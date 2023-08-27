 Time capsule of plant life extracted from 2,900-year-old clay brick • Earth.com
08-27-2023

Time capsule of plant life extracted from 2,900-year-old clay brick

Earth.com staff writer

In a new study published in the journal Nature Scientific Reports, researchers have successfully extracted ancient DNA from a 2,900-year-old clay brick, uncovering a wealth of information about the plant life cultivated during that era. 

While offering an invaluable look into the past, this monumental research also opens the door for similar studies on clay material from various sites and time periods.

King of Assyria

The clay brick analyzed for the study is currently housed at the National Museum of Denmark. It originates from the palace of Neo-Assyrian king Ashurnasirpal II, in the ancient city of Kalhu, now known as the North-West palace in Nimrud, modern-day northern Iraq. 

The construction of this palace commenced around 879 BCE. Remarkably, the brick carries a cuneiform inscription in the extinct Semitic language Akkadian, declaring it as “The property of the palace of Ashurnasirpal, king of Assyria.”

This inscription enables researchers to date the brick with remarkable precision, to within a decade (879 BCE to 869 BCE).

DNA sequencing 

The extraction of DNA from the brick’s inner core was conducted during a digitalization project at the Museum in 2020, minimizing the risk of DNA contamination since the creation of the brick. 

The research team adapted a protocol previously used for other porous materials, such as bone, to extract the DNA. The sequencing of the extracted DNA led to the identification of 34 distinct taxonomic groups of plants. 

Botanical records 

Notably, the most abundant sequences belonged to the Brassicaceae (cabbage) and Ericaceae (heather) families. Other identified families included Betulaceae (birch), Lauraceae (laurels), Selineae (umbellifers), and Triticeae (cultivated grasses).

The interdisciplinary research team, which included assyriologists, archaeologists, biologists, and geneticists, compared their findings with modern-day botanical records from Iraq and ancient Assyrian plant descriptions.

Protected mass of clay 

The brick was primarily made of mud collected from the nearby Tigris river, mixed with materials like chaff, straw, or animal dung, then shaped in a mold, inscribed with cuneiform script, and left to dry naturally in the sun. 

The absence of burning in the brick-making process contributed to the preservation of genetic material within the clay.

Dr. Sophie Lund Rasmussen is the joint first author of the paper and a member of the Wildlife Conservation Research Unit at the University of Oxford.

‘We were absolutely thrilled to discover that ancient DNA, effectively protected from contamination inside a mass of clay, can successfully be extracted from a 2,900-year-old clay brick,” said Dr. Rasmussen.

“This research project is a perfect example of the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration in science, as the diverse expertise included in this study provided a holistic approach to the investigation of this material and the results it yielded.’

Study implications 

Beyond the insight provided by this individual brick, the research serves as a proof of concept and method that could be applied to various archaeological sources of clay from different places and time periods worldwide to identify plants and animals of the past. 

Clay materials can be found in archaeological sites worldwide, and their context often allows for highly precise dating.

While this study focused on plant DNA, as these specimens were the most prevalent and well-preserved, the method has the potential to identify all taxa, including vertebrates and invertebrates. 

The ability to accurately describe ancient biodiversity is a valuable tool for understanding and quantifying present-day biodiversity loss and gaining deeper insights into ancient and lost civilizations.

Dr. Troels Arbøll is the joint first author of the paper and was a junior research fellow at Faculty of Asian and Middle Eastern Studies at the University of Oxford when the study was conducted.

“Because of the inscription on the brick, we can allocate the clay to a relatively specific period of time in a particular region, which means the brick serves as a biodiversity time-capsule of information regarding a single site and its surroundings,” said Dr. Arbøll. “In this case, it provides researchers with a unique access to the ancient Assyrians.”

Image Credit: Arnold Mikkelsen og Jens Lauridsen

—-

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

RELATED NEWS
08-27-2023
Time capsule of plant life extracted from 2,900-year-old clay brick
08-27-2023
"Blue supermoon" coming this week will be the biggest and brightest of 2023
08-27-2023
Untouched ancient forest discovered inside colossal sinkhole in China
08-27-2023
Bison slaughter had lasting, traumatic impacts on Indigenous communities
08-27-2023
Bus drivers have double the risk of hospitalization for severe COVID-19
08-27-2023
Massive sunspot seen by Mars rover may disrupt satellites and cover Earth with auroras
08-27-2023
The science behind a smoothie: The ingredients you choose makes a difference
08-26-2023
Common supplements can combat age-related hearing loss
08-26-2023
Witch hazel plants propel seeds at bullet speeds
08-26-2023
National Dog Day: Celebrating all the ways that dogs make life better
08-26-2023
Many long COVID sufferers never even tested positive for the virus
08-25-2023
Covid lockdowns had unexpected impacts on wildlife behavior
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
Shop
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved