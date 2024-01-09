Some butterflies are better at regulating their body temperature • Earth.com
Butterflies temperature
01-09-2024

Some butterflies are better at regulating their body temperature than others

Earth.com staff writer

A study recently published in the Journal of Animal Ecology highlights how different butterfly populations adapt to their environments and the risks they face from climate change. 

Researchers from the University of Cambridge and the Institut de Biologia Evolutiva (IBE) in Barcelona focused on butterfly populations in Catalonia, northern Spain, and compared them to their counterparts in the UK. They found significant differences in how these butterflies regulate their body temperature, a critical factor for survival in changing climates.

Heat-avoiding behavior 

Butterflies in warmer climates like Catalonia have developed efficient ways to regulate their body temperature, primarily by basking in the sun. By contrast, British butterflies adapt to cooler temperatures by seeking warm microclimates. However, with global temperatures on the rise, both populations are beginning to display heat-avoiding behavior. 

While British butterflies might initially benefit from warmer climates, Spanish butterflies face a greater risk of extinction if they cannot adapt quickly enough to the rising temperatures.

Focus of the study 

Eric Toro-Delgado from IBE, lead author of the study, explained the motivation behind the research: “The first study in the UK showed that butterflies are pretty good at regulating their body temperature in this cooler climate, but we wanted to see whether butterflies in a warmer climate, such as Spain, are doing anything differently.” 

“In Spain, butterflies spend much more time at their optimum temperature since it’s warmer, but there’s also a greater risk of overheating,” added senior author Andrew Bladon from Cambridge’s Department of Zoology.

Climate adaptation 

The study, which mirrors a 2020 UK research project by some of the same scientists, involved measuring the body, air, and perch temperatures of nearly 800 adult butterflies across 23 species in Catalonia. 

The researchers aimed to understand whether adaptations observed in Spanish butterflies could indicate how British butterflies might need to adapt in response to climate change.

Key findings 

The findings revealed that Catalan butterflies are better at regulating their body temperature compared to British butterflies. Both populations switch from heat-seeking to heat-avoiding behavior at air temperatures around 22°C. 

However, British butterflies rely more on microclimates for thermoregulation, while Catalan butterflies have a wider range of thermal environments to choose from.

Habitat and biodiversity loss 

The researchers also noted that habitat and biodiversity loss, particularly in the UK, are significant threats to butterflies. Diverse habitats provide a variety of microclimates that can help butterflies maintain their preferred temperatures. 

Bladon emphasized the importance of creating biodiverse environments: “If we can provide them with field margins, biodiverse road verges, more wildflowers, and longer grass, butterflies can more easily move through the landscape.”

Body temperature regulation 

Despite the current ability of Catalan butterflies to thermoregulate effectively, the rising global temperatures pose a significant threat, as Spain is already experiencing warmer climates. The study found that wing size, which was a factor in regulating body temperature in UK butterflies, did not have the same relevance in Spain, where avoiding heat is more critical.

“Because of rising global temperatures, the UK’s climate is becoming a little bit more like Spain, so climate change may benefit British butterflies in the short term,” Bladon explained. However, both populations show signs of heat avoidance, with Catalan butterflies facing a higher risk due to their proximity to their thermal optimum.

Study implications 

The study concludes that in addition to rising temperatures, extreme weather events like droughts and heatwaves, exacerbated by climate change, pose risks to both adult butterflies and their caterpillars. 

“Climate change and biodiversity loss go hand-in-hand, and we urgently need to address both if we’re going to protect important species like butterflies,” Toro-Delgado warned. This research underscores the intricate relationship between climate change, biodiversity, and the survival of vital species like butterflies.

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—–

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

RELATED NEWS
01-09-2024
"Chaotic" protein that fuels 75% of all cancers can be controlled with new therapy
01-09-2024
Toddler screen time linked to difficulty processing the world
01-09-2024
Sleep restores the balance between order and chaos in our brains
01-09-2024
Oxygen levels on extrasolar planets reveal presence of alien technology
01-09-2024
Discovery: Evolution is not as random as we thought
01-09-2024
Quantum entanglement discovery is a revolutionary step forward
01-09-2024
Hundreds of thousands of cancer-causing nanoplastics found in bottled water 
01-09-2024
"God of Darkness" asteroid Apophis set for historic Earth flyby
01-09-2024
Some butterflies are better at regulating their body temperature than others
01-08-2024
Coral ‘nurseries’ need protection equal to that of established coral reefs
01-08-2024
Different bee species have unique nutritional needs and appetites
01-08-2024
Digital resurrection: Do dead people have the right to forbid it?
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2024 Earth.com
All rights reserved