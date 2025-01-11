US rancher who cloned giant sheep for trophy hunting is sent to federal prison

Montana rancher Arthur “Jack” Schubarth has been handed a six-month prison sentence for smuggling and using genetic material from protected sheep to create larger-than-average hybrids.

The 81-year-old, who owns a 215-acre livestock ranch, aimed to sell these gigantic sheep to commercial hunting sites.

Smuggling rare sheep genetics

The initial plan stretched over several years, beginning around 2013. Court documents show that Schubarth brought parts of Marco Polo argali sheep into the country from Kyrgyzstan without lawful documentation.

He saw a business opportunity in breeding this majestic animal, known for its lengthy, curling horns and hefty size.

He hoped a hybrid species would fetch more money in captive hunting markets, which feature exotic or oversized animals for high-paying clients.

Crossbreeding non-native sheep can threaten nearby wild herds by introducing diseases or interbreeding with local species.

These animals are protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) and the Endangered Species Act and are banned in Montana to safeguard native sheep from disease and genetic mixing.

Illegal sheep hybrid aimed at profit

Once Schubarth sneaked the argali parts into Montana, he delivered genetic samples to a laboratory that transformed them into embryos.

These embryos were then implanted in ewes on his ranch. In a single instance, the outcome was a pure genetic Marco Polo argali, nicknamed Montana Mountain King (MMK).

Schubarth began selling MMK’s semen to out-of-state breeders. He also used it on different species of ewes to get an even larger hybrid, despite strict prohibitions on such animals within Montana.

Wildlife laws and monetary motive

Schubarth violated the Lacey Act, a federal law banning interstate trade of wildlife taken or sold unlawfully. He also offended Montana statutes that forbid bringing in certain animals and forging health certificates.

“Schubarth’s criminal conduct is not how Montanans treat our wildlife population,” said Jesse Laslovich, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Montana.

Hybrid sheep threaten local wildlife

The risk of contagious diseases was a major concern. Johne’s disease, a chronic wasting illness that spreads easily among hooved animals, appeared in some of Schubarth’s stock.

If infections had spread to Montana’s native bighorn sheep, entire herds could have been harmed. Bighorns are already vulnerable, and hybridization can damage their genetic integrity, according to ongoing research in wildlife ecology.

“This case exemplifies the serious threat that wildlife trafficking poses to our native species and ecosystems,” said Assistant Director Edward Grace of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Office of Law Enforcement.

The Marco Polo argali itself is protected under the Endangered Species Act and monitored internationally by CITIES.

Consequences of illegal crossbreeding

Schubarth’s focus on profit over preservation has led to serious consequences for creating illegal sheep hybrids.

Aside from serving six months in federal prison, the rancher must pay a $20,000 fine to the Lacey Act Reward Fund and make a $4,000 payment to the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF).

Officials say he put not only argali and bighorn sheep at risk but also any future livestock he managed. Mixing genetics of endangered or prohibited species can set dangerous precedents that undermine conservation efforts.

Beyond the fines, authorities intended to send a message. Schubarth’s case highlights how U.S. agencies cooperate to shut down smuggling rings and ensure penalties match the seriousness of the crime.

Federal investigators teamed up with Montana’s Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Parks to track the evidence, coordinate arrests, and charge every participant involved in the illegal commerce.

Stark warning for wildlife traffickers

For many wildlife advocates, this outcome serves as a reminder that creating hybrids of animals like sheep, or manipulating protected species for financial gain, carries hefty penalties.

Conservation groups caution that unscrupulous breeders often endanger entire ecosystems by introducing diseases and weakening local genetic pools.

Though Schubarth insisted his intentions were business-oriented, officials say entrepreneurs must respect boundaries set by the Lacey Act and other legal frameworks designed to guard both animals and habitats.

In a letter presented at sentencing, Schubarth admitted he let his enthusiasm push him to search for loopholes to craft the “best sheep” for the market.

The court weighed his age and clean record, but Judge Brian Morris made it clear that tampering with nature purely for profit will be addressed with firm legal action.

Why does any of this matter?

His story highlights the vital need for careful oversight. Biologists believe that preserving the true character of wild populations is crucial for maintaining healthy herds, balanced ecosystems, and future research opportunities.

Any intrusion that disrupts established conservation measures could produce a cascade of negative effects that may be impossible to reverse.

Information for this article was obtained from a press release by the Office of Public Affairs, U.S. Department of Justice.

