Social media 'likes' have a strong emotional effect on young people

We share, we like, we comment, and we connect. This is the digital age, and for many young people, social media has become inescapable. Now that it’s such a big part of everyday life, it is important to consider how social media affects our mood.

As technological interaction permeates youth culture, societal concerns about its impact on social and emotional health emerge.

More than just a “like”

The heart icon on social media platforms represents more than just a “like.” It signals validation, acceptance and, in some cases, triggers a rush of dopamine.

A group of investigators from the University of Amsterdam believes that youth might indeed have a heightened sensitivity to this feedback, affecting their engagement levels and overall mood.

Social media “likes” and anxiety

You might think, what’s the harm in “likes”? However, the research team highlights a potential downslide. The pursuit of “likes” could amplify anxiety levels among youngsters, pushing them to use the apps far more than they wish to.

“Adolescence is a developmental period during which both reward and rejection sensitivity are particularly strong, and these have, respectively, been linked to increased impulsive behavior and depressive symptoms,” said study co-author Wouter van den Bos.

Emotional responses among youth

Taking a unique three-step approach, the team examined real Instagram posts, created a computational model to gauge “like” sensitivity, and conducted an experimental study simulating social media features.

The third leg involved neuroimaging, revealing that social media feedback sensitivity links to individual variations in amygdala volume.

These complementary studies provide strong evidence that young people may indeed be more responsive to social media feedback than adults.

Mood shifts due to social media

This heightened sensitivity presents an intriguing predicament. While receiving “likes” can boost a sense of connectivity and improve mood among youth, it could also create an addictive pull, leading to excessive app usage.

On the flip side, given their sensitivity to social media feedback, young people might abandon the platforms quicker than adults when the “likes” dwindle, potentially leading to negative mood shifts.

Redefining social media engagement

As the team’s results suggest, the design of social media platforms may have both positive and negative effects on youth. The researchers propose that the platforms should alter incentive mechanisms, shifting the emphasis from “likes” to more meaningful engagement.

Furthermore, the focus should not only be on developing the digital literacy of young people but also on promoting effective emotional regulation in online environments.

Navigating the challenges

As discussions around social media’s impact continue to evolve, educators, parents, and policymakers face the challenge of mitigating negative effects while harnessing positive potentials.

Strengthening digital literacy programs can empower young people to critically evaluate online content, enhancing their resilience against the allure of superficial validations such as “likes.”

Moreover, having open dialogues about mental health and digital well-being can give young people the tools they need to navigate the complexities of digital interactions.

By promoting an environment of awareness and understanding, stakeholders can guide young individuals towards a balanced approach to online engagement.

Looking towards the future

The technological landscape is ever-changing, and as we look to the future, adapting to these shifts is imperative.

Researchers and platform developers need to collaborate to continuously assess the impact of social media on mental health, creating features that prioritize user well-being.

Future research could explore interventions to support those negatively affected by social media’s powerful draw. Engaging young people in the conversation and allowing their voices to shape both platforms and policies will be crucial.

Bridging generational divides in digital comprehension can redefine how social media is perceived and utilized, creating a healthier relationship between youth and technology.

Mood changes and social media “likes”

“While social media plays an important role in fostering some aspects of youth development, such as identity formation and social connection, our study reveals that it may also present challenges, particularly relating to young people’s moods,” said Ana da Silva Pinho, lead author of the study.

“Given the growing concerns about the impact of social media on mental health, it is crucial that we further understand how young people engage with and respond to social media, while also addressing the unique aspects of their developmental stages.”

With increasing worries about social media’s impact on mood and mental health, Pinho emphasizes the need for a deeper understanding of young people’s interaction with and responses to social media, bearing in mind the unique characteristics of their developmental stages.

While our digital footsteps continue to deepen, it’s essential to remember that every “like” counts – in more ways than one.

The study is published in the journal Science Advances.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–