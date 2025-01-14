New species of glowing mushrooms discovered

When people think about glowing mushrooms, like the newly discovered species Mycena crocata, they often imagine tropical rainforests where such exotic wonders may be more commonly found.

However, bioluminescent fungi are not limited to tropical regions – they also live in unexpected places.

In Zurich, artists Heidy Baggenstos and Andreas Rudolf have dedicated more than ten years to studying and showcasing these glowing organisms.

Their work highlights the beauty and presence of bioluminescent fungi close to home, and proves that extraordinary natural phenomena can be found even in familiar surroundings.

“We want to show that these bioluminescent mushrooms are present in Swiss forests and that we do not have to travel far to find them,” said Baggenstos.

Mycena crocata – glowing mushrooms

One evening, while exploring a forest in Zurich’s Albisrieden neighborhood, the duo spotted green light through their camera.

“Nowadays we always have our mobile phones or a flashlight, but to see bioluminescence in the forest, it has to be pitch black,” Rudolf explained.

Initially, they believed the glowing fungi to be Mycena haematopus. Upon closer investigation in their studio, however, they identified it as Mycena crocata, the saffron drop bonnet mushroom.

This species, known for its saffron-colored milk, had never been described as bioluminescent before.

The artists documented their findings with photographs and light measurements, uncovering this hidden brilliance.

In darkness, the mycelium – the underground network of the mushroom – emits a green glow that even causes decaying wood to light up.

Under ideal conditions, their cultivated mycelia glowed for 164 days.

Crossing art and science

Collaborating with mycologist Renate Heinzelmann from the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow, and Landscape Research (WSL), the artists published their discovery in Mycoscience.

“Most of the experiments were conducted by the artists. They collected the samples, took the photographs, and made the light measurements,” Heinzelmann said, praising their dedication.

Through their research, the artists discovered that the fruiting body (the mushroom itself) of Mycena crocata emits little to no light.

Mycena crocata in the light (left) and in darkness (right). The bioluminescence from the mycelium makes the wood glow. Credit: Baggenstos/Rudolf

Instead, the underground mycelium – the root-like network of the fungus – is the primary source of its bioluminescence.

This glowing mycelium is capable of lighting up the decaying wood it grows on. When the wood is split open in the dark, it emits a green glow, which can last for up to four hours before gradually fading as the wood dries.

This fascinating discovery highlights how the less-visible parts of fungi can hold some of their most extraordinary features.

Mystery of glowing fungi

Bioluminescence in fungi happens because of a chemical reaction. A substance called luciferin reacts with an enzyme called luciferase.

This reaction creates an unstable product that gives off energy as light, allowing the fungi to glow. Unlike other glowing effects like fluorescence, this process doesn’t need light or energy from outside sources; it happens naturally within the fungi.

Although scientists know how this reaction works, they are still unsure why fungi glow. One idea is that the light attracts insects, which might help spread the fungal spores.

However, this doesn’t fully explain the glow of the mycelium, which is hidden underground and doesn’t interact with insects. This mystery suggests there might be another, as yet unknown reason for fungal bioluminescence.

“It seems that bioluminescence has been maintained for a long time, so we assume it has some function,” Heinzelmann says. “But it’s still a mystery.”

Mycena crocata and Swiss forests

The discovery of Mycena crocata as a glowing, bioluminescent fungus highlights how much we still don’t know about the natural world around us. Local ecosystems hold countless secrets waiting to be explored.

Bioluminescent fungi, for instance, have fascinated humans for thousands of years. Aristotle described their glow as a “cold fire” over 2,000 years ago, and even now, their mysteries continue to intrigue scientists.

According to mycologist Renate Heinzelmann, the field of bioluminescence is still in its early stages. She believes that as more people study fungi, more glowing species will be uncovered. “Bioluminescence is under-researched, and the more people look, the more they will find,” she states.

The collaborative work of artists Heidy Baggenstos and Andreas Rudolf with scientists demonstrates how blending art and science can reveal nature’s hidden marvels.

Their discovery serves as a powerful reminder that extraordinary phenomena aren’t always far away – they might be right in our local forests, waiting for someone curious enough to notice them.

The study is published in the journal Mycoscience.

