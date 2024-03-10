New deep-sea worm discovered off Costa Rica

Marine biologist Greg Rouse and his team at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography have made an exciting discovery in the ocean near Costa Rica. They found a new deep-sea worm species, Pectinereis strickrotti, thriving near a methane seep about 30 miles offshore.

The discovery, published in the journal PLoS ONE, significantly enriches our understanding of deep-sea biodiversity. Interestingly, the team named the species in honor of Bruce Strickrott, whose expert piloting of the Alvin submersible proved indispensable.

Unique ecosystem for a deep-sea worm

Methane seeps on the seafloor offer a habitat unlike the warmer hydrothermal vents. These areas thrive on chemical energy, bypassing the need for sunlight.

Microbes here transform methane into sustenance, supporting a complex food web. This web features mussels, crabs, and unique worms like Pectinereis strickrotti.

Since 2009, Rouse’s studies have identified 48 new species in these ecosystems. This underscores their richness and critical ecological role.

Journey to discovery: Encounters in the abyss

The initial sighting of Pectinereis strickrotti occurred in 2009, at a depth of 1,000 meters. Aboard the Alvin, Strickrott and Rouse spotted the elusive worms. Their first attempt to get a closer look was fraught with difficulty.

However, by 2018, they succeeded. Employing a vacuum device, the team managed to collect specimens for analysis. This graceful worm, likened to a living magic carpet, was subsequently named.

It marks a significant achievement in deep-sea exploration, highlighting the collaborative effort and technological advancements necessary for such discoveries.

Characteristics of Pectinereis strickrotti

Pectinereis strickrotti stands out as an extraordinary member of the ragworm family. It resides in the deep sea and uniquely possesses gills on its parapodia – a feature that is not common among most ragworms.

The males are notable for their large tail spines, which may play a role in reproduction. Adapted to total darkness, the worm is blind, depending instead on its keen senses of smell and touch.

The species’ diet and its appearance under artificial light hint at the adaptability and enduring mysteries of deep-sea life. This discovery not only prompts further exploration but also underscores the urgent need to protect these largely unknown ecosystems.

More about deep-sea worms

Deep-sea worms are fascinating creatures that inhabit the ocean’s abyss, thriving in environments that are hostile and alien to most life forms. These organisms have adapted to extreme conditions found at the bottom of the ocean, including high pressure, low temperatures, and complete darkness.

Unlike their terrestrial counterparts, deep-sea worms exhibit a variety of unique biological adaptations that enable them to survive and flourish in such an inhospitable habitat.

Extreme diet

One of the most intriguing aspects of these worms is their diet. Many deep-sea worms are detritivores, feeding on the decaying remains of plants and animals that sink to the ocean floor.

However, some species have developed symbiotic relationships with bacteria that allow them to utilize chemicals like hydrogen sulfide or methane, which are toxic to most other forms of life.

These chemicals, seeping from the ocean floor through hydrothermal vents or cold seeps, become a source of energy and nutrients for the worms through a process known as chemosynthesis.

Physical appearance

The physical appearance of deep-sea worms can be as varied as their diets. Some species are slender and elongated, perfectly adapted to burrowing into the soft sediment of the ocean bed.

Others might exhibit bright colors and bizarre shapes, with specialized appendages for capturing food or interacting with their environment. The giant tube worm, for example, can grow up to several meters in length and lives in a hard tubular structure that it secretes around itself for protection.

Reproductive strategies

Reproduction in the deep sea is another area where these worms exhibit unique adaptations. Many species rely on broadcast spawning, where eggs and sperm are released into the water to meet by chance. This method increases the likelihood of fertilization in the vast and sparsely populated deep-sea environment.

Some deep-sea worm species have also developed hermaphroditism, possessing both male and female reproductive organs, which is another strategy to maximize reproductive success in a challenging environment.

The study of deep-sea worms is not only a quest to understand the mysteries of life in the deepest parts of the ocean but also holds potential for discovering new compounds and materials.

These organisms’ unique biochemical processes and materials adapted to extreme conditions may inspire innovations in medicine, industry, and environmental technology.

