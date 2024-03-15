Learning new things with the ‘spacing effect’ and its long-term impact on memory

In today’s information-rich society, identifying effective memory strategies, such as the “spacing effect,” for memorizing and retaining knowledge is increasingly vital.

In a fascinating new study conducted by psychologists from Temple University and the University of Pittsburgh, new insights have been unveiled about the mechanisms of learning and memory in real-world contexts.

Published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, this research illuminates how diversifying study materials and spacing out learning sessions can significantly impact our ability to remember information, albeit in different ways depending on the nature of what’s being memorized.

Enduring impact of spaced learning

Benjamin Rottman, an associate professor of psychology at the University of Pittsburgh and director of the Causal Learning and Decision-Making Lab, emphasizes the longstanding recognition of the benefits of spacing study sessions.

“Lots of prior research has shown that learning and memory benefit from spacing study sessions out. For example, if you cram the night before a test, you might remember the information the next day for the test, but you will probably forget it fairly soon,” Rottman explains.

“In contrast, if you study the material on different days leading up to the test, you will be more likely to recall it for a longer period of time,” he added.

Studying the spacing effect and learning variability

However, the new research challenges the traditional assumption underlying the “spacing effect” — that the material learned is identical across sessions. Real-life learning often involves variations.

For instance, repeated visits to a coffeeshop may involve interactions with different baristas. The study explores how memory responds to this variability.

Conducted through two large-scale experiments, the research team investigated the impact of spacing and variability on memory.

The first experiment took advantage of smartphones to test memory over 24 hours, mirroring the sporadic nature of real-world learning. The second gathered data online in a single session, allowing for a comparison of short and long intervals between learning sessions.

This approach enabled the researchers to simulate real-world repetition, where some aspects remain constant while others change. Emily Cowan, lead author and a postdoctoral fellow in Temple’s Adaptive Memory Lab, sheds light on the methodological innovations of the study.

“In other words, using these two designs, we could examine how having material that more closely resembles our experiences of repetition in the real world — where some aspects stay the same but others differ — impacts memory if you are exposed to that information in quick succession versus over longer intervals… from seconds to minutes, or hours to days,” Cowan expounded.

Role of variation and stability in the learning process

The findings confirm that spaced learning enhances memory for isolated items, particularly when those items are associated with varying contexts. For instance, learning a new person’s name is more effective when the name is linked with different pieces of information about the person across sessions.

Conversely, associative memory — remembering an item and its context — benefits from stability and exact repetition, especially when study sessions are spaced over longer periods.

“If you are trying to remember the new person’s name and something about them, like their favorite food, it is more helpful to repeat that same exact name-food pairing multiple times with spacing between each,” Rottman elaborates.

Taking a personalized approach to learning strategies

These discoveries underscore the complexity of memory and the challenge of offering one-size-fits-all advice for learning strategies. Rottman cautions against oversimplification, noting the diversity of learning tasks, from memorizing names to studying for exams or learning a new language.

“Because of how nuanced memory is, it is hard to provide clear advice for things like studying for a test because the sort of material can be so different,” Rottman said. “But in theory our findings should be broadly relevant to different sorts of tasks, like remembering someone’s name and things about them, studying for a test, and learning new vocabulary in a foreign language.”

As Cowan sees it, their work reveals that the benefits of spaced learning on memory are not fixed but rather rely on the variability in content across repetitions. In addition, the timing between learning opportunities. It extends our understanding of how our learning methods affect memory retention.

“Our work suggests that both variability and spacing may present methods to improve our memory for isolated features and associative information, respectively, raising important applications for future research, education, and our everyday lives,” Cowan concluded.

Memory, learning, and the spacing effect in everyday life

In summary, this collaborative research brings to light the nuanced intricacies of memory, highlighting how both the variability of study material and the timing of learning sessions can significantly affect memory retention.

By demonstrating that spaced learning, or the “spacing effect,” enhances memory for items associated with varying contexts, while associative memory benefits from stability and exact repetition, this study challenges conventional learning strategies and opens the door to more effective, personalized approaches.

Through its innovative methodology and insightful findings, this study advances our understanding of memory processes and has profound implications for educational practices and daily learning routines, encouraging learners to embrace both variation and spacing as powerful tools for memory improvement.

More about spaced learning and the “spacing effect”

Spaced learning, an evidence-based study technique, has revolutionized our understanding of memory retention. By integrating intervals between study sessions, learners can significantly improve their ability to recall information over longer periods.

Science behind the spacing effect

At its core, spaced learning leverages the psychological spacing effect to enhance memory retention. Research shows that introducing gaps between study sessions — contrasting with massed learning, where content is crammed in a short period — promotes stronger neural connections related to the learned material. This method not only aids in better recall but also facilitates a deeper understanding of the content.

Benefits of spaced learning

The advantages of spaced learning are manifold. It significantly reduces the likelihood of forgetting, making it an ideal strategy for long-term retention.

Moreover, spaced learning has been shown to improve comprehension and application of knowledge, enabling learners to perform better in assessments and real-world applications alike.

How to harness the spacing effect

To harness the power of spaced learning, consider the following strategies:

Plan Your Study Schedule

Divide your study material over several days or weeks, depending on your timeline. Ensure that each session revisits previous topics, gradually increasing the interval between reviews.

Use Active Recall Techniques

Combine spaced learning with active recall practices, such as flashcards or self-testing, to reinforce memory retention. Active engagement with the material helps solidify knowledge.

Leverage Technology

Take advantage of spaced repetition software (SRS) and apps designed to optimize your study schedule. These tools automatically adjust the timing of review sessions based on your performance, ensuring that you revisit material at optimal intervals.

Adapt to Your Learning Needs

Customize the length and frequency of your study sessions according to the complexity of the material and your personal learning pace. Remember, the goal is to find a balance that maximizes retention without leading to burnout.

The spacing effect: A stepping stone to lifelong learning

In summary, spaced learning offers a robust framework for enhancing memory retention, empowering learners to achieve their academic and personal development goals.

By incorporating the spacing effect into your study habits, you embrace a scientifically backed approach that not only improves recall but also fosters a deeper, more meaningful engagement with the material.

As we continue to unravel the mysteries of the human brain, spaced learning stands out as a testament to our capacity for growth and learning, one interval at a time.

The full study was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

