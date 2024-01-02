Oxygen levels on distant planets reveal presence of alien technology

In the ever-evolving quest to uncover extraterrestrial life, researchers are now expanding their scope to include not just biological indicators, like oxygen, but also signs of technology.

This shift in focus brings to light a key element often associated with life as we know it: oxygen. However, its significance extends beyond biology and into the realm of advanced technology on a cosmic scale.

Adam Frank of the University of Rochester and Amedeo Balbi, Associate Professor of Astronomy and Astrophysics at the University of Roma Tor Vergata, Italy, delve into this connection in their thought-provoking new study.

Alien technology and oxygen signatures

Their research highlights the intricate relationship between atmospheric oxygen and the emergence of advanced technology on distant planets.

Frank emphasizes the readiness to detect life beyond Earth, questioning how planetary conditions might hint at intelligent, technology-producing life.

“We are ready to find signatures of life on alien worlds,” Frank says. “But how do the conditions on a planet tell us about the possibilities for intelligent, technology-producing life?”

Balbi adds, discussing their exploration into whether any atmospheric composition could support advanced technology. Their findings suggest strict atmospheric requirements for such advancements.

“In our paper, we explore whether any atmospheric composition would be compatible with the presence of advanced technology,” Balbi says. “We found that the atmospheric requirements may be quite stringent.”

Concept of technospheres

The duo introduces the concept of “technospheres,” vast domains of advanced technology emitting unique signs, or “technosignatures,” indicative of extraterrestrial intelligence.

They argue that oxygen is not only vital for respiration and metabolism in multicellular organisms but also essential for developing fire — a cornerstone of technological civilizations.

On Earth, the evolution of technology has hinged on the ability to utilize open-air combustion — a process where fuel and an oxidant, typically oxygen, combine to create fire.

From cooking and metal forging to energy harnessing, combustion has been pivotal in shaping industrial societies.

Technology needs fire, which needs oxygen

The researchers trace Earth’s historical trajectory, discovering that controlled fire use and subsequent metallurgical advancements were only feasible when atmospheric oxygen levels hit or surpassed 18 percent.

This finding implies that only planets with significant oxygen concentrations can develop advanced technospheres capable of leaving detectable technosignatures.

“You might be able to get biology — you might even be able to get intelligent creatures — in a world that doesn’t have oxygen,” Frank says, “but without a ready source of fire, you’re never going to develop higher technology because higher technology requires fuel and melting.”

Interestingly, the oxygen levels needed to biologically sustain complex life and intelligence are lower than those required for technology.

Thus, while a species might evolve in an oxygen-deficient world, it is unlikely to progress into a technological species, the study suggests.

The oxygen bottleneck

Frank elaborates on this bottleneck, stating that high oxygen levels are a prerequisite for a technological species. Without it, all other conditions may align, but technological advancement remains unachievable.

“The presence of high degrees of oxygen in the atmosphere is like a bottleneck you have to get through in order to have a technological species,” Frank says.

“You can have everything else work out, but if you don’t have oxygen in the atmosphere, you’re not going to have a technological species.”

This research, partially funded by a NASA grant, opens a new chapter in the cosmic search for intelligent life. It underscores the importance of prioritizing planets with high oxygen levels when searching for extraterrestrial technosignatures.

Implications and future research

Frank concludes by emphasizing the need to focus on planets with high oxygen levels, as their atmospheres could be a significant indicator in locating potential technosignatures.

“Targeting planets with high oxygen levels should be prioritized because the presence or absence of high oxygen levels in exoplanet atmospheres could be a major clue in finding potential technosignatures,” Frank says.

Balbi adds a cautionary note on interpreting such detections, highlighting the monumental implications of discovering intelligent, technological life on another planet and the importance of being skeptical about technosignatures from planets with insufficient atmospheric oxygen.

“The implications of discovering intelligent, technological life on another planet would be huge,” adds Balbi. “Therefore, we need to be extremely cautious in interpreting possible detections. Our study suggests that we should be skeptical of potential technosignatures from a planet with insufficient atmospheric oxygen.”

In summary, this progressive study broadens our understanding of the search for life beyond Earth while also serving as a crucial guidepost in this awe-inspiring cosmic journey.

The full study was published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–