Want more patience? Specifically focus on the future rewards

A new study by University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) researchers reveals that simply changing the order in which information is presented can dramatically influence our decisions. When it comes to choices between present and future rewards, whether we see the time delay or the greater reward first can sway us toward either patience or impulsivity.
We all make countless choices every day – from the moment we wake up to the moment we fall asleep. Some choices are easy, but others, particularly those involving delayed gratification, can be tough.
Do I hit snooze or get up for a morning workout? Snack on an apple or a bag of chips? Should I save money or splurge on that new outfit? Turns out, how those choices are presented to us might play a much bigger role than we realize.
To get a deeper look into how people make these choices, the researchers didn’t just record the final decision. They also carefully tracked how participants moved their computer mouse on the screen. This might seem unrelated, but this clever tactic gave amazing insights:
Would you believe the journey of your mouse across the screen could tell the story of how your brain makes choices? In this study, it did.
The path a mouse took told researchers a surprising amount:
The researchers added another twist to their experiment: manipulating how much time participants had to make their decision. One might assume that more time would allow people to think carefully and always lead to better, more patient choices. However, the results were quite unexpected.
These findings suggest that time pressure doesn’t always lead to impulsivity. In fact, a quick decision deadline might force some people to focus on the big picture (the larger reward), resulting in more patient choices.
Why the difference? The study’s lead author, Ian Krajbich, explained: “If you’re somebody who focuses on the rewards first, time pressure accentuates that and makes you more patient. And if you’re a little impatient by nature and focus on delays first, time pressure magnifies that impatience.”
The results of this study hint at a fascinating possibility: Could we actively influence our own decision-making for the better? Researchers believe the answer is yes. By carefully controlling how choices are presented to us, we might be able to subtly shift our behavior toward wiser, more beneficial options.
The key lies in strategic presentation. The study found that people exhibited more patience when they were shown the potential rewards before the time delay involved. This implies that highlighting the long-term benefits of a choice at the outset could help us overcome the pull of immediate temptations.
People were more patient when they saw rewards before delays. This means presenting the long-term benefits upfront may help you resist temptation.
The insights gained from this study go far beyond choosing between a few extra dollars now or later. They illustrate the powerful influence presentation has over our ability to prioritize long-term goals over instant gratification – a struggle many of us know all too well.
Think of all the areas in life where success hinges on delayed gratification:
This research doesn’t offer a magic solution to self-control problems. However, it does highlight how even small changes in presentation can tip the scales in our minds.
By understanding the subtle triggers that influence our choices, we might be able to stack the deck in favor of the decisions that truly benefit our future selves.
“You want to emphasize those future large rewards and try to deemphasize how long it’s going to take,” said Krajbich. “Try to have the reward information come first.”
The study is published in Nature Communications.
—–
Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.
Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.
—–