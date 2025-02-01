Wildfires and Arctic ice clouds: An unexpected connection

Aerosols play a crucial role in shaping the behavior of clouds, which are composed of tiny water droplets or ice crystals.

These clouds are fundamental to the functioning of Earth’s climate system. They regulate the amount of solar radiation reaching the planet’s surface, which influences temperature and weather patterns.

Liquid water clouds are particularly effective at reflecting solar radiation, contributing significantly to the surface energy balance. In contrast, ice clouds tend to reflect less radiation, leading to distinct climatic effects.

Ice clouds typically form at temperatures below −38°C (−36.4°F), but recent observations have shown their formation at higher temperatures in the Arctic. This phenomenon is closely tied to the presence of ice-nucleating particles (INPs), such as mineral dust, organic aerosols, and bioaerosols.

These aerosols facilitate the formation of ice clouds even when temperatures are warmer than the typical freezing point, highlighting their importance in cloud dynamics and climate regulation.

Arctic ice cloud formation

The Arctic region has become a focal point for studying these processes due to its sensitivity to climate change.

Wildfires in Canada, Alaska, and Russia release significant amounts of organic carbon (OC) aerosols, black carbon, and other particles into the atmosphere. These aerosols often travel long distances and reach the Arctic, where they may influence cloud formation.

However, despite extensive evidence of aerosol transport from lower latitudes, scientists have yet to fully establish a clear connection between these transported particles and ice cloud formation in the Arctic. This gap in understanding highlights the need for further research into the mechanisms driving Arctic cloud dynamics.

Wildfires help to seed ice clouds

To address this knowledge gap, Professor Kazutoshi Sato and Professor Jun Inoue from Japan’s National Institute of Polar Research led a remarkable study. Their research aimed to investigate how wildfire aerosols influence ice cloud formation in the Arctic.

The researchers collected data during an expedition to the Chukchi and Beaufort seas in September 2023 aboard the Japanese research vessel RV Mirai.

The team employed a range of advanced tools to gather precise measurements. Instruments like cloud particle sensor sondes and drones were used to measure particle concentrations and analyze cloud properties.

Atmospheric modeling techniques, including backward trajectory models, helped trace the movement of aerosols and identify their source regions.

“In the lower troposphere, our drone-based particle counter recorded particle counts two orders of magnitude higher than the voyage average,” said Dr. Sato.

“Using the CPS sonde, we detected ice clouds in the mid-troposphere under temperatures warmer than −15 °C, near a stream of warm and moist air coming from mid-latitudes. These streams are often referred to as an atmospheric river (AR).”

“Our observations suggest that these wildfire aerosols, which have traveled via the AR, contribute to ice cloud formation under relatively warm conditions.”

Journey of wildfire aerosols

Through backward trajectory analysis, the researchers discovered that organic carbon aerosols originating from Canadian wildfires had traveled thousands of kilometers to reach the Arctic. These particles played a significant role in forming ice clouds at temperatures warmer than usual.

The atmospheric river (AR) originating from wildfire zones passed over areas with high concentrations of organic carbon aerosols before reaching the Arctic.

“The AR event is a very important event for moisture transport from mid-latitudes to the polar region, and this study also shows that aerosols can be transported by this system as well,” noted Professor Inoue.

This finding highlights the dual role of atmospheric rivers in transporting both moisture and aerosols to the Arctic. Atmospheric rivers are known for carrying large amounts of water vapor from lower latitudes to higher latitudes, contributing to precipitation and cloud formation.

However, the study reveals that they also act as conduits for aerosols, which can influence cloud properties and climate dynamics. By connecting wildfire emissions to ice cloud formation, the research provides valuable insights into how aerosols interact with Arctic atmospheric processes.

Importance of vertical atmospheric profiles

The study highlights the critical need for detailed vertical atmospheric profiles to improve numerical models of the Arctic climate. Such profiles include measurements of aerosol concentrations, their chemical composition, and their distribution across different altitudes.

These data are essential for developing more accurate simulations of aerosol-cloud interactions in the polar regions.

By establishing a clearer link between wildfire-emitted aerosols and ice cloud formation, this research paves the way for future studies that will refine how aerosol transport is represented in climate models.

Understanding these processes is particularly important given the rapid changes occurring in the Arctic. The region is warming at a rate nearly four times faster than the global average, leading to significant environmental and ecological impacts.

Changes in cloud formation and properties could amplify or mitigate these effects, depending on the specific conditions. For example, increased ice cloud formation could alter the Arctic’s surface energy balance, potentially accelerating warming trends.

Future climate research

The findings of this study have far-reaching implications for climate science. By demonstrating how wildfire aerosols contribute to ice cloud formation in the Arctic, the research provides a foundation for advancing our understanding of aerosol-cloud interactions.

This knowledge is crucial for improving climate models, which are used to predict future changes in the Arctic and their potential global consequences.

Moreover, the study highlights the interconnected nature of Earth’s climate system. Events occurring in one part of the world, such as wildfires in Canada, can have significant impacts on distant regions like the Arctic.

Improving climate predictions

The research conducted by Dr. Sato and his team represents a significant step forward in unraveling the mysteries of Arctic cloud formation.

By combining field observations with advanced modeling techniques, the study provides a comprehensive view of how wildfire aerosols influence ice clouds under relatively warm conditions.

This approach not only enhances our understanding of Arctic climate dynamics but also sets a precedent for future investigations into aerosol-cloud interactions.

As the Arctic continues to experience unprecedented changes, the need for accurate and reliable climate models becomes increasingly urgent. The insights gained from this study will help scientists develop more precise representations of aerosol transport and its effects on cloud formation.

The study is published in the journal Atmospheric Research.

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–