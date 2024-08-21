World's first greenhouse-gas-detecting satellite is now in orbit

Greenhouse gas emissions are at the forefront of climate research, and now we have deployed the first advanced satellite to monitor them from space. This mission is crucial for understanding and mitigating the impact of these gases on our planet’s climate.

On August 16, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, carrying a state-of-the-art greenhouse gas tracking instrument.

Satellite for greenhouse gas tracking

Tanager-1, a cutting-edge piece of technology, was developed by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. This satellite is designed to leverage advanced imaging spectrometer technology to precisely measure methane and carbon dioxide emissions, pinpointing them down to individual facilities and equipment on a global scale.

Dr. Laurie Leshin, a distinguished geochemist and space scientist, is the director of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

“The imaging spectrometer technology aboard Tanager-1 is the product of four decades of development at NASA JPL and is truly in a class of its own,” said Dr. Leshin.

The data gathered by Tanager-1 will provide an unprecedented view of global greenhouse gas emissions.

The Carbon Mapper Coalition, a nonprofit organization, played a significant role in the creation of Tanager-1. In collaboration with Planet Labs PBC, which built the satellite, and NASA JPL, they have developed an invaluable tool in the fight against climate change.

Satellite will pinpoint super-emitters

With data from the Tanager-1 satellite, Carbon Mapper will analyze unique spectral signatures of greenhouse gas emissions and precisely pinpoint their sources. The data will be publicly accessible through the Carbon Mapper data portal.

“The Carbon Mapper Coalition is a prime example of how organizations from different sectors are uniting around a common goal of addressing climate change,” said Riley Duren, Carbon Mapper CEO.

The coalition aims to achieve a more accurate measure of emissions on our planet, thereby driving substantial action to reduce them. A primary objective is to detect, pinpoint, and quantify methane and CO 2 super-emitters.

Decoding greenhouse gas fingerprints

How exactly does Tanager-1 identify these emissions? It’s all about the interaction of light with the Earth’s atmosphere.

The satellite’s imaging spectrometer measures hundreds of light wavelengths reflected off the Earth’s surface, capturing a detailed spectrum of data.

Different compounds in our atmosphere, such as methane and carbon dioxide, absorb specific light wavelengths, leaving behind unique spectral “fingerprints” that can be detected from space.

These distinct fingerprints allow researchers to pinpoint the exact sources of greenhouse gas emissions and quantify their levels with remarkable accuracy.

Advanced imaging spectrometer

But Tanager-1 isn’t working alone. It’s part of a broader, coordinated initiative aimed at making methane and carbon dioxide data both accessible and actionable for scientists, policymakers, and the public.

Complementing Tanager-1’s mission is NASA’s EMIT (Earth Surface Mineral Dust Source Investigation), an advanced imaging spectrometer also developed by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Installed on the International Space Station, EMIT is providing crucial measurements that enhance our awareness of greenhouse gas emissions and their impact on the Earth’s climate.

Collaborations that propel innovation

The Tanager-1 mission highlights the power of collaboration across industries. Tech innovators, environmental scientists, and policymakers will join forces to use this cutting-edge technology to address the pressing issue of climate change.

This cross-sector collaboration ensures that the valuable data collected by Tanager-1 and other satellites isn’t just stored away, but is actively used to influence policy decisions and encourage sustainable practices worldwide.

Furthermore, educational institutions like the University of Arizona and Arizona State University play a crucial role in training the next generation of scientists and engineers who will continue this essential work.

By incorporating real-world data and challenges into their curriculum, these universities ensure that their graduates are ready to tackle environmental issues with innovative solutions.

Ultimately, the Tanager-1 mission exemplifies what we can achieve when diverse groups unite for a common purpose – creating a sustainable future for our planet.

As we continue to develop more sophisticated tools and systems, the importance of such partnerships will only grow, fostering a global community committed to safeguarding our environment for generations to come.

Image Credit: Planet Labs PBC

