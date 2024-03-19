Article image
03-19-2024

Transcendent thinking promotes brain growth in adolescents

Earth.com staff writer

A new study reveals that a particular mode of thought, historically recognized as a hallmark of adolescent development, may actually facilitate growth in teenagers’ brains. 

Termed “transcendent thinking” by the researchers, this cognitive process extends beyond immediate, tangible aspects of social scenarios to encompass wider ethical, systemic, and personal dimensions. It entails delving into the deeper meanings, historical backgrounds, civic relevance, and foundational concepts within situations.

Understanding adolescent brain development

The study, which makes a significant advancement in understanding adolescent brain development, was led by Professor Mary Helen Immordino-Yang of USC Rossier

The team included other members such as Rebecca J.M. Gotlieb, a research scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), and Xiao-Fei Yang, an assistant research professor at USC Rossier. 

Transcendent thinking coordinates brain networks

Previously, Immordino-Yang and her team had established that transcendent thinking in teens and adults activates a comprehensive coordination among various brain networks

This coordination involves crucial networks like the executive control network, which oversees goal-oriented and focused thought processes, and the default mode network, engaged during contemplative thoughts that surpass the immediate environment, such as reminiscing, future planning, experiencing profound emotions, daydreaming, and creative thinking.

Looking at life from someone else’s perspective

The researchers conducted confidential interviews with 65 high school students aged 14-18. The experts explored their responses to real-world stories involving other students around the world, probing into the emotions and insights these stories elicited. 

Following the interviews, participants underwent fMRI brain scans initially and then a follow-up scan two years later, with additional follow-ups as they transitioned into their early twenties.

Universal capacity for transcendent thinking

The investigation revealed a universal capacity among teens to engage in transcendent thought, albeit to varying extents. Crucially, the frequency of such thought was linked to significant brain network coordination over the subsequent two years, independent of IQ or socioeconomic status. 

This progression in brain development was predictive of key milestones like identity formation in late adolescence and overall life satisfaction in early adulthood.

Transcendent thinking and brain growth

Highlighting the unique impact of transcendent thought on brain maturation, the study suggests that this form of thinking fosters growth by necessitating the integration of networks responsible for concentrated, deliberate thought and those facilitating introspection and creative ideation. 

As Immordino-Yang argues, transcendent thinking may assist in brain growth since it requires coordinating brain networks involved in effortful, focused thinking, such the executive control network, with those involved in internal reflection and free-form thinking, like the default mode network. 

Proactive role in shaping brain development

This discovery not only provides insight into adolescent brain development but also holds significant implications for educational approaches and mental health interventions during this critical developmental phase. 

Immordino-Yang stresses the transformative potential of incorporating civically oriented educational methods that resonate with adolescents’ innate drive to understand complex perspectives and emotions in relation to societal and personal issues. 

This approach underscores the proactive role teenagers play in shaping their brain development through the interpretive lens they apply to their social environment.

The study is published in the journal Scientific Reports.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

RELATED NEWS
2024/03/Spring-equinox-.jpg
03-19-2024
Spring equinox arrives in the Northern Hemisphere
2024/03/Aetosaurs.jpg
03-19-2024
Experts identify a new "aetosaur" that lived 200 million years ago
2024/03/Cars-Dominate-Over-50-of-Worldwide-Journeys-Surprising-Study-Reveals.jpeg
03-19-2024
51 percent of the world relies on car commutes every day
2024/03/Teddy-bears.jpg
03-19-2024
Why are teddy bears so special? It's an emotional connection
Blurred,People,In,A,Modern,Hall
03-19-2024
Understanding 'presence hallucinations' and how they impact social perception
2024/03/Virtual-influence-is-real-study-shows-how-avatars-sway-our-moral-judgments-in-digital-worlds.-.jpeg
03-19-2024
Online avatars sway our morals through social influence
2024/03/Assamese-macaques.jpg
03-19-2024
Assamese macaques show how aging affects our social networks
2024/03/Transcendent-thinking.jpg
03-19-2024
Transcendent thinking promotes brain growth in adolescents
2024/03/Snow-water-storage.jpg
03-19-2024
Climate change drastically lowers snow's water storage capacity
2024/03/Leatherback-turtle.jpg
03-18-2024
Tracking leatherback sea turtle migration along the U.S. coast
2024/03/Wind-turbines-property-value.jpg
03-18-2024
How do wind turbines impact property values in the US?
2024/03/Scientifically-proven-tips-for-better-kombucha-brewing.jpeg
03-18-2024
Scientifically proven tips for better kombucha brewing
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
twitter icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2024 Earth.com
All rights reserved