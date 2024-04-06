Shipping 'superhighways' helped brown rats conquer North America

In an enthralling journey from the decks of ships to the bustling streets of North America, brown rats have emerged as the ultimate champions in the realm of urban wildlife.

Recent studies have shed light on their earlier-than-expected arrival and their remarkable ability to outmaneuver and outlast their rodent counterparts, earning them a ubiquitous presence in our cities.

This narrative is not just about survival but about domination in an ecosystem vastly altered by human activity.

Chronicles of conquest: The rat race rewritten

Historically, the black rat might have been the first of the rodents to hitch a ride with Columbus, finding a niche in the burgeoning colonial settlements. However, the narrative took a dramatic turn with the entry of the brown rat onto the North American scene before 1740.

Swiftly changing the urban ecosystem, the brown rat usurped territories once held by black rats. Their takeover of the East Coast can only be described as swift and decisive, marking a clear victory.

Michael Buckley, co-author of a revealing new study, noted that it only took “a matter of decades” for brown rats to assert their dominance. This rapid conquest underscores the adaptability and resilience of brown rats in new environments.

The brown rat’s quest for proximity

These larger and more assertive brown rats have shown a clear preference for human proximity. This trait has facilitated their spread and simultaneously intensified the challenge of managing their populations in urban environments.

Matthew Frye, a community educator at the New York State Integrated Pest Management Program, Cornell University, emphasized the critical understanding of the arrival and behaviors of these rodents.

“Having that picture of the rat population helps us better understand what they’re doing and maybe how we can manage them,” Frye noted, highlighting the significance of the research.

This proximity to human settlements has not been without its challenges, contributing to the complex dynamic between humans and rats in urban settings.

Time travelers: Correcting the historical record

The study corrects the misconception that brown rats arrived around 1776, indicating that they actually appeared in North America more than 35 years earlier.

This correction is significant for several reasons. It alters our understanding of the rat colonization timeline, and offers insights into how these rodents have influenced urban development and public health over centuries.

Based on the analysis of rodent remains unearthed by archeologists, the researchers have revealed a new understanding. They depict a vast network of “rat superhighways” across the Atlantic, a concept described by Ryan Kennedy, a study author from Indiana University.

Furthermore, this network facilitated not just the spread of rats but also the exchange of diseases and the intertwining of ecosystems across continents.

A tale of two rats: Survival of the fittest

The dominance of brown rats over their black counterparts is a classic example of survival of the fittest. Through their strategy of consuming resources critical for the reproduction of black rats, brown rats essentially starved out their competition. The approach proved to be both simple and effective.

This shift in urban rodent populations is well-documented. Historical accounts support this phenomenon by noting the disappearance of black rats from urban landscapes in the 1830s. Such observations serve as a testament to the significant impact of interspecies competition on urban biodiversity.

The dominance of brown rats today

Today, the legacy of the brown rat’s conquest is evident in the predominance of their population in urban centers.

Meanwhile, in places like New York City, the rat problem has escalated to new heights. The city recently appointed a “rat czar” to tackle the burgeoning issues. This move highlights the new urgency in managing rat populations.

Subsequently, the health risks associated with brown rats, including the spread of diseases such as leptospirosis, murine typhus, and salmonella, underscore the importance of effective urban pest management strategies. These efforts are critical not just for public health but for the overall quality of urban life.

Understanding and outsmarting urban predators

Understanding the behavioral tendencies and dietary preferences of brown rats is crucial for effective urban pest management. Their ground-level habitat preference, unlike the arboreal black rats, gives a strategic advantage in targeting rat populations.

Consequently, by focusing on habitat modification and waste management, urban planners and pest control experts can make cities less inviting for rats. Reducing the availability of food, especially animal products in urban waste, is a critical strategy in deterring rat settlements.

“All efforts to cut down on available food waste help,” said Frye, emphasizing the importance of a multifaceted approach to pest management.

The history and habits of the brown rat in North American cities serve as a vivid reminder of the intricate relationships between humans, our urban environments, and the wildlife that adapts to live among us. Often unseen but ever-present, rats are not just pests but markers of our impact on the natural world.

The study is published in the journal Physical Review X.

