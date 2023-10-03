MDMA and methamphetamine spark human connections that prove beneficial in therapy

MDMA, often recognized by its street name, “ecstasy”, is a popular recreational drug celebrated for its unique ability to enhance feelings of closeness and connection. While its party-drug reputation is widely known, researchers are now shining light on MDMA’s promising role in therapy sessions.

In recent years, MDMA has been studied for its potential in assisted psychotherapy, particularly in treating post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Recent clinical trials have demonstrated its efficacy in this field, a promising stride for mental health treatments.

Benefits of MDMA therapy

Researchers at the University of Chicago delved into the pharmacological attributes of MDMA, aiming to discern its influence on social interactions.

Spearheaded by Hanna Molla, PhD, from the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neuroscience at UChicago, the study involved a series of controlled laboratory experiments. Volunteers under the influence of MDMA felt a heightened sense of connection during conversations compared to those who consumed a placebo.

“MDMA increased feelings of connection, or feeling in sync with their partner, and how meaningful the conversation was relative to when they took a placebo,” said Molla. “But interestingly, we found the same exact effect with methamphetamine. Pharmacologically, there are distinctions between the drugs, so there might be some differences in terms of the underlying mechanisms to how these drugs produce feelings of closeness.”

In an unexpected turn, the research team found that methamphetamine – a drug not typically linked to empathogenic effects – induced a similar feeling of connectedness. Both drugs may have unique pharmacological distinctions, but their similar impact on social bonding is evident. As Molla remarked, understanding these drugs’ underlying mechanisms in fostering closeness is pivotal.

How the MDMA therapy study was conducted

The UChicago study methodology involved pairing up adult volunteers with unfamiliar partners. The participants were either given a dose of MDMA or a placebo before therapy. This was done under double-blind conditions ensuring no expectancy bias. Conversations, prompted by light topics like favorite TV shows, ensued.

A parallel study was carried out with methamphetamine. It’s essential to note that methamphetamine, often notorious for its addictive potential, has clinical utilities in treating conditions like narcolepsy and ADHD. It shares certain pharmacological characteristics with MDMA, yet also possesses distinct differences.

Participants, post-interaction, provided feedback on their conversation experience. Saliva samples were also collected to gauge oxytocin levels, a hormone integral to fostering social bonds.

What the research team learned

The results? MDMA taken during therapy not only enhanced feelings of connection but also amplified oxytocin levels, correlating with the depth of felt connection. Methamphetamine also fostered feelings of closeness, but without the associated oxytocin spike.

Harriet de Wit, PhD, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neuroscience at UChicago, highlighted the significance of these findings for the psychotherapy realm. The inherent qualities of MDMA could strengthen the therapy bond between patients and therapists. This provides a more conducive environment for emotional exploration.

“When we see that a drug like MDMA is used in a recreational setting, it may be because people believe it makes them more connected. As researchers, we’re interested in what psychological components are involved. Everything we’ve seen with MDMA in controlled laboratory studies suggests that these effects would facilitate psychotherapy and make the process go better,” de Wit said.

How does MDMA work?

Drawing parallels to its recreational use, de Wit posits that MDMA’s popularity might root from its ability to foster connections. The drug’s capacity to boost psychotherapy’s efficacy is supported by controlled lab studies, suggesting its utility in professional settings.

The underlying mechanisms remain a mystery – while MDMA’s impact is linked to oxytocin, methamphetamine’s pathway to connectedness seems different. Regardless of the processes, the sheer act of conversation might be the real magic in forging connections.

As we progress in the world of pharmacological research, drugs like MDMA present more than just recreational value. Their potential in medical treatments, especially psychotherapy, could be groundbreaking. As always, understanding and harnessing their potential responsibly is key.

More about MDMA

As mentioned above, MDMA, popularly known as “ecstasy” or “molly”, has for years danced its way into nightclubs and festivals. The drug has the ability to draw users into a web of intensified emotions and heightened sensations. But the story of MDMA is more intricate than its party-drug reputation suggests.

Origin story

Synthesized in 1912 by Merck, a German pharmaceutical company, MDMA originally surfaced with the intent for pharmaceutical purposes. However, it didn’t see any significant medical use until the 1970s.

Psychologists and therapists began to recognize its potential to aid psychotherapy, given its ability to foster feelings of empathy and connection.

Psychological effects

At its core, MDMA functions as both a stimulant and a psychedelic. When ingested, it influences three primary neurotransmitters in the brain: serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine. This triad is responsible for the characteristic effects of MDMA, which include elevated mood, feelings of closeness, and increased energy.

However, the recreational use of MDMA is not without its risks. Users often face the dangers of dehydration, hyperthermia, and in rare cases, severe neurotoxicity. Additionally, what’s sold on the street as “molly” or “ecstasy” can sometimes contain harmful adulterants, amplifying potential dangers.

MDMA used in therapy

In recent years, a resurgence in research has unveiled MDMA’s therapeutic promise, especially for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Clinical trials have showcased the efficacy of MDMA-assisted psychotherapy, with patients reporting significant reductions in PTSD symptoms.

Under the controlled conditions of these studies, therapists administer MDMA to create a trust-filled environment where patients can dive deep into traumatic memories and process them more effectively.

In summary, MDMA, while widely recognized for its recreational allure, has dimensions that extend beyond the dance floor. As research progresses and its therapeutic potential gets more spotlight, MDMA could redefine the boundaries of therapy through the use of psychotherapeutic treatments. However, understanding its benefits and risks remains paramount for both recreational users and the medical community.

The full study was published in Scientific Reports.

