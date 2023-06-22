World Rainforest Day 2023: Conserve, Restore, Regenerate

Each year, June 22nd marks the annual celebration of World Rainforest Day. This special day is dedicated to highlighting the critical role that rainforests play in maintaining the health of our planet.

World Rainforest Day was founded in 2017 by Rainforest Partnership to convene a global movement to protect and restore these vast ecosystems.The importance of healthy, standing rainforests cannot be overstated. Rainforests play a critical role in maintaining Earth’s overall well-being for several reasons:

Biodiversity

Though they cover merely 6 percent of the Earth’s surface, rainforests are home to a staggering 50 percent of the world’s plant and animal species.

This extraordinary biodiversity is not only a treasure trove for scientific discovery but also critical for the overall health of the planet. Many species are interdependent, and the loss of one can have a ripple effect on the entire ecosystem.

Climate Regulation

Rainforests act as massive carbon sinks, absorbing significant amounts of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. This helps to mitigate the impacts of global warming by reducing greenhouse gas concentrations. They also release large amounts of oxygen into the atmosphere, which is essential for all oxygen-breathing life on Earth.

Water Cycle

Rainforests play a significant role in the global water cycle. They absorb rainfall and release it back into the atmosphere in the form of moisture. This process helps regulate rainfall patterns and climate both locally and around the world.

Medicinal Resources

Many of the world’s most important medicines come from plants found only in the rainforest. According to the U.S. National Cancer Institute, more than two-thirds of all medicines found to have cancer-fighting properties come from rainforest plants. Furthermore, less than 1% of these plants have been extensively studied for their medicinal potential, indicating vast untapped potential.

Livelihoods

Millions of people live in and around rainforests and depend on them for their livelihoods. They rely on the forest for food, shelter, and resources. Moreover, rainforests also support jobs and economies through sectors like tourism and sustainable forestry.

Cultural Diversity

Rainforests are home to many indigenous communities who have lived in harmony with these ecosystems for thousands of years. They have a deep cultural, spiritual, and historical connection to the forests, and their traditional knowledge and sustainable practices are invaluable for conservation efforts.

Despite the invaluable services provided by rainforests, the very existence of these biological powerhouses is under siege due to escalating deforestation and human activities such as logging, farming, and urban development.

These pervasive forces have triggered a cascading effect of damaging repercussions across the globe, posing a serious threat to countless species that are found in rainforests. Moreover, these activities have far-reaching implications, intensifying the global climate emergency.

In the face of so many threats, World Rainforest Day emerges as a beacon of hope, inspiring global efforts to protect and restore these beautiful habitats.

How you can help

The theme of this year’s World Rainforest Day is “Conserve. Restore. Regenerate.” This sums up the combined actions needed to guarantee the sustainable prosperity of rainforests for the long haul.

The theme represents the universal call to action in preserving and restoring rainforests so they can continue to thrive for many generations to come. Here are some actions that individuals can take:

Educate yourself and others

Learn more about the value of rainforests, the threats they face, and their role in the global ecosystem. Share this information with your community, at schools, and through social media.

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle

By using resources more efficiently and wasting less, we can reduce the demand for products that contribute to deforestation.

Choose sustainable products

Purchase products that are certified as sustainable or that come from companies committed to sustainable sourcing practices. This includes items like coffee, chocolate, and paper.

Support rainforest protection organizations

Consider donating to organizations that work to protect and restore rainforests. This could be through financial contributions or by volunteering your time.

Raise your voice

Advocate for policies and laws that protect rainforests. This could be at the local, national, or international level.

Consider using a reputable carbon offset program to balance out your personal carbon emissions. Some of these programs support projects that protect and restore rainforests.

We all have a role to play in protecting our planet’s rainforests. By working together, we can help ensure these incredible ecosystems continue to thrive for generations to come.

—-

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.