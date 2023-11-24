Arctic resources
11-24-2023

Will the Arctic become a battleground for resource extraction? 

Earth.com staff writer

A recent paper published in the journal Science has brought attention to a critical issue: the transformation of the melting Arctic into a battleground for resource extraction. 

This situation, which the experts compare to a modern-day gold rush, is emerging as climate change causes the ice to recede, exposing new land and sea areas for exploitation.

Economic opportunities 

Nations are scrambling to take advantage of the enormous economic opportunities presented by these newly accessible regions. 

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) has provided staggering figures, estimating around 90 billion barrels of undiscovered oil in the Arctic, with a significant portion, up to 84%, located offshore. 

Energy resources 

This untapped resource has drawn the interest of major oil corporations, with Exxon Mobil, a U.S. oil giant, highlighting the Arctic as one of the most promising yet least explored regions for oil exploration.

The prospects extend beyond oil. The USGS estimates the presence of 1,669 trillion cubic feet of natural gas and 44 billion barrels of liquid natural gas in the Arctic. These figures underline the vast potential of the region in terms of energy resources.

Bitter irony 

The rush for Arctic resources is not without its controversies, and environmental group Greenpeace pointed out the “bitter irony” in the situation. 

The melting Arctic ice, a clear indicator of climate change’s impact, is being viewed as an opportunity for profit rather than a warning sign of the environmental costs associated with such changes.

Environmental action

The conflict between economic interests and environmental concerns has led to legal challenges. Notably, environmental activists have taken the Norwegian government to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) for allowing oil exploration in the Arctic. This illustrates the growing tension between environmental protection and resource exploitation.

The urgency of the situation is underscored by data from NASA, which reveals that summer Arctic sea ice is diminishing at a rate of 12.2 percent each decade, a change attributed to human-induced climate change.

Drilling operations 

The geopolitical aspect of this issue is equally complex. Nations like Norway, Canada, Denmark, the USA, and Russia have staked claims to “extended continental shelves” under the United Nations Convention of the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). 

Approximately 40 percent of the Arctic consists of land, while another third is comprised of continental shelves in relatively shallow waters less than 500 meters deep. Arctic countries exercise rights to drill in their territories, leasing areas to companies such as Shell and BP for drilling operations.

Unexplored potential 

The full potential of Arctic resources was not realized until 2009. That year, the US Geological Survey estimated that the Arctic might hold 30% of the planet’s undiscovered natural gas reserves and 13% of its undiscovered oil. 

Over the years, interest in the region has intensified, setting the stage for conflict where economic gains are weighed against environmental preservation and the realities of climate change.

Ecological value

Jonathan W. Moore is an expert in the Earth Ocean Research Group at Simon Fraser University and lead author of the report in the journal Science

“As climate change warms Earth, the melting cryosphere creates nascent ecosystems that have future value as habitat but that are also the frontlines for resource extraction,” wrote Moore and his co-authors.

“For example, glacier retreat uncovers rivers and valleys that go through rapid ecological succession to provide new habitats for important species, such as moose and Pacific salmon.”

“However, mining companies are looking to retreating glaciers for newly exposed mineral deposits. This proglacial mining is a global pressure, from Greenland to Kyrgyzstan to western Canada.” 

“Yet environmental and mining policies might fail to consider the future ecological value and capacity of emerging habitats.”

—-

