Young ridges on Moon’s surface suggest that it is still active

For decades, scientists have studied the moon’s surface to uncover its complex geological and evolutionary history. Evidence from the lunar maria – dark, flat areas filled with solidified lava – suggested that the moon experienced significant compression billions of years ago.

Large, arching ridges on the moon’s near side were thought to be remnants of this ancient contraction, leading researchers to believe that the lunar maria had remained dormant ever since. However, a recent study published in The Planetary Science Journal challenges this long-held assumption.

Researchers at the Smithsonian Institution and the University of Maryland have discovered that the moon’s far side tells a different story – one of recent geological activity.

Young ridges on the moon’s far side

The study was led by Jaclyn Clark, an assistant research scientist in the University of Maryland’s Department of Geology. The findings reveal that small ridges on the moon’s far side are significantly younger than those on the near side.

“Many scientists believe that most of the moon’s geological movements happened two and a half, maybe three billion years ago,” Clark said.

“But we’re seeing that these tectonic landforms have been recently active in the last billion years and may still be active today. These small mare ridges seem to have formed within the last 200 million years or so, which is relatively recent considering the moon’s timescale.”

Using advanced mapping and modeling techniques, the team identified 266 previously unknown small ridges on the moon’s far side. These ridges often appeared in groups of 10 to 40 within volcanic regions that likely formed 3.2 to 3.6 billion years ago.

The researchers suggest that these areas may have underlying weaknesses in the moon’s surface, making them more susceptible to tectonic activity.

Crater counting: Window into lunar history

To estimate the age of these ridges, the team employed a technique called crater counting.

“Essentially, the more craters a surface has, the older it is; the surface has more time to accumulate more craters,” Clark explained.

By analyzing the number of craters around the ridges, the researchers found that some ridges cut through existing impact craters, indicating they were tectonically active within the last 160 million years.

This discovery challenges the notion that the moon’s geological activity ceased billions of years ago. Instead, it suggests that the moon’s interior may still be dynamic, with forces like the moon’s gradual shrinking and shifts in its orbit contributing to ongoing tectonic processes.

Forces that created the moon ridges

Interestingly, the ridges on the moon’s far side share structural similarities with those on the near side. This suggests that both sets of ridges were created by the same forces, likely a combination of the moon’s gradual shrinking and changes in its orbit.

The moon’s interior cooling over time causes it to contract, creating stress on the surface that forms these ridges.

The findings also provide a potential explanation for the shallow moonquakes detected by the Apollo missions decades ago. These moonquakes, which were previously unexplained, may be linked to the same tectonic activity that formed the recently discovered ridges.

Future moon missions

The discovery of young ridges and potential ongoing tectonic activity has significant implications for future lunar exploration. As space agencies like NASA and private companies plan missions to the moon, understanding its geological activity is crucial for ensuring the safety and success of these endeavors.

“We hope that future missions to the moon will include tools like ground-penetrating radar so researchers can better understand the structures beneath the lunar surface,” Clark said.

“Knowing that the moon is still geologically dynamic has very real implications for where we’re planning to put our astronauts, equipment, and infrastructure on the moon.”

For example, areas with recent tectonic activity may pose risks for building permanent structures or landing spacecraft. By identifying these regions, scientists can help mission planners choose safer locations for lunar bases and other infrastructure.

Broader significance of the moon’s ridges

The study not only reshapes our understanding of the moon’s geological history but also highlights the importance of continued exploration. By combining advanced technology with innovative research methods, scientists are uncovering new layers of complexity in our closest celestial neighbor.

Learning more about the moon’s geological activity can also provide insights into the evolution of other rocky bodies in the solar system.

For instance, the processes that shape the moon’s surface may be similar to those on planets like Mercury or even some moons of Jupiter and Saturn.

Future of lunar exploration

As we prepare for future missions, including NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the moon by the mid-2020s, these discoveries will play a critical role in guiding exploration efforts.

Tools like ground-penetrating radar and seismometers could provide even more detailed information about the moon’s interior and its ongoing activity.

The study also highlights the importance of international collaboration in space exploration. By working together, scientists from various institutions can pool their expertise and resources to unlock the moon’s many secrets.

Significance of the study

The moon, long thought to be a geologically dormant world, is revealing itself to be far more dynamic than previously believed. The discovery of young ridges on the moon’s far side, along with evidence of recent tectonic activity, opens a new chapter in our understanding of lunar geology.

As we continue to explore the moon, these findings will not only enhance our scientific knowledge but also pave the way for safer and more successful missions. The moon, our closest celestial neighbor, still holds many mysteries waiting to be uncovered.

For more information on lunar research and upcoming missions, visit NASA’s Moon to Mars Exploration initiative.

The study is published in the journal The Planetary Science Journal.

