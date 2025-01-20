Wage gap starts young: Boys value their worth more than girls

Gender wage gaps aren’t just a concern for adults. Recent studies show that these inequities begin to form much earlier.

In a study from NYU, researchers have found that boys and girls as young as six years old already exhibit signs of the wage gap, thus perpetuating the cycle of economic disparity.

The experts found that boys tend to value their worth more – asking for bigger rewards for the same work- while girls tend to undervalue their worth.

Boys overestimate their abilities

The wage gap isn’t just about work. It’s about perception. How much do you think you’re worth?

It turns out that boys estimate themselves to be worth more than girls do, even when performing the same activities. They don’t just think they’re worth more – they ask for more too.

“Our findings suggest that boys tend to overestimate their abilities compared to girls – and relative to their actual performance. This inflated self-perception may lead boys to feel more entitled to push the boundaries during negotiations,” explained Sophie Arnold, a doctoral student at New York University.

Boys and girls: Same work, different pay?

The research was focused on boys and girls who were between six and nine years old. The children were introduced to hypothetical scenarios where they could negotiate bonuses with a teacher or a neighbor for completing tasks.

The tasks were identical, and both boys and girls believed they would face little backlash for negotiation and would receive similar rewards.

When asked to identify images rapidly on a computer screen, boys and girls performed the same. After the task, the children were informed that they were due to receive a bonus: pictures of animals.

When asked how many pictures they thought they deserved, boys asked for larger bonuses than girls, even after performing at the same level. And this wasn’t a slight difference. A typical boy asked for more bonus pictures than about 65% of the girls did.

The power of perception

Boys thought they did better than girls, even though the performance was equal. And those boys who believed they did better were more likely to negotiate for higher bonuses.

This suggests that one key to understanding the wage gap may involve focusing on perception – not ability.

“Boys leveraged their perceptions of how common and permissible it is to ask for more, while girls did not,” explained Katherine McAuliffe, a professor of psychology and neuroscience at Boston College.

Addressing the wage gap

Understanding the early roots of the gender wage gap can help us shape strategies and policies that tackle the issue head-on.

It’s not enough to simply address wage disparities among adults. We need to tackle the problem at its source – in childhood.

Addressing the early emergence of the gender pay gap requires targeted interventions to boost girls’ confidence and negotiation skills. Experts suggest that parents and educators play a critical role in shaping how children perceive their worth.

Breaking the cycle

Encouraging girls to advocate for themselves and providing positive reinforcement for negotiating can help close the gap before it widens.

Structured activities that teach financial literacy and negotiation techniques tailored for young children could equip girls with the tools they need to value their contributions appropriately.

Schools can also incorporate lessons that highlight successful female role models who have broken barriers in their respective fields, thus inspiring young girls to challenge societal expectations.

By normalizing self-advocacy and negotiation from an early age, both boys and girls can learn to approach opportunities with equal confidence and ambition.

The role of media and society

Beyond individual efforts, societal and media representations contribute significantly to the early development of gendered perceptions of worth.

Studies suggest that traditional portrayals of gender roles in media often reinforce the idea that boys should aim higher and ask for more, while girls are encouraged to be accommodating and grateful for what they receive.

Cartoons, books, and movies often depict male characters in leadership and negotiation roles, while female characters take on supportive, nurturing roles.

Addressing this requires a cultural shift in how we represent gender in media, in addition to encouraging narratives that showcase equality in leadership and success.

Parents and educators can introduce children to diverse media that challenge these stereotypes and promote the idea that ambition and self-advocacy are valuable traits for everyone, regardless of gender.

The earlier these ideas are introduced, the more likely they are to influence long-term perceptions and behaviors.

The full study was published in the journal Developmental Psychology.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–