Tree ferns turn their dead leaves into new roots • Earth.com
Tree fern
01-29-2024

Tree ferns turn their dead leaves into new roots

Earth.com staff writer

Plant biologists have discovered a unique survival strategy used by a tree fern species that is exclusive to Panama. The experts found that Cyathea rojasiana repurposes its own dead leaves, transforming them into root structures to nourish itself. 

The research, led by Professor James Dalling of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, redefines our understanding of plant adaptation and survival.

Zombie leaves 

The strategy involves the reanimation of dead leaf fronds of C. rojasiana. These “zombie leaves” play a critical role in the plant’s survival. 

Once the leaves die and fall to the ground, they undergo a transformation. They reverse the flow of water and nutrients, drawing nitrogen and other vital substances from the soil back into the mother plant.

Unique strategy 

Professor Dalling and his team stumbled upon this surprising discovery while studying a different plant in a Panamanian forest reserve. 

The researchers noticed something unusual about the fronds of the tree fern. Embedded firmly in the soil, these fronds had sprouted rootlets, forming a network that was actively extracting nutrients from the ground. Laboratory analyses confirmed this unique nutrient absorption method.

Repurposing of tissue 

What makes the discovery even more extraordinary is the deceptive appearance of the reconfigured fronds. They retain the look of decayed plant matter, which likely contributed to this phenomenon going unnoticed by generations of plant biologists. 

This repurposing of dead tissue to feed the original plant is a first-of-its-kind finding in the plant world.

Adapting for survival

The evolutionary origins of this unique adaptation can be traced back to the Jurassic period, from which C. rojasiana descends. Professor Dalling suggests that the adaptation is likely a response to the nutrient-poor volcanic soils of Panama. 

“Panama is a land bridge between North and South America that coalesced 7 million years ago out of an archipelago of islands, and those islands are the result of volcanic activity in the past,” said Dalling. 

“In one site we discovered, a layer of volcanic ash several meters deep looks like sand that you would dig up on a sandy beach. The plants that grow there are distinct from those that we find elsewhere in that forest reserve.”

Searching for nutrients 

The patchiness of the vegetation means soil nutrients also are unevenly distributed. “And so the tree ferns seem to be putting out tentacles to sample the surrounding soils,” said Dalling. 

“They’re able to sample a greater range of nutrient environments for the same amount of investment of rootlets than if they just sent out a single rooting structure all around the fern. I think it’s all about the economics of how they use resources in a patchy environment.”

Extraordinary adaptations

The tree ferns also grow very slowly. “They’re probably putting on one or two leaves a year, and so they’re adding on the order of a few centimeters of height a year,” said Professor Dalling.

Each frond represents a significant investment for the plant, which it then repurposes after the leaf’s death. The slow growth rate also means that the ferns remain relatively short, with a maximum height of about two meters. This height allows the dead fronds to droop to the ground, facilitating their transformation into rooting structures.

Professor Dalling, who also serves as a research associate at the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute in Panama, highlights this discovery as “another example of the extraordinary diversity of plant adaptations that exist in resource-poor environments.” 

The study is published in the journal Ecology

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—- 

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

RELATED NEWS
01-29-2024
Study reveals how childhood stress changes the brain
01-29-2024
Extraterrestrial building blocks of life discovered in UK meteorite
01-29-2024
Genome mapping completed for dozens of common animals
01-29-2024
Tree ferns turn their dead leaves into new roots
01-29-2024
Drinking tea every day delays biological aging and extends lifespan
01-29-2024
New camera snaps photos using the same colors that animals can see
01-29-2024
Mars has a water reservoir two-miles deep, enough to fill Earth’s Red Sea
01-29-2024
Using AI to decode the legacy of the Roman Empire
01-29-2024
Car tires shed pollutants that are especially toxic for humans and wildlife
01-29-2024
Rising seas release more methane from wetlands than expected
01-29-2024
Six-planet system discovered just 270 light years away named TOI-1136
01-29-2024
Newborn great white shark spotted for the first time ever
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2024 Earth.com
All rights reserved