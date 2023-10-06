Time to make your plans to see the annular solar eclipse on October 14

North America will witness an annular solar eclipse on Saturday, October 14, 2023. Also called the “ring of fire,” this year’s edition of the celestial spectacle will cut across eight states in the United States, starting from Oregon and ending in Texas.

You can always join the event in person. However, if your schedule won’t permit, NASA ensures you do not miss out on the excitement by livestreaming the event for free. Now, you can join the action live from wherever you may be.

What is an annular solar eclipse?

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon covers the center of the Sun. The moon only covers most of the disk rather than blocking the entire solar disk, which is what happens during a total solar eclipse. And with only the outer edges of the sun visible, a fascinating “ring of fire” is formed around the moon.

See the 2023 annular solar eclipse live

Although all Americans are expected to experience a partial solar eclipse during the annular solar eclipse, you can only see the ‘ring of fire’ in person within the 125-mile-wide path. The eclipse path cuts across the northwest United States, to Brazil, through Central America.

More than being at the right place, you must also be there at the right time. If you are looking to plan your schedule for the event, you can check out the list of notable locations and cities where the 2023 annular solar eclipse will happen and when it will start and end.

The 2023 ‘ring of fire’ will start by:

9:15 a.m. PDT and last 4 minutes and 29 seconds in Oregon Dunes, Oregon.



9:17 a.m. PDT and last 4 minutes and 19 seconds in Crater Lake National Park, Oregon.



9:24 a.m. PDT and last 3 minutes and 46 seconds in Great Basin National Park, Nevada.



10:27 a.m. MDT and last 2 minutes and 31 seconds in Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah.



10:29 a.m. MDT and last 2 minutes and 24 seconds in Canyonlands National Park, Utah



10:31 a.m. MDT and last 2 minutes and 57 seconds in Mesa Verde National Park, Colorado.



10:34 a.m. MDT and last 4 minutes and 19 seconds in Albuquerque, New Mexico.



11:55 a.m. CD and last 4 minutes and 19 seconds in Corpus Christi, Texas.



11:23 a.m. CST and last 4 minutes and 19 seconds in Edzná Maya archaeological site, Yucatán Peninsula, Mexico.

Many annular solar eclipse livestreams planned

If you plan to join the annular solar eclipse online, the livestream option is for you. You can choose from several livestream options available, especially on YouTube. Just search for “annular solar eclipse 2023 live” or “ring of fire 2023 live” on YouTube and watch from any of the broadcasting channels.

Another livestream option you can consider is the Skywatching website, timeanddate.com. The website will cover the entire event on its livestream and live blog. You will also get background information and real-time updates as the event progresses.

Join the Exploratorium livestream

Exploratorium, based in San Francisco, will also be livestreaming the event. You can choose from the several live streams on the platform to participate in the event. You will also get the option of a stream with live sonification, i.e., music only with no commentary or breaks. This will also be ideal for you if you prefer coverage in Spanish.

Watch the Slooh livestream

Slooh will host their Star Party on Saturday, October 14, at 11 a.m. EDT live. The livestream will be available on their YouTube channel, Facebook, and Twitter pages.

This is an opportunity to be part of the 2023 annular solar eclipse using Slooh’s advanced online telescopes. There will also be expert commentary for additional insights.

Join the Virtual Telescope Project livestream

The international team of the Virtual Telescope Project will be on the ground to broadcast the annular solar eclipse live from their webTV page. It is scheduled to start by 12:30 EDT.

The 2023 ‘ring fire’ promises to be awe-inspiring, and we hope you do not miss out on any of the excitement.

More about annular solar eclipses

Annular solar eclipses, as discussed in this article above, captivate skywatchers worldwide. But what exactly are these celestial events, and how do they differ from other types of solar eclipses?

What is an annular solar eclipse?

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, but doesn’t cover the sun completely. Instead, a thin ring or “annulus” of sunlight remains visible around the moon. This distinctive ring gives the phenomenon its name, often leading observers to describe it as a “ring of fire.”

Why does it happen?

The moon’s distance from Earth varies as it orbits our planet. Sometimes it’s closer (perigee) and sometimes it’s farther away (apogee). When an eclipse takes place while the moon is near its apogee, the apparent size of the moon isn’t large enough to cover the sun entirely, resulting in an annular eclipse.

How types of solar eclipses differ

There are three main types of solar eclipses: total, partial, and annular.

Total Solar Eclipse: This happens when the moon completely covers the sun, as viewed from Earth. During a total eclipse, the day becomes night for a short period.

Partial Solar Eclipse: Here, only a part of the sun gets obscured by the moon.

Annular Solar Eclipse: As discussed, the moon covers the sun’s center, leaving a ring-like appearance.

Safety first!

Always remember: looking directly at the sun, even during an eclipse, can cause permanent eye damage. Always use specially designed solar viewing glasses or other approved methods to safely observe any solar eclipse.

In summary, annular solar eclipses offer a unique and mesmerizing spectacle that beautifully showcases the intricate dance of celestial bodies. By understanding their nature and preparing appropriately, you can safely enjoy these rare events to the fullest.

