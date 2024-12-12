Psychotherapy is key to the success of psychedelic treatment

Psychedelic substances are no strangers to controversy and fascination. Known more for their mind-altering properties that attract recreational users, these substances – psilocybin, MDMA, LSD, and ayahuasca – have sparked interest among the scientific community.

Their potential therapeutic benefits, particularly in treating depression, PTSD, and addiction, are gradually becoming better known.

When administered along with psychotherapy (commonly referred to as talk therapy), these substances can trigger profound psychological experiences which are believed to be therapeutically beneficial.

Standardized reporting in psychedelic therapy

Despite a growing body of research and increasing media coverage, psychedelics haven’t received the green light for specific medical use by any major regulatory agency.

Access still remains limited to clinical trials, off-label prescriptions, and special access programs.

The continuous evolution of research highlights the pressing need for consensus on best practices, particularly concerning therapy sessions that complement the use of psychedelics.

The demand for standardized reporting has become more pronounced in the wake of recent regulatory decisions.

In particular, the rejection of MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD by the FDA is believed to stem from the lack of clarity on how psychotherapy was administered in the presented studies.

As more research on psychedelic-assisted treatments surfaces, a coherent and consistent report on the psychotherapy aspect becomes crucial for these treatments to be recognized.

Placing psychotherapy in the spotlight

Psychotherapy, often seen as the less significant component in psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy (PAP), is turning out to be more central than previously assumed.

The role psychotherapy plays in patient outcomes and the best methodologies for delivering it are still areas of active debate.

Albino Oliveira-Maia is the director of CF’s Neuropsychiatry Unit and senior author of the study. He emphasized the need to standardize research methods in future studies.

“We have a real opportunity to raise research standards across all treatments that combine psychotherapy and medication,” said Oliveira-Maia.

“By paying greater attention to the psychotherapy component – both in developing treatment protocols and in publishing trial results – we can improve the replicability, safety, and potential effectiveness of these therapies, and train therapists adequately.”

Insufficient reports on psychotherapy

Upon reviewing 45 studies involving 1,464 participants, the researchers found that the reports on psychological interventions were often insufficient or inconsistent.

Key details like the therapy model setting, therapists’ qualifications, specific techniques used, and the number of therapy sessions were frequently missing.

“For example, measuring therapist adherence – how closely therapists follow treatment protocols – is essential for ensuring safety and effectiveness. However, tracking adherence is costly and time-consuming, so it’s often overlooked,” said study first author Carolina Seybert.

“As a result, we can’t be certain the therapy was delivered as intended, which makes it hard to interpret the results.”

Clear guidelines for effective interventions

Seybert also noted that MDMA studies tend to house higher quality reporting as they commonly employ a uniform treatment manual.

She suggests that having clear guidelines may not only assist us in understanding the most effective psychological interventions for distinct mental disorders, but could also support the delivery of PAP to maximize replicability in real-world settings.

Seybert and Oliveira-Maia believe that realizing the potential of psychedelic-assisted treatments requires an organized effort to bolster reporting standards and establish concrete, evidence-based protocols.

They also noted the silver lining – reporting has been improving in recent studies. “If this trend continues and is reinforced, regulatory authorities are more likely to have the data they need to make informed decisions,” said Oliveira-Maia.

“This will not only benefit research but also ensure that patients receive the highest quality care and that delivery of treatments is equitable.”

Advancing psychedelic research

The future of psychedelic-assisted therapy depends not only on standardized reporting but also on collaboration across disciplines.

By bringing together experts in neuroscience, psychology, pharmacology, and psychotherapy, experts can develop more robust protocols that address both the pharmacological and therapeutic aspects of treatment.

Collaborative efforts can also enhance the sharing of data, making it easier to refine methodologies and improve patient outcomes.

Expanding partnerships with regulatory agencies and funding bodies is equally crucial.

By aligning research priorities with public health goals, the field of psychedelic research can move closer to providing accessible and effective treatments for mental health disorders.

These collaborative efforts will ensure that the integration of psychedelics into mainstream medicine is both safe and scientifically grounded.

The full study was published in the journal The Lancet Psychiatry.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–