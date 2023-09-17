Sea-ice levels in Antarctica have reached an unprecedented low

Antarctica, often referred to as Earth’s final frontier, has been making alarming headlines. The latest comes from the National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC), which reports that sea-ice levels in the region have plunged to an unprecedented low this year.

Mind-blowing decline

This decline in sea-ice levels is so significant that even seasoned experts find it hard to comprehend. Walter Meier, a senior research scientist at the NSIDC, described these figures to the BBC as “almost mind-blowing.”

Climate patterns

Sea ice, which forms on the sea’s surface in the Arctic and Antarctic regions, plays a crucial role in regulating our planet’s climate. Its white surface reflects sunlight back into space, which cools the Earth.

Less sea ice means more dark water surfaces to absorb the sun’s heat, leading to warmer temperatures. Therefore, a drop in sea ice levels has repercussions beyond just the polar areas; it affects global climate patterns and weather events.

Deteriorating situation

This isn’t the first time Antarctica has raised alarms regarding sea ice levels. The region witnessed similar lows in 2017 and 2022.

While the sheer size of Antarctica, roughly 1.5 times that of the US, has made it challenging for scientists to gauge the extent of the climate crisis, it’s clear that the situation is deteriorating.

Global warming

Professor Martin Siegert, a glaciologist at the University of Exeter, told the BBC: “When I started studying the Antarctic 30 years ago, we never thought extreme weather events could happen there.”

Antarctica’s climate patterns have been significantly influenced by global warming. Since the 1950s, the continent has recorded temperature increases of 3.2°C (37.76°F), a rate that’s more than triple the global average.

Furthermore, the Antarctic and Southern Ocean Coalition states that the region’s oceans are heating faster than the global norm and that its ice shelves are dissolving six times quicker than they did in the 1980s.

Inconsistent sea ice behavior

The behavior of sea ice in Antarctica, however, hasn’t always been consistent. There was a notable decline in the early 20th century, followed by an increase in later years.

Some parts even gained ice as recently as 2018, according to a report from NASA. Nevertheless, the most recent record lows underscore the gravity of the current situation.

Permanent changes

A study published in the journal Nature connects these sea-ice level declines to escalating ocean temperatures, suggesting that ice is melting from beneath.

Study co-authors Ed Doddridge and Ariaan Purich pointed out to Australia’s ABC News that this year’s sea ice coverage was approximately 930,000 square miles less than the typical maximum observed in September. Disturbingly, they believe these alterations might be permanent.

The plummeting sea-ice levels in Antarctica serve as a shocking reminder of the need to combat climate change. As these changes become potentially irreversible, the study highlights the immediate necessity for policy changes and global action.

