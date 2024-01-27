Study reveals the evolutionary adaptations of seagrasses

A new study has revealed significant insights into the evolutionary adaptability of marine flowering plants, commonly known as seagrasses.

The pioneering research was focused on the genomic analysis of three major seagrass species: Neptune grass (Posidonia oceanica), Little Neptune grass (Cymodocea nodosa), and Turtlegrass (Thalassia testudinum).

Crucial ecosystems

Seagrasses play a crucial and often overlooked role in coastal ecosystems. They provide stability against erosion, serve as vital habitats for diverse marine life, and mitigate climate change through carbon storage.

The alarming rate at which these vital ecosystems are disappearing, comparable to the loss of coral reefs, has spurred intense research into their conservation and restoration.

The study was conducted by an international consortium of 38 researchers led by Dr. Yves Van de Peer (Ghent University), Dr. Jeanine Olsen (University of Groningen), Dr. Thorsten Reusch (GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research Kiel), and Dr. Gabriele Procaccini (Stazione Zoologica Anton Dohrn of Napoli).

Evolutionary journey of seagrasses

The research involved a comprehensive examination of the genome structure of seagrasses, followed by a comparison of gene families and pathways linked to their unique structural and physiological adaptations to marine environments.

This approach contrasted the seagrasses with their freshwater counterparts, shedding light on the evolutionary journey of these marine plants.

Critical insights

“Seagrasses underwent an extremely rare set of adaptations. Whereas re-adaptation to freshwater environments has occurred more than 200 times in flowering plant evolutionary history – involving hundreds of lineages and thousands of species – seagrasses evolved from their freshwater ancestors only three times – involving 84 species,” said Dr. Olsen.

“To do this required specialized ecological tolerance to, for example, high salinity, lower light, a wide range of temperature tolerances, underwater carbon capture for photosynthesis, different pathogen defense, structural flexibility and an underwater pollination.”

Rapid adaptation

A key finding of the study is the role of genome duplication in facilitating rapid adaptation to new environments.

“Comparison of the three independent seagrass lineages, including freshwater sister lineages, revealed a shared ancient whole genome triplication at about 86 million years. This was quite exciting because large parts of the ocean were oxygen-free at that time and it’s also a uniting event involving the three lineages,” said Professor Dr. Van De Peer.

Genetic factors

The research also uncovered how seagrasses have adapted through the retention and expansion of certain gene families. These adaptations include the development of flavonoids for UV and fungal protection, cysteine oxidases for coping with low oxygen environments, and genes associated with circadian rhythms.

Furthermore, the study found that “jumping genes” – transposable elements – have played a significant role in generating genetic diversity for natural selection.

Fine-tuning of existing pathways

“It’s clear that fine-tuning of supportive pathways has played the dominant role, rather than genes taking on major new functions,” said Dr. Procaccini.

“Salt-tolerance is a good example in which a higher efficiency of multiple processes has occurred to regulate sodium, chlorine and potassium. Evolutionary changes have also provided different species with the ability to withstand different environments.”

Study significance

The research team identified several adaptations resulting from convergent evolution. This includes the loss of genes for traits that became redundant or detrimental in the marine environment, such as stomata for gas exchange and certain pathogen defense mechanisms. These findings exemplify the principle of “use it or lose it” in evolutionary biology.

“Most ecologically important functions are complex traits, involving the interaction of many genes through flexible pathways. With genomic tools now developed for key seagrasses, we can begin to experimentally test and manipulate them,” explained Dr. Reusch. “This is especially important for restoration under climate change scenarios involving many of the conditions discussed here.”

The study is published in the journal Nature Plants.

