Study reveals new clues about rapid Arctic warming • Earth.com
Arctic warming
01-15-2024

Study reveals new clues about rapid Arctic warming

Earth.com staff writer

The Arctic, often referred to as Earth’s icy crown, is currently at the epicenter of a climate transformation unparalleled in modern history. A recent study from Sandia National Laboratories has shed new light on this rapidly evolving crisis. 

Intriguing phenomenon 

The research was focused on the significant reduction in sunlight reflectivity, or albedo, in the Arctic. The results offer a deeper understanding of the factors that are accelerating Arctic warming, which is occurring at a rate four times faster than the global average.

Erika Roesler, an atmospheric and climate scientist at Sandia, elaborated on the pressing issue. “The uneven warming in the Arctic is both a scientific curiosity and a pressing concern, leading us to question why this landscape has been changing so dramatically.”

Innovative research

The study diverges from traditional research methods. Instead of fieldwork in the frigid Arctic, the Sandia team analyzed data from GPS satellite radiometers. 

This innovative approach allowed them to observe the sunlight reflection patterns over the Arctic with unprecedented accuracy and detail.

Sea-ice albedo feedbacks

The researchers noted that previous studies have suggested that sea-ice albedo feedbacks are likely driving Arctic amplification. These albedo feedbacks can be broken down into two main areas.

First, the reduction in sea ice leads to more open, dark ocean surfaces that absorb more sunlight, thereby increasing temperatures. Second, there is the altered reflectivity of the remaining sea ice, which is affected by factors like meltwater ponding.

Amy Kaczmarowski, an engineer at Sandia, conducted an analysis of the data spanning from 2014 to 2019.

“There have been numerous local measurements and theoretical discussions regarding the effects of water puddling on ice albedo,” said Kaczmarowski. 

Critical new insights 

“This study represents one of the first comprehensive examinations of year-to-year effects in the Arctic region. Sandia’s data analysis revealed a 20% to 35% decrease in total reflectivity over the Arctic summer.”

“According to microwave sea-ice extent measurements collected during the same period, one-third of this loss of reflectivity is attributed to fully melted ice.”

The other two-thirds of the loss in reflectivity is likely caused by the weathering of the remaining sea ice. according to the study. “The key discovery here is just how much the weathered ice is reducing reflectivity,” said Kaczmarowski.

Ongoing research

Senior scientist Phil Dreike collaborated with the U.S. Space Force to obtain permission for Sandia to analyze previously unpublished data from the radiometers on GPS satellites.

“New observational climate datasets are unique,” said Roesler. “To qualify as a climate dataset, observations must span a multitude of years. Small-scale science projects are typically not that long in duration, making this dataset particularly valuable.”

Kaczmarowski emphasized the ongoing nature of this research and the team’s commitment to collaborating with other climate scientists. “We will continue to use this data to investigate various regions of the Earth for climate applications.”

The research is published in the journal Nature Scientific Reports.

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—- 

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

RELATED NEWS
01-15-2024
Study reveals new clues about rapid Arctic warming
01-15-2024
Children's screen time directly linked to autism and ADHD disorders
01-15-2024
Fossils capture a turning point in the evolution of life
01-15-2024
World’s oldest forest discovered close to New York City
01-15-2024
Rare "fossilized skin" discovery is 286 million years old, belongs to an unknown creature
01-15-2024
Quantum mechanics model discovers hidden patterns in the stock market
01-15-2024
Machine learning could revolutionize drug discovery
01-15-2024
Quantum entanglement discovery is a revolutionary step forward
01-15-2024
Water molecule discovery will force textbooks to be rewritten
01-15-2024
Forests are becoming less productive due to climate change
01-15-2024
U.S. air pollution levels have dropped, but not for everyone
01-15-2024
Earth’s oldest organisms ever discovered show dazzling diversity and complexity
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2024 Earth.com
All rights reserved