'Super' sapphire can create unbreakable screens and anti-glare glasses

Sapphire has dazzled for centuries, with its deep colors and unmatched hardness. Jewelers treasure it; scientists respect it.

Imagine a phone screen that never scratches, glasses that eliminate glare, or windshields that stay spotless no matter the weather. Thanks to recent advances in nanotechnology, these possibilities are closer to reality than ever before.

Researchers at The University of Texas at Austin have developed remarkable techniques to enhance sapphire and transform it into something even more valuable, that is able to resist fog, repel dust, and maintain clarity in the harshest of environments.

The new techniques could reshape industries ranging from consumer electronics to space exploration, proving that sapphire is much more than just a gemstone.

Sapphire’s hidden potential

Sapphire has long been known for its strength, making it an essential material in defense, high-end watches, and scientific instruments.

Its ability to resist scratches makes it an excellent choice for screens and protective coatings. However, its extreme hardness also presents a challenge. Manufacturing sapphire on a small scale has proven difficult, which has limited its widespread use in everyday products.

“Sapphire is such a high-value material because of its hardness and many other favorable properties,” said Chih-Hao Chang, associate professor in the Walker Department of Mechanical Engineering and leader of the research.

“But the same properties that make it attractive also make it difficult to manufacture at small scales.”

To overcome this challenge, Chang and his team have created sapphire-based nanostructures that maintain the material’s remarkable properties while simultaneously introducing new features.

These structures offer the highest aspect ratio ever recorded for sapphire, thus enhancing its functionality without compromising its durability.

From nanostructures to super-materials

The new form of sapphire behaves differently from traditional bulk sapphire.

While it is not quite as scratch-resistant as its unmodified counterpart, it still compares favorably to tungsten and traditional glass. However, its real breakthrough lies in its ability to repel fog, dust, and glare while retaining its structural integrity.

“This is very exciting since nanostructures are traditionally seen as being fragile, but making them in sapphire can solve this problem,” said Kun-Chieh Chien, a recent Ph.D. graduate from Chang’s lab and one of the lead authors.

The creation of these sapphire nanostructures opens the door to a new generation of materials that are both resilient and multifunctional. Their self-cleaning capabilities make them particularly useful for environments where maintenance is difficult or impossible.

Nature’s influence on innovation

The researchers took inspiration from nature to develop these new properties.

Researchers looked at moth eyes and found tiny structures that help the insects see in the dark by reducing glare. Inspired by this, they designed sapphire nanostructures that make surfaces clearer and easier to see through.

But the benefits don’t stop there. These nanostructures also prevent fog. Their special design stops moisture from forming, keeping lenses and windows crystal clear.

They can even be adjusted to repel water completely. Like lotus leaves, they make droplets bead up and roll off, keeping surfaces dry and clean without effort.

“Our sapphire nanostructures are not only multifunctional but also mechanically robust, making them ideal for applications where durability and performance are critical,” stated Mehmet Kepenekci, a graduate student in Chang’s lab and one of the lead authors.

Improving everyday life

This technology could change everyday life in surprising ways. Picture a phone screen that never gets scratched and stays clear, even under harsh sunlight.

Glasses that don’t fog up? Possible. Car windows that stay clear no matter the humidity? Also possible. Cameras and other lenses could work better, without annoying glare. Even windshields might stop collecting dust, meaning less cleaning and more visibility.

But it’s not just about convenience. Industries that need perfect clarity – like medical imaging, aviation, and military optics – could also see major improvements. Sapphire nanostructures might help create stronger, more reliable equipment that lasts longer and performs better in critical situations.

A game-changer for space exploration

While these innovations have clear benefits on Earth, they could also play a crucial role in space missions. Dust accumulation is a major issue for spacecraft and planetary landers.

Equipment sent to the Moon or Mars often gets coated in dust, reducing its efficiency and lifespan. Traditional cleaning methods are not feasible in space, making self-cleaning surfaces a valuable asset for future missions.

“Our self-cleaning sapphire surfaces can maintain 98.7% dust-free area using gravity alone,” said Andrew Tunell, the student who conducted the dust adhesion experiments.

“This is a significant improvement over existing dust-mitigation technologies and is particularly beneficial for applications in space, where water is not readily available for cleaning.”

By incorporating sapphire nanostructures into space equipment, researchers could help ensure that crucial instruments remain operational for longer periods, improving the success rate of missions beyond Earth.

The next level of sapphire innovation

The researchers are not stopping here. Their next step is to scale up production and explore even more real-world applications. They aim to fabricate these nanostructures over larger surfaces, further refine their mechanical and chemical properties, and expand their potential uses.

Sapphire is already tough, but the scientists are pushing its limits. With their work, it could become one of the most important materials of the future.

The study is published in the journal Materials Horizons.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–