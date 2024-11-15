Sitting too much can raise blood pressure, even in kids

Our bodies need movement, starting from a young age. A recent study confirms this, linking prolonged sitting with a spike in blood pressure.

The study suggests that for every six hours of sedentary behavior per day from childhood through young adulthood, a 4 mmHg increase in systolic blood pressure may occur. Simply put, prolonged sitting and inactivity can raise your blood pressure from childhood all the way into your early adult years.

Sitting time and blood pressure

The study, conducted by the Universities of Bristol and Exeter in the UK and the University of Eastern Finland, tracked the activities and health outcomes of 2,513 children from ages 11 to 24 years.

The children’s activities were broken down into sedentary periods, periods of light physical activity (LPA), and intervals of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity (MVPA).

As the children grew older, an increase in sedentary time and a decrease in LPA were recorded. When comparing the changes in the subjects’ blood pressure rates from childhood to adulthood, a persistent rise in sedentary time was linked with an average 4 mmHg excess spike in systolic blood pressure.

Interestingly, while moderate-to-vigorous physical activity did not lower blood pressure, participation in light physical activity from childhood reduced the final level by 3 mmHg.

Less sitting time for healthy blood pressure

Andrew Agbaje, a physician and associate professor of Clinical Epidemiology and Child Health at the University of Eastern Finland, highlights the significance of these findings.

“When 10 minutes out of every hour spent sedentary was replaced with an equal amount of LPA from childhood through young adulthood in a simulation model, systolic blood pressure decreased by 3 mmHg and diastolic blood pressure by 2 mmHg,” said Agbaje.

“This is significant, as it has been reported in adults that a systolic blood pressure reduction of 5 mmHg decreases the risk of heart attack and stroke by ten percent.”

World’s longest follow-up

This study is the world’s largest and longest follow-up of accelerometer-measured movement behavior and blood pressure progression in youth.

The research not only took into account blood pressure, sitting time, LPA, and MVPA, but it also included repeated measures of fasting blood samples at ages 11, 15, and 24 years.

Additionally, socio-economic status, family history of cardiovascular disease, and smoking status were accounted for in the analyses.

A striking revelation in the study was that previous attempts to lower blood pressure in young individuals through MVPA-based randomized controlled trials were unsuccessful. An increase in muscle mass due to MVPA, it seems, merely enhances a physical increase in blood pressure.

This finding shows how crucial it is to focus on light physical activities, rather than high-intensity workouts, in controlling blood pressure in young individuals.

Key to healthy blood pressure

The World Health Organization estimates that physical inactivity-related diseases could cause 500 million new cases by 2030. Half of these cases might be linked to high blood pressure, highlighting the urgent need for proactive measures to reduce sitting time.

“At least three hours of LPA per day is critical to preventing and reversing elevated blood pressure and hypertension. Examples of LPA are long walks, house chores, swimming, and bicycling,” said Dr. Agbaje.

“We all, parents, paediatricians and policymakers included, should encourage children and adolescents to participate in LPA to keep their blood pressure in a healthy range.”

Technology and light physical activity

Technology offers both challenges and opportunities for getting kids active. While screens can lead to less outdoor play, we can use tech to promote movement and reduce sitting time.

Wearable fitness trackers and apps help kids stay active by tracking their steps, reminding them to move, and providing fun challenges.

Schools and communities can make a difference by using these tools to inspire kids to engage in activities through games and rewards.

Supporting the research

Dr. Agbaje’s research group, urFIT-child, is backed by grants from multiple esteemed foundations, including the Jenny and Antti Wihuri Foundation, the Finnish Cultural Foundation Central Fund, and the Novo Nordisk Foundation, among others.

Their work continues to shed light on the importance of reducing sitting and promoting light physical activity to maintain healthy blood pressure in our growing generation.

Remember – sit less, move more. Your blood pressure, your heart, and ultimately, your health, will thank you for it.

The study is published in the Journal of Cachexia Sarcopenia and Muscle.

