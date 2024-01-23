Study suggests menopause can be delayed, or even eliminated 

In an age where medical science continually pushes the boundaries of what’s possible, a new and intriguing research area is emerging, focusing on the potential to delay or even prevent menopause in healthy women.

This research, centered around ovarian tissue freezing, is not just a scientific curiosity but could hold significant implications for women’s health and reproductive longevity.

Paradigm shift in menopause research

The topic of menopause, a natural yet complex phase in a woman’s life, is undergoing a radical re-evaluation. Experts are exploring the possibilities of extending child-bearing years and alleviating health risks and symptoms associated with decreased estrogen levels.

The debate is intense, with some seeing immense potential benefits and others cautioning against altering a natural life stage. At the forefront of this exploration is Dr. Kutluk Oktay, a renowned ovarian biologist at Yale School of Medicine (YSM).

Dr. Oktay, who performed the world’s first ovarian transplant using cryopreserved tissue in 1999, envisions a future where ovarian tissue freezing could significantly delay or prevent menopause. “For the first time in medical history, we have the ability to potentially delay or eliminate menopause.”

Mathematical model

Utilizing data from numerous ovarian cryopreservation and transplantation procedures, Dr. Oktay and his team have developed a mathematical model to predict the potential duration of menopause delay in healthy women based on various factors, including the age at procedure and the quantity of ovarian tissue harvested.

The model takes into account the survival rates of primordial follicles post-transplantation, which are expected to improve with advancing technologies.

Ovarian tissue cryopreservation

Originally used in cancer patients to preserve fertility, this procedure involves laparoscopic removal and freezing of ovarian tissue at temperatures as low as negative 320 degrees Fahrenheit. The preserved tissue can later be reimplanted, restoring ovarian function.

The new research expands this technique’s potential to healthy women, offering a way to extend their fertile lifespan and potentially delay menopause.

According to Dr. Oktay, the younger the patient, the better the potential outcomes, with the model being most effective for women under 40. The amount of tissue removed is also critical – too much could lead to early menopause, while too little may not delay it effectively. The model assists in determining the optimum amount of tissue for a given age.

Prospects for delaying menopause

Dr. Oktay’s predictions are optimistic. For women under 40, the procedure could significantly delay menopause, and for those under 30, it might prevent it entirely. Dr. Hugh S. Taylor, Chair at YSM, emphasizes the appeal of this option, especially for women who wish to defer pregnancy for professional or personal reasons.

Delaying menopause could also offer health benefits, as studies suggest that a later menopausal age is associated with longer life and reduced risks of various conditions like cardiovascular disease and bone loss. However, whether these benefits would apply to women who delay menopause through ovarian tissue cryopreservation remains to be fully understood.

Future research

While the publication of studies on the outcomes for healthy women who opt for this procedure is still forthcoming, the current research and mathematical model offer a promising start.

The potential to change the way menopause is perceived and managed is immense, but it comes with the need for continued research to fully understand the long-term benefits and risks.

The research is published in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology.

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—-

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.