the horizon, offering tailored treatments based on an individual’s specific conditions and preferences.

The growing body of empirical evidence supporting music’s efficacy in healthcare settings is likely to pave the way for more comprehensive clinical guidelines that incorporate music as a non-invasive, cost-effective therapeutic option.

This innovative approach could revolutionize patient care, positioning music not merely as an adjunctive therapy but as an integral part of holistic, patient-centered treatment strategies.

Listening to music to promote recovery

The researchers discovered that the hormone cortisol could be the invisible maestro orchestrating this therapeutic effect. Listening to music reduces cortisol levels, aiding recovery. However, some variables, like the duration of music-listening, were not controlled in the analysis.

Moving forward, a pilot program is being planned to scrutinize the application of music in the surgical setting and intensive care unit.

So, the next time you are heading for surgery, don’t forget to pack your favorite playlist alongside your essentials. Remember Dr. Frezza’s advice – listen to whatever music you enjoy.

The researchers are not advocating for one type of music over another. They believe that different tunes may help different people post-surgery, as music can comfort and provide a sense of familiarity.

The study is published in the Journal of Integrative and Complementary Medicine.

