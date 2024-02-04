Neptune-like exoplanets are often more interesting than their Earth-size neighbors

The quest to understand the universe beyond our solar system has taken a significant leap forward thanks to the pioneering research into Neptune-like exoplanets, a term that seems borrowed from science fiction but refers to planets orbiting stars outside our solar system.

The ExoLab at the University of Kansas stands at the forefront of this exploration, utilizing data from space telescopes like the Hubble and Webb to peer into the cosmic beyond.

Earth-like allure of distant worlds

Exoplanets, especially those within our own Milky Way that tantalize us with their Earth-like qualities or potential to harbor life, have captured the public’s imagination.

Yet, it’s the work of researchers like Jonathan Brande, a doctoral candidate at the ExoLab, that deepens our understanding of these distant worlds.

Brande’s recent research has unveiled new atmospheric details of 15 Neptune-like exoplanets, offering insights into their composition and behavior.

Brandes explains the core of his research revolves around a technique known as transmission spectroscopy. This method involves observing the light from a star as it passes through the atmosphere of a planet in transit.

By analyzing the spectrum of light, researchers can detect the presence of various gases in the planet’s atmosphere, unveiling the secrets it holds.

New perspective on Neptune-size exoplanets

This meticulous process has led to Brande’s significant discovery of water vapor in the atmosphere of the exoplanet TOI-674 b, a “warm Neptune,” shedding light on the atmospheric conditions of such distant worlds.

Under the guidance of Ian Crossfield, associate professor of physics & astronomy at KU, Brande’s work is part of a broader initiative to explore the atmospheres of Neptune-sized exoplanets.

Their recent paper builds on this foundation, incorporating additional observations to discern why some exoplanets exhibit cloudy atmospheres while others appear clear.

The study seeks to understand the physical phenomena behind these atmospheric differences.

Role of aerosols in atmospheric observation

A fascinating aspect of Brande’s research is the attention given to atmospheric aerosols, such as clouds or hazes, and their impact on the transmission of light through the planet’s atmosphere.

Brande notes that when clouds or hazes form high in the atmosphere, they can significantly block or alter the light passing through, affecting the spectrum observed by researchers.

“With Hubble, the single gas we’re most sensitive to is water vapor. If we observe water vapor in a planet’s atmosphere, that’s a good indication that there are no clouds high enough to block its absorption,” Brande said.

“Conversely, if water vapor is not observed and only a flat spectrum is seen, despite knowing that the planet should have an extended atmosphere, it suggests the likely presence of clouds or hazes at higher altitudes.”

This understanding is crucial for interpreting the data collected from space telescopes and offers a window into the atmospheric conditions of these distant worlds.

Techniques for hunting Neptune-like exoplanets

This research was a collaborative effort involving experts from around the globe, including Laura Kreidberg’s team at the Max Planck Institute in Heidelberg, Germany, and Caroline Morley’s group at the University of Texas, Austin.

Together, they adopted a novel approach to analyzing the atmospheres of small Neptune-like exoplanets, moving beyond the traditional method of fitting observational data to a single model spectrum.

Instead, Brande utilized a technique called “atmospheric retrieval,” which involves simulating various atmospheric conditions — ranging from water vapor levels to cloud locations — and iterating through thousands of simulations to identify the most accurate representation of the planet’s atmosphere.

“Our retrievals gave us a best-fit model spectrum for each planet,” Brande states, enabling the team to assess the clarity of the planet’s atmosphere.

This method not only provided a clearer understanding of the atmospheric composition but also allowed for a comparison with separate models by Caroline Morley, affirming the team’s findings.

Peeling back the layers of exoplanetary clouds

The analysis revealed that clouds, rather than hazes, were more consistent with the observed data, characterized by low sedimentation efficiencies that resulted in “fluffy” clouds.

These clouds, composed of particles like water droplets, remained suspended in the atmosphere, offering a glimpse into the dynamic processes governing these distant worlds.

The implications of Brande’s research extend beyond academic curiosity, sparking “substantial interest” at a recent meeting of the American Astronomical Society.

Moreover, the team’s work is part of a broader international observation program led by Crossfield, which recently announced the discovery of water vapor on GJ 9827d — a planet 97 light-years away in the constellation Pisces, with temperatures akin to those of Venus.

These findings, part of a concerted effort to detect water vapor on sub-Neptune-type planets, underscore the potential diversity of water-rich planets within the Milky Way.

Advancing the frontier of exoplanetary science

The collaboration with Pierre-Alexis Roy of the Trottier Institute for Research on Exoplanets at Université de Montréal, who led the observations on GJ 9827d, highlights the interconnected nature of exoplanetary research.

Brande’s inclusion of Roy’s data in his analysis strengthens the collective understanding of these planets’ atmospheres, demonstrating the value of collaboration in uncovering the secrets of the cosmos.

In summary, this diverse group of scientists has made significant advancements in the understanding of exoplanet atmospheres.

By employing innovative techniques, such as atmospheric retrieval and collaborating across borders, they have unveiled the composition and behavior of Neptune-like exoplanets while sparking considerable interest within the scientific community.

Their findings, particularly regarding the presence of water vapor and the nature of atmospheric clouds, underscore the complexity and diversity of planets beyond our solar system.

This work represents a crucial step forward in exoplanetary science, offering new insights and paving the way for future discoveries in the quest to unravel the mysteries of the cosmos.

The full study was published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—–

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–