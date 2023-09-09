 Picky eating habits in childhood have lingering effects in adulthood • Earth.com
Picky eating
09-09-2023

Picky eating habits in childhood have lingering effects in adulthood

Earth.com staff writer

Childhood is a crucial period of growth and development, with nutrition playing a central role in the trajectory of a child’s health and well-being. 

In a recent study published in the journal Appetite, researchers have explored the issue of picky eating – a common childhood challenge – and its potential long-term impacts.

Picky eating habits

Often labeled as “fussy eating,” it encompasses behaviors like refusal to eat specific foods, limited dietary variety, and hesitation in trying unfamiliar foods – known as “food neophobia.”

Picky eating is also characterized by slower eating habits, and a unique combination of less enjoyment from eating and feeling fuller quicker.

While children’s growth and immunological defenses rely heavily on adequate nutrition, picky eating can introduce barriers. 

This behavior can lead to skewed intake, with children consuming fewer fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and proteins. Instead, their diet might become dominated by snacks. 

The researchers set out to investigate the implications of such dietary restrictions. “Deficiencies in minerals and vitamins, or constipation, are some of the effects of such restrictions in food intake,” they noted. 

Persistent picky eaters 

Interestingly, the researchers found that the prevalence of picky eating changes as children grow. The research suggests that over a quarter of two-year-olds can be termed fussy eaters, but this number drops by 50% by age six. However, those who remain particular about their food preferences are labeled as persistent picky eaters.

The trajectory of picky eating varies. Some toddlers display this behavior temporarily, while others may develop it later or maintain it throughout life. 

Past studies have hinted at the long-term impacts of picky eating, drawing correlations between this early childhood behavior and a poorer diet, decreased weight, and stunted growth during adolescent years.

Focus of the study 

Building on this knowledge, the team investigated the prolonged effects of picky eating on both food consumption and the body mass index (BMI) in young adulthood.

The researchers relied on the data from the Dutch KOALA Birth Cohort, an extensive longitudinal study. The cohort, representing a Dutch acronym which translates to Child, Parents, and Health, focuses on lifestyle and predisposition factors.

Parents filled out questionnaires about their children’s health and behavior when they were between the ages of 3-6. 

A subsequent survey was conducted when these children reached 18 to understand their current food habits and physical parameters. The results, derived from over 800 participants, were enlightening.

What the researchers discovered 

The analysis revealed compelling findings: for every one-point increase in the picky eating score, adults consumed raw vegetables or fruit 0.14 days less per week. A similar decline was observed in the consumption of cooked vegetables and dairy products. 

However, intake patterns of snacks, meat, eggs, and sugary drinks were not significantly impacted by early childhood eating behaviors. BMI in adulthood also didn’t show a significant correlation with picky eating tendencies during childhood.

This comprehensive research stands out as the first major cohort study to delve into the link between early childhood picky eating and its repercussions on dietary habits in adulthood. 

Study implications 

“The study results indicate that long-term eating patterns are related to picky eating in young children,” the researchers state.

However, it’s crucial to remember that many factors, like regional food availability and cultural preferences, can influence dietary choices. Additionally, varying data collection methods between studies can impact the results, underlining the need for standardized norms in the field.

The researchers emphasize the importance of addressing and rectifying picky eating habits as early as possible. By doing so, we can pave the way for healthy nutrition throughout both childhood and adulthood. 

Importantly, the strategies should not only target the child but also consider parental eating patterns, which can inadvertently influence the child’s behavior. With further research, there’s hope to better understand and address this widespread issue.

