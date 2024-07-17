Stressed out farmers are turning to alcohol to cope

A new study led by the University of Georgia (UGA) has revealed that one in five U.S. farmers binge drink when under high stress. The research highlights the link between farmers using alcohol to manage stress, driven by the intense and risky nature of their work.

“Alcohol is the most acceptable way to deal with that stress versus actually going to talk to somebody about that stress, or it’s a way to be able to talk about that stress with friends,” said lead author Christina Proctor, a clinical associate professor at UGA’s College of Public Health.

Alcohol as a coping mechanism

Unique barriers to healthcare for farming communities include not just the usual rural issues like distance and lack of specialists, but also stigma and distrust of healthcare providers.

Farmers fear that seeking mental health care might be seen as an inability to manage their operations. This often leads to increased alcohol consumption as a coping mechanism.

“Farming is a high-risk, physically challenging occupation. Considering farmers report high stress and barriers to seeking healthcare, it is important to understand factors influencing alcohol use to tailor interventions and healthcare resources for alcohol use in rural areas,” wrote the researchers.

Farming and mental health

Proctor and her co-author, Noah Hopkins, surveyed 1,045 farmers and found that almost all farmers drink, with over one-third consuming multiple drinks per week. These drinking habits are concerning due to the stigma around mental health care and the associated risk of suicide.

“Knowing the stigma that exists within rural farming populations about seeking care and then looking at death by suicide numbers, it really is a public health issue because there are drastic, traumatic outcomes associated with not being able to ask for that care, using alcohol to cope and then feeling hopeless,” Proctor said.

Support for stressed farmers

The study found that farmers who could rely on community support and peers were less likely to drink excessively. Proctor emphasizes the need for community-based support and training for various rural professionals to facilitate open conversations about mental health.

“If the networks don’t exist, we’ve got to train our bankers. We’ve got to train, you know, farm bureau agents; we’ve got to train feed store managers. Everyone in rural areas has to be willing to have those open and honest conversations about mental health. It starts so basic, but it’s so big.”

The researchers noted that interventions to address stress and alcohol consumption should focus on promoting resilience, reducing stigma, and encouraging peer support to address cultural norms around mental health and alcohol use.

“Rural practitioners should develop cultural competence to better serve agricultural communities to prevent alcohol use disorders. To discuss ways to reduce stigma and encourage peer support to address alcohol and mental health disorders in rural farming populations.”

The stress of farming

Farming is an inherently demanding occupation, often subjecting farmers to significant stress due to a combination of environmental, economic, and personal factors.

Economic pressures

The unpredictability of weather and the impacts of climate change can drastically affect crop yields and livestock health, leading to financial instability.

Market fluctuations, trade policies, and changing consumer demands further compound the economic pressures farmers face, making it challenging to maintain a consistent income.

Intensive labor

Additionally, farming is a labor-intensive job that requires long hours and physical exertion, which can lead to physical fatigue and health issues.

Isolation

The isolation associated with rural living can exacerbate feelings of loneliness and mental strain, as farmers often work alone or with limited social interaction.

Cumulative pressures

The necessity to make quick decisions in response to unforeseen problems, such as pest infestations or equipment failures, adds another layer of stress.

These cumulative pressures can lead to mental health challenges, including anxiety and depression.

Support networks

Despite these challenges, many farmers find resilience and strength in their connection to the land, their community, and their passion for agriculture.

Support networks, including family, friends, and agricultural organizations, play a crucial role in helping farmers manage stress and maintain their well-being.

The study is published in the Journal of Agromedicine.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–