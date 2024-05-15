Wildfires have lasting impacts on soil chemistry

Recent large-scale wildfires have sparked concern not only for immediate damage but also for the lasting effects on soil chemistry, which can influence water safety, air quality, and plant regeneration.

Despite their significance, these changes often go unnoticed in recovery and risk management strategies.

Deeper understanding of wildfire-induced soil reactions

Research coordinated by scientists from Stanford University and Colorado State University reveals that our current methods of monitoring soil and ecosystem changes post-wildfire are inadequate.

Enhanced monitoring techniques could greatly improve how we manage scenarios after wildfires, including the treatment of drinking water, reforestation efforts, and safeguarding workers during clean-up processes involving potential toxins.

“In our study, we integrate organic with inorganic chemistry, unlike typical research that might focus on just one aspect,” explains Claudia Avila, who led the study alongside Alandra Lopez. Both were postdoctoral scholars at the time, under the guidance of Professor Scott Fendorf from Stanford’s Doerr School of Sustainability.

“Understanding the molecular mechanisms in soil helps us decipher why water from fire-impacted watersheds might become more toxic, or why forests struggle to regenerate,” says Thomas Borch, a senior author of the study from Colorado State University.

Challenging the role of black carbon

The experts noted that wildfires may contribute more to atmospheric carbon dioxide levels than previously thought.

Moreover, the assumption that black carbon (the residue left from burned organic materials) can lock away carbon dioxide for extended periods is being challenged.

“Microbes might convert black carbon into carbon dioxide faster than we believed,” says Professor Fendorf.

According to Borch, the lack of clarity about how much post-fire carbon turns into greenhouse gases is a gap in our climate understanding.

Ecological benefits amidst the damage

Wildfires are not solely destructive; they can also enrich soils with nitrogen and make organic carbon more soluble, laying the groundwork for new growth.

The presence of certain chemicals is crucial, though. For example, compounds known as karrikins are necessary for seed germination and growth, yet they might not always be produced in sufficient quantities during fires.

However, the study also notes an increase in toxic substances like polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons in soils post-wildfire, which can hinder plant recovery.

“These molecular-scale impacts might help us understand why reforestation is difficult in vast areas of the Rockies,” says Borch.

Alterations to inorganic materials

Wildfires also modify the chemical nature of metals in the soil, turning them into forms that can easily migrate to air and water sources.

“Our findings show high levels of hazardous chromium forms at sites with extreme, prolonged heat, persisting until heavy rainfall occurs,” explains Lopez.

Interestingly, in less intense fires, remnants of plant and animal tissues can help revert chromium back to its less harmful state.

Towards better wildfire management

A more comprehensive approach to monitoring and modeling could pave the way for more effective wildfire management, protecting both human and natural resources.

“Identifying areas at risk for hazardous chromium release could allow us to manage fire intensity through controlled burns, minimizing the risk of releasing toxins,” says Avila.

“By fully understanding the complex interactions in fire-affected soils, we can better predict and manage the outcomes across various fire, landscape, and geological conditions,” notes Fendorf.

Based on soil chemistry changes induced by wildfires, the scientists are uncovering critical insights that could enhance our approach to managing and recovering from these natural disasters.

As research progresses, the hope is that these findings will lead to better strategies for mitigating the impact of wildfires on our environment and communities.

More about soil changes after wildfires

After a wildfire, soil undergoes several significant changes that can affect its structure, composition, and function within the ecosystem.

Wildfires can increase soil temperatures dramatically, which leads to the combustion of organic matter. This reduction in organic matter affects the soil’s fertility and its ability to retain moisture, leading to changes in the types of vegetation that can grow back.

Water-repellent layer

The heat from a fire can also cause soil particles to fuse, creating a water-repellent layer known as hydrophobicity. This layer can prevent water from penetrating the soil, increasing runoff and the risk of erosion.

The lack of infiltration can further deplete soil moisture and reduce groundwater recharge, which is critical for vegetation and wildlife.

Nutrient dynamics

The nutrient dynamics of the soil are also altered. While fires can initially increase the availability of nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus due to the ash deposition, these nutrients can be quickly washed away by rain, leading to a nutrient-poor environment. Over time, this can affect plant regrowth and soil productivity.

Soil microbes

Additionally, wildfires can change the microbial community within the soil. The intense heat can kill beneficial microbes that are essential for decomposing organic material and recycling nutrients.

The disruption of these microbial communities can slow the recovery of the soil’s natural fertility and structure.

Soil recovery

Recovery and restoration of soil after wildfires depend heavily on the severity of the burn, the type of soil, the pre-fire vegetation, and subsequent weather conditions.

In some cases, natural recovery can occur with the return of vegetation which helps stabilize the soil and restore its organic content.

In other cases, human intervention might be necessary to rehabilitate the soil and prevent further degradation.

The study is published in the journal Nature Reviews Earth & Environment.

