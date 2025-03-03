Weakening ocean currents could cost trillions of dollars

The ocean isn’t just a vast expanse of blue – it’s alive, constantly shifting, breathing, churning, and now weakening in critical ways. The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), a colossal conveyor belt of warm and cold water, keeps weather patterns in check, stabilizes temperatures, and even dictates rainfall in distant corners of the world.

But now, this large system of currents in the Atlantic Ocean is weakening and slowing down. And that could spell disaster.

A delicate balancing act

Think of the AMOC as Earth’s natural climate regulator. It moves warm water from the tropics up toward Europe, keeping winters there milder than they otherwise would be.

Meanwhile, colder water flows back south, helping maintain equilibrium. This system is ancient, powerful, and – until recently -remarkably reliable. Now, something is shifting.

Unsettling signs of weakening ocean currents

Scientists have observed an unusual cooling area in the North Atlantic, often called a “cold blob.” This is unexpected because, as the planet warms, ocean temperatures should generally rise, not drop.

This cold patch suggests a deeper problem linked to the Gulf Stream, which is a key part of the AMOC. The Gulf Stream normally carries warm water northward, but if it slows down or weakens, less warm water reaches the region, causing unexpected cooling.

The effects of this disruption go beyond the ocean. It can change wind patterns, shift where and how much rain falls, and make extreme weather – like storms, droughts, and heatwaves – more frequent and severe.

These changes can impact agriculture, infrastructure, and daily life worldwide.

Price of a weakening AMOC

A team of researchers from the University of Hamburg’s Cluster of Excellence for Climate Research (CLICCS) and the Max Planck Institute for Meteorology has taken a closer look at the potential consequences.

Their conclusion? The economic toll of a weakened AMOC could run into trillions of euros by the end of the century.

This isn’t just about changes in ocean temperature. A sluggish AMOC means more heatwaves, longer droughts, fiercer storms. Infrastructure will buckle, food systems will strain, and insurance costs will skyrocket.

Science behind ocean current weakening

The AMOC relies on the sinking of dense, salty water in the North Atlantic to keep its cycle going.

But as Arctic ice melts, massive amounts of freshwater pour into the ocean. This dilutes the salt levels, making the water less dense. When that happens, the sinking slows, and so does the AMOC.

And it’s not just about the ocean’s movement. With less water being pulled into the depths, more carbon dioxide lingers in the atmosphere. That means more heat trapped leading to more climate chaos.

Flawed assumptions, costly mistakes

For years, some economic models suggested that a weaker AMOC might actually help cool the Northern Hemisphere, acting as a counterweight to global warming. That assumption no longer holds.

“Our findings indicate that previous studies on AMOC weakening most likely underestimated the economic impacts,” noted Felix Schaumann, a climate economist and co-author of the study.

In other words, what seemed like a potential silver lining is, in reality, another storm cloud forming on the horizon.

Predicting the future

To understand what’s coming, the researchers used climate and economic models to simulate different scenarios. They compared a world where the AMOC stays strong to one where it weakens at various rates.

The results weren’t encouraging. The weaker the AMOC, the less carbon the ocean absorbs, and the faster climate change accelerates. The cost of inaction? Staggering.

Chain reaction of consequences

A weakened AMOC doesn’t just affect temperatures. It throws entire ecosystems off balance.

Fisheries that rely on predictable ocean currents could collapse. Crops accustomed to steady rainfall patterns may wither under unexpected droughts. Coastal communities will face rising sea levels, while storms become more violent and erratic.

Each of these effects compounds the next. The economy, already under pressure from rising global temperatures, will strain even further.

A crossroads for policy

There’s no easy fix. But there are choices to be made.

Slowing carbon emissions is the most immediate step. Investing in renewable energy, strengthening coastal defenses, and improving climate resilience in vulnerable regions are no longer optional – they’re essential.

The AMOC has existed for thousands of years, shaping life as we know it. If it falters, the world will feel the consequences. The question now is whether we act before it’s too late.

The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation isn’t just another climate variable. It’s the backbone of the planet’s climate system. If AMOC weakens, the effects will be widespread, costly, and potentially irreversible.

The study is published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Image Credit: CEN Climate Visualization Laboratory

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–