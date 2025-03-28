Why movement matters for new moms

New moms often face a whirlwind of emotions, sleepless nights, and the physical demands of recovery. In the midst of caring for a newborn, taking care of their own well-being can feel overwhelming.

But health experts say one of the most effective ways to support that recovery is surprisingly simple: move more.

Researchers from the Canadian Society for Exercise Physiology, in collaboration with scientists from the University of British Columbia, have released a new guideline for new moms.

According to the experts, women should aim for at least two hours of moderate to vigorous physical activity each week in the first three months after giving birth, as long as they’re physically able.

Activities like brisk walking, cycling, and resistance exercises should be spread over four or more days per week.

What new moms need to know

The weeks and months after childbirth are a time of rapid change. The risk of depression, sleep disorders, weight gain, diabetes, and even heart issues tends to rise, especially for those who experienced complications during pregnancy.

Despite this, clear advice on physical activity during the postpartum period has been hard to come by. This new guidance is based on a comprehensive review of 574 studies.

The researchers made sure the recommendations apply to all people who have recently given birth – regardless of breastfeeding, cultural background, disability, or socio-economic status.

To shape the recommendations, the team spoke directly with new moms. They identified 21 key areas to focus on, including injury prevention, fatigue, depression and anxiety, breast milk production, urinary incontinence, and infant development.

A holistic approach to recovery

Physical activity is just one piece of the puzzle. The guideline also strongly recommends daily pelvic floor muscle training to help reduce the risk of urinary incontinence and support pelvic rehabilitation.

Getting better sleep is also a priority. Suggestions include building a nighttime routine that limits screen time and keeps the bedroom dark and quiet.

Importantly, even light activities like gentle walking can help. The panel emphasized that all new moms – whether fully recovered or still healing – should avoid long periods of inactivity whenever possible.

For those with medical conditions or troubling symptoms, they recommend consulting a healthcare provider before jumping into moderate exercise.

The benefits are worth it

“Even small steps towards achieving them will still promote physical and mental health benefits,” the experts said.

Following these recommendations has been linked to reduced depression, better cholesterol levels, less fatigue, and even improvements in weight management.

Importantly, the guidelines were not found to be associated with any additional risk of injury or negative effects on breast milk.

Realistic goals for new moms

The experts noted that these activities and habits are cost-effective and likely to lead to long-term savings in healthcare.

Most importantly, the goals are realistic. Feedback from parents indicated that the advice is feasible, affordable, and easy to integrate into everyday life. While more research is still needed to fill gaps in the science, the evidence so far is clear.

“These clinically meaningful benefits strongly support incorporating consultation and guidance on movement behaviours into clinical practice for the postpartum period,” the team said.

Caring for a new baby is demanding. But taking time to care for your own body and mind – through movement, sleep, and simple routines – can make all the difference in this new chapter of life.

Supporting the postpartum journey

The postpartum period is often misunderstood, and most new moms feel they need to “bounce back” fast.

Recovery is not a race, though. It’s a slow process that’s more than just physical recovery – it’s also emotional adjustment, hormonal changes, and redefining daily habits.

These new guidelines remind us that small, consistent steps – such as moving more, building up the pelvic floor, and sleeping better – can have a lasting effect.

By acknowledging the individual obstacles of this period, the recommendations provide a kinder, more realistic vision for postpartum well-being.

It’s not about getting moms to do more – it’s about getting them to feel a bit better, week by week.

The full study was published in the journal British Journal of Sports Medicine.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–