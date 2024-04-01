Just a single degree of warming will wreak havoc in boreal forests

In a revealing study, a stark image emerged: boreal forest landscape, once blanketed in snow, now nearly bare. This was not a distant prediction but an observed reality at the SPRUCE Experiment in Minnesota, where researchers mimicked future climates.

And according to the research, even small amounts of warming can dramatically change these vast ecosystems.

Boreal forests

Boreal forests, also known as taigas, are vast ecosystems located in the northern regions of the globe, just below the Arctic Circle. These forests are characterized by their cold, harsh climates and short growing seasons.

They are primarily made up of coniferous trees such as pines, spruces, and firs, which are well adapted to the cold environment. Boreal forests cover large parts of Russia, Canada, Alaska, and Scandinavia, making them one of the world’s largest biome types.

These forests play a crucial role in the Earth’s climate system by acting as significant carbon sinks, absorbing large amounts of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. They are also home to a diverse range of wildlife, including bears, wolves, moose, and numerous bird species.

The boreal forest ecosystem is adapted to its cold environment, but it is sensitive to climate change, especially to warming temperatures and the resulting changes in snow cover and permafrost.

Why snow matters

For much of the northern hemisphere, snow transforms the landscape into a breathtaking winter wonderland. But beyond its beauty, snow plays a crucial role in the ecosystem:

Earth’s natural mirror: Snow’s bright surface reflects a significant amount of sunlight. This helps keep the air and ground cooler, slowing down the rate of snowmelt.



Snow’s bright surface reflects a significant amount of sunlight. This helps keep the air and ground cooler, slowing down the rate of snowmelt. A cozy insulator: Snow acts like a fluffy blanket, shielding the plants and diverse creatures of the forest floor from the bitter cold and harsh winds.



Snow acts like a fluffy blanket, shielding the plants and diverse creatures of the forest floor from the bitter cold and harsh winds. The source of spring: As spring arrives, the gradual melt of snowpack provides a steady supply of water, feeding rivers, streams, and the plants that burst back to life after their winter slumber.

Less Snow, Even Warmer Temperatures

A team led by Dr. Andrew Richardson of Northern Arizona University (NAU) investigated the cascading effects of a seemingly minor change: slightly warmer winters.

“Snow is really a critical part of winter in most northern ecosystems,” said Richardson. “Transitioning to low- or no-snow winters is going to have major implications for how these ecosystems ‘work.'”

Their findings paint a concerning picture:

Extra warmth in boreal forest

Even a degree or two of added warmth results in a substantial decrease in snow cover. This seemingly minor change can have profound effects on global ecosystems and water cycles. The reduction in snow has cascading effects on local and global climates.

For instance, areas that traditionally rely on snowmelt for freshwater may face shortages, affecting both human populations and wildlife.

Additionally, without the reflective surface of snow, the ground absorbs more solar radiation, further increasing local temperatures in a feedback loop that exacerbates the original warming.

Heat-absorbing soil

Without the reflective power of snow, exposed soil absorbs more of the sun’s rays, turning it into a giant heater.

This absorption exacerbates local warming, as the darkened soil surfaces retain more heat compared to the highly reflective snow.

This process not only raises ground temperatures but also contributes to a feedback loop that further accelerates the melting of any remaining snow and ice.

The increased soil temperatures can disrupt local ecosystems, altering the growth cycles of plants and the habitats of wildlife, leading to broader ecological impacts and enhancing the overall warming of the planet.

A warming feedback loop

The additional heat from the sun-absorbing soil elevates air temperatures, accelerating the melt of surrounding snow.

This rapid snowmelt feeds into a vicious cycle. Reduced snow cover increases soil heat absorption, which in turn further warms the air.

This cycle of disappearing snow and escalating temperatures perpetuates a self-reinforcing loop, exacerbating climate warming effects.

Such changes can dramatically alter ecosystems, reduce water availability from snowpack-dependent sources, and increase the frequency of wildfires and other extreme weather events.

The cycle underscores the interconnectedness of climate systems and the significant impact of incremental temperature rises on the environment.

The SPRUCE experiment: Simulating boreal forest winters

To isolate the influence of rising temperatures on boreal forest snow, scientists turned to a fascinating project in Minnesota – the U.S. Department of Energy’s SPRUCE Experiment.

Here, researchers carefully increased the temperature in steps, simulating various levels of warming. Time-lapse cameras captured the vanishing snow, providing a stark visual record.

Even small changes matter

The team wasn’t prepared for just how quickly the snow in boreal forest would disappear. Even with the smallest temperature increase, snowpack dwindled rapidly. This meant plants lost their protection earlier in the season, battled temperature swings, and suffered from dehydration with reduced snowmelt.

The consequences, they worry, could ripple through the entire interconnected web of the forest:

Struggling plants: Untimely exposure to cold and lack of water can stress or even kill trees and other plant life.



Untimely exposure to cold and lack of water can stress or even kill trees and other plant life. Drier summers: Without a healthy snowpack to slowly melt, the forest might face water shortages in the warmer months.



Without a healthy snowpack to slowly melt, the forest might face water shortages in the warmer months. Wildfire risk: Dried-out forests become tinderboxes, creating a greater risk of devastating wildfires.

“We’ll likely see negative impacts of low snow, such as frozen soils and damaged plant tissues, as well as reduced spring runoff and drier soils going into summer. Even if you don’t like winter, this is just bad news all around,” Richardson explains.

Arizona linked to boreal forests

While Arizona’s ponderosa pine forests are a world away from the boreal, this study offers a cautionary tale. Even here, we see how sensitive our winters are to a few degrees difference.

Remember the last time Flagstaff was on the verge of a snowstorm, but warmer temperatures brought rain instead? That’s a hint of what the future might hold.

“We’re kind of close to the edge already…This may sound like good news for local residents who are tired of snow by the end of January, but it probably translates to more stressed forests,” warns Richardson.

Lessons for a changing world

This research isn’t about mourning the loss of boreal forest snow; it’s about understanding the far-reaching effects of climate change:

Improving climate models: This unique study’s results will help scientists refine the complex models used to predict our planet’s future.



This unique study’s results will help scientists refine the complex models used to predict our planet’s future. Ecosystem management: Knowing how sensitive a region is to snow loss helps us design strategies to protect forests and the countless species they support.

“As someone who loves winter, this is a double dose of bad news — less snow and more fire danger,” reflects Richardson.

While solutions to climate change are complex, this study reminds us that even seemingly small temperature shifts have immense power to reshape our world — from the faraway boreal forests to our own backyard.

The study is published in Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences.

