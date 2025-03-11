Too much screen time is making teens anxious

Something is shifting in adolescent mental health. Anxiety, stress, and depressive symptoms – once thought to be the struggles of a small fraction – are now affecting nearly a third of young people. Social expectations, academic pressures, and increasing screen time all contribute to this growing concern.

But is technology the primary culprit? That’s the question researchers at the University of Jyväskylä and the University of Eastern Finland set out to answer.

The long-term study, which tracked 187 adolescents over eight years, offers some striking insights. Lifestyle choices – especially physical activity and screen time – emerge as key players in shaping mental well-being.

Screen time’s heavy toll

The more time adolescents spent on screens, the worse their mental health outcomes. But not all screens affected them equally. Mobile device use stood out as the biggest culprit, linked to heightened stress and depressive symptoms.

Dr. Eero Haapala is a senior lecturer in the Faculty of Sport and Health Sciences at the University of Jyväskylä.

“Several international, evidence-based recommendations suggest that the leisure screen time of children and adolescents should be limited to two hours per day. Personally, I think that even this figure is high, as it amounts to almost one month of screen time per year,” said Dr. Haapala.

A screen is just a tool – yet prolonged exposure can erode sleep quality, reduce meaningful social interactions, and expose adolescents to distressing online content. The result? More stress, more anxiety, more moments of feeling trapped in a digital loop.

Movement as a buffer against stress

Not all the findings were bleak. The research also uncovered a powerful antidote: movement. Adolescents who engaged in more physical activity – particularly supervised exercise – reported lower stress levels and fewer depressive symptoms.

Sports participation, in particular, seemed to provide a buffer against mental health struggles, likely because of its structured environment and built-in social support.

“The modern sedentary lifestyle, with high screen exposure, challenges the mental health of children and adolescents,” said Dr. Haapala.

“Recent discussions have rightly focused on screen time and social media, but I hope our findings encourage adults in young people’s lives to promote a broad spectrum of healthy habits – especially by balancing screen time and physical activity.”

The key takeaway? Physical activity helps, but it’s not a cure-all. If screen time remains excessive, even active adolescents are at risk. The worst outcomes appeared in those with both high screen time and low physical activity – double trouble for mental health.

What about sleep and diet?

The researchers also examined the impact of sleep and diet.

Unlike screen time and physical activity, these factors had a weaker connection to mental health outcomes. This might be because the study’s participants generally had adequate sleep and relatively healthy diets, making it harder to detect their influence.

“Achieving change requires collaboration,” said Dr. Haapala. “Society as a whole – from families to policymakers – must invest in promoting healthy lifestyles for children and adolescents by ensuring balanced screen time, sufficient physical activity, adequate sleep, and a nutritious diet.”

While diet and sleep didn’t play as strong a role in this particular study, previous research suggests they do matter. Poor sleep patterns and unhealthy diets have been linked to increased anxiety, irritability, and difficulty concentrating. Still, the dominant players in this study were screen time and physical activity.

Mobile screens are the worst offenders

One of the study’s most eye-opening revelations? Mobile devices had a significantly stronger negative impact on mental health than other forms of screen time.

Unlike television, which is often a passive experience, mobile devices demand constant interaction. Whether through social media, gaming, or endless scrolling, they create a cycle that’s hard to break. More engagement often means more stress, and the pressure to stay connected can take a toll on self-esteem and emotional well-being.

Social media, in particular, amplifies these effects. Teenagers are not just consuming content – they’re comparing, curating, and responding. The pressure to maintain an online presence, measure up to influencers, or keep up with peers can turn a harmless scroll into a breeding ground for self-doubt.

Cutting down on mobile device use may be one of the most effective ways to reduce adolescent stress levels.

Breaking the screen time

One of the study’s strongest messages? Early intervention is key.

The habits children form in elementary school often stick with them into adolescence. If kids grow up with unrestricted screen time and little encouragement for physical activity, they’re more likely to carry those patterns into their teenage years – when stress and depression become real risks.

Encouraging structured sports, outdoor play, and clear screen time limits can help. It’s not about eliminating screens but creating a balanced relationship with them. Programs that integrate both movement and responsible technology use could be the most effective way forward.

Everyday choices and long-term health

This research is part of the Physical Activity and Nutrition in Children (PANIC) Study, which investigates how lifestyle choices impact long-term health outcomes.

The PANIC Study operates within the Metabolic Diseases Research Community at the University of Eastern Finland. This research network, consisting of 20 teams, works across genetics, patient care, and disease prevention to uncover new ways to support physical and mental well-being.

By tracking children’s habits over several years, studies like this one help paint a clearer picture of how everyday choices – like how much time we spend moving versus sitting – shape adolescent health.

Implications for screen time

This study delivers a clear message: less screen time, more movement. It’s a simple formula, yet difficult to implement in today’s digital world.

Parents, teachers, and policymakers all have a role to play in helping young people develop healthier habits.

Future research will likely explore how different lifestyle factors – diet, sleep, stress management – interact with screen time and exercise.

But for now, the evidence is strong. Cutting back on mobile devices and increasing physical activity could be two of the best steps toward improving adolescent mental health.

The study is published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

