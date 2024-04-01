Seagrass meadows and climate change: An uncertain future

Seagrass meadows, vital ecosystems teeming with life, are facing an increasingly uncertain future with climate change.

A team of experts from James Cook University has issued a dire warning: climate change and human activities could devastate these fragile habitats without swift and decisive action.

What are seagrass meadows?

Seagrasses, intriguingly, are not marine algae but flowering plants that have bravely ventured into the ocean’s depths. Over time, through the process of evolution, seagrasses have become adept at thriving underwater. They form extensive, submerged meadows.

These meadows span across the coastlines of the globe. Moreover, these underwater prairies are not just scenic; they are bustling hubs of marine biodiversity.

Seagrasses perform roles that are vital not only for the marine environment but also for the planet as a whole. They are ecosystem engineers, crafting and maintaining habitats that support a wide array of marine life.

Climate change warriors

Seagrasses are formidable foes against climate change. They sequester carbon dioxide from the atmosphere at a rate much higher than terrestrial forests, storing it in their leaves, roots, and the surrounding sediment.

This process is a natural way of reducing the amount of greenhouse gases – the primary drivers of global warming.

Guardians of the coast

The intricate root systems of seagrass not only anchor the plants but also the very seafloor itself, preventing erosion and mitigating the impact of storm surges. This natural barrier helps protect coastal communities from the increasing occurrences of extreme weather events.

Nurseries of the sea

Seagrass meadows provide a sheltered environment for numerous marine species during their vulnerable juvenile stages. These underwater nurseries play a pivotal role in the life cycles of fish, crabs, and other marine creatures.

They are vital for maintaining biodiversity. Additionally, they bolster fisheries that provide food and livelihoods for millions of people worldwide.

Seagrass, climate change and human activities

Sadly, these remarkable habitats are in decline. “We assessed that more than 50% of WH seagrass habitats are highly vulnerable to climate change impacts, with long-term increases in sea-surface temperature and short-term marine heat waves being the greatest threats,” said Riccardo Losciale, a lead researcher from James Cook University.

Here’s a breakdown of the key threats:

Warming waters

Seagrasses thrive within a specific temperature range, a delicate balance that global warming increasingly disrupts. As greenhouse gas emissions escalate, ocean temperatures follow suit, often exceeding the tolerance limits of many seagrass species.

This thermal stress not only inhibits their growth but can also lead to widespread die-offs, reducing the resilience of these ecosystems to other stressors.

Extreme weather

Marine heatwaves, periods of abnormally high ocean temperatures, have become more frequent and intense due to climate change. These extreme weather events can swiftly decimate seagrass meadows, leaving little time for recovery.

The sudden loss of vast areas of seagrass not only diminishes their ability to store carbon and support marine life but also exposes coastlines to increased erosion.

The human factor

Human activities exacerbate the threats to seagrass meadows, particularly through coastal development and pollution. Construction projects near shorelines often lead to sedimentation, which can smother seagrasses by blocking the sunlight they need for photosynthesis.

Additionally, runoff from agriculture, industry, and urban areas introduces pollutants and excess nutrients into coastal waters.

This eutrophication can cause harmful algal blooms that further reduce light availability and create dead zones where few marine species can survive. Together, these factors create a hostile environment for seagrass, challenging their survival and proliferation.

Seagrass decline due to climate change

“On a global scale, the documented area of seagrass has declined by 19% since the start of the second industrial revolution, around 1870, due to the cumulative impacts of human-caused and climate stressors,” Losciale points out.

The path forward isn’t easy, but it’s necessary. Professor Scott Heron noted that a multi-pronged approach is crucial. “We found most seagrass site managers are not well equipped to effectively deal with these impacts, possibly leading to management strategies that less effectively address climate change.”

Saving seagrasses from climate change

Here’s the action plan outlined by the research team:

Cut the carbon

Dr. Heron emphasized the critical need for a swift and significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, pinpointing them as the primary culprit behind climate change.

This global challenge demands a concerted effort from nations worldwide to transition towards renewable energy sources, implement more efficient energy use, and adopt sustainable practices that curb emissions.

It’s a monumental task but essential for stabilizing ocean temperatures and creating a more favorable environment for seagrass meadows.

Shielding seagrass against climate change

Protecting coastal areas involves halting practices that directly harm seagrass ecosystems. This means regulating coastal development to prevent habitat destruction, controlling pollution sources to improve water quality, and implementing protective measures to prevent runoff from carrying pollutants and sediments into the sea.

By preserving the integrity of coastal zones, we can ensure that seagrass meadows continue to thrive.

Collaborative conservation efforts

The preservation of seagrass meadows requires the combined efforts of scientists, coastal managers, policymakers, and local communities. This collaboration can lead to the development of effective management strategies that consider both scientific knowledge and the socio-economic context of coastal regions.

Engaging local communities in conservation efforts ensures that those who directly depend on coastal resources are involved in protecting them.

Monitoring matters

Understanding the current state and trends in seagrass health is essential for effective conservation. Developing detailed maps of seagrass meadows and employing systematic monitoring techniques can provide the data needed to assess the impacts of threats and the effectiveness of management actions.

Advances in remote sensing and marine survey technologies are making it easier to track changes in seagrass coverage and condition over time, allowing for timely interventions.

Engaging the public

The broader public has a vital role to play in seagrass conservation. Raising awareness about the importance of seagrass meadows and the threats they face can inspire more people to support conservation efforts.

Moreover, citizen science projects offer an opportunity for individuals to contribute directly to scientific research and conservation by monitoring local seagrass health, reporting pollution incidents, or participating in restoration projects.

Such engagement not only aids in conservation efforts but also fosters a deeper connection between people and their marine environment.

Seagrasses quietly contribute to the health of our oceans in countless ways. We cannot afford to neglect these vital underwater ecosystems. Now is the time to take action, both globally and locally, to ensure their survival.

The study is published in the journal Global Change Biology.

